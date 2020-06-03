QPS Awarded Two 2020 CRO Leadership Awards

NEWARK, Delaware, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QPS is a GLP/GCP-compliant and CLIA-certified contract research organization (CRO) delivering discovery, preclinical, and clinical drug development services since 1995. An award-winning leader focused on bioanalytics and clinical trials, QPS, has been awarded two 2020 CRO Leadership Awards by Life Science Leader magazine. Recognized by its customers for exceeding their expectations, QPS was honored in two core categories: Expertise (Big Pharma) and Reliability (Big Pharma).

To determine the recipients of these annual awards, Life Science Leader and Clinical Leader collaborate with Industry Standard Research (ISR), a full-service pharma market research firm, to assess 60 CROs on over 20 performance metrics. In 2019, QPS also received two CRO Leadership Awards, which recognized QPS for excellence in Reliability (Big Pharma) and Quality (Big Pharma).

Recruited from pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies of various sizes, the survey participants only evaluated those companies with which they had worked on an outsourced project within the past 18 months. They also underwent a stringent screening process to ensure that their responses reflected their actual experiences with the CROs, not their perceptions of them.

"QPS is honored to receive this recognition in two key categories – Expertise and Reliability," said Benjamin Chien, CEO of QPS. "We take great pride in our global lab capability and capacity as well as our high-quality clinical trials. Our partners know they can rely on the expertise of the scientists in our GLP/GCP-compliant and CLIA-certified bioanalysis laboratories to provide reliable, top-of-the-line data. We are delighted that our team members are being recognized for their hard work."

The CRO Leadership Awards were developed in 2012 to facilitate the vetting process for selecting outsourcing partners. "When talking to clinical operations executives, I'm told the CRO selection process can be one of their most stressful and time-consuming chores," says Ed Miseta, chief editor, Clinical Leader. "Anything we can do to help steer our readers to those partners that best meet their needs can significantly reduce the burden of their search. That is why we are once again proud to partner with Industry Standard Research to produce our annual CRO Leadership Awards. The organizations being honored have proven themselves to be the top performers in Compatibility, Capabilities, Expertise, Quality, Reliability, and Phase IV. We applaud these companies for their hard work in meeting the needs and expectations of their pharma and biotech clients."

The company is a global contract research organization (CRO) providing discovery, preclinical and clinical drug development services since 1995. QPS has CLIA-certified and GLP-compliant laboratories ready to fast-track novel coronavirus RT-qPCR/QPCR and Serological Assays and vaccine development programs. An award-winning leader focused on bioanalytics and clinical trials, QPS is known for proven quality standards, technical expertise, a flexible approach to research, client satisfaction, and turnkey laboratories and facilities.

