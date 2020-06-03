Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Forrester Announces EMEA Webcast Series To Help Tech Leaders Adapt To Constant Change Post-COVID-19

comunicati

Forrester Announces EMEA Webcast Series To Help Tech Leaders Adapt To Constant Change Post-COVID-19

03.06.2020 - 08:45

0

LONDON, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CIOs and tech leaders in Europe are facing an uncertain and rapidly deteriorating economic outlook as a result of COVID-19. With shrinking tech budgets and spending on software, tech outsourcing, and tech staff declining across all industries, organisations need to reassess their priorities and embrace adaptiveness in these times of constant change. To guide business leaders on how to navigate this change, Forrester today announced a complimentary webcast series, Adapt To Win: The Future Of Technology In EMEA, from 8–10 June 2020.

The series will feature webinars, complimentary guides, and research reports focused on the current European business climate; how this will evolve; and how businesses can proactively adapt to changing market forces. Forrester analysts will share their perspectives and provide technology leaders in EMEA with the tools and insights they need to build the capabilities of an adaptive enterprise.

"The new 'normal' will be framed by continuous change as European businesses enter the next phase of this global pandemic," said Forrester VP and Research Director Pascal Matzke. "We will not only see customers be more cautious with their spending, but we will have a workforce that has seen the possibilities and limitations of working remotely. To recover from COVID-19 and beyond, smart businesses will have to put technology at the centre of their strategies to constantly adapt to the continuously changing world — not just to survive but to thrive."

The agenda of the Future Of Technology In EMEA webcast series is below:

Monday 8 June:

09:00–09:30 BST: Innovating With Emerging Technology In A Time Of Scarcity, Martha Bennett, VP & Principal Analyst

14:00–14:45 BST: The Future Of Jobs In Europe, Dan Bieler, Principal Analyst

Tuesday 9 June:

09:00–09:45 BST: Lessons Learned From The COVID-19 Crisis, Laura Koetzle, VP & Group Director

14:00–14:45 BST: Avoiding Automation Disaster, Diego Lo Giudice, VP & Principal Analyst, and Bernhard Schaffrik, Principal Analyst

Wednesday 10 June:

09:00–09:45 BST: Being Open — Lessons On Innovation From Financial Services, Jacob Morgan, Senior Analyst

15:00–15:30 BST: Make Your Digital Transformation Ethical And Transparent To Win In A Post-Pandemic World, Enza Iannopollo, Senior Analyst

Resources:

About Forrester  Forrester (NASDAQ: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We work with business and technology leaders to drive customer-obsessed vision, strategy, and execution that accelerate growth. Forrester's unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 690,000 consumers and business leaders worldwide, rigorous and objective methodologies, and the shared wisdom of our most innovative clients. Through proprietary research, data and analytics, custom consulting, exclusive peer groups, certifications, and events, we are revolutionizing how businesses grow in the age of the customer; learn more at forrester.com.

Contact:  Michael Burner  mburner@forrester.com  +49 160 56 70 497

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Antonio Pappalardo, nuova vita del generale in Tunisia: "In Italia si muore, qui soldi e ragazze aperte" VIDEO

Antonio Pappalardo, nuova vita del generale in Tunisia: "In Italia si muore, qui soldi e ragazze aperte" VIDEO

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, in una strada di Bari filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina in una strada di Bari

Un nuovo caso positivo e quattro guarigioni. Montalcino e Sarteano i comuni interessati

Un nuovo caso positivo e quattro guarigioni. Montalcino e Sarteano i comuni interessati

Mediagallery

Coronavirus, Zingaretti: "Da domani si volta pagina ma teniamo guardia alta"

Coronavirus, Zingaretti: "Da domani si volta pagina ma teniamo guardia alta"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 02 giugno 2020 Coronavirus, Zingaretti: "Da domani si volta pagina ma teniamo guardia alta" "Oggi nel Lazio solo 5 nuovi casi positivi al Covid. Dato più basso dall'inizio del lockdown. Non ci ha regalato niente nessuno, le misure di contenimento hanno funzionato. Grazie all'impegno di tutti. Da domani si volta pagina ma teniamo alta la guardia. Rispettiamo le regole e ...

 
2 Giugno, Fontana: "Qui a Codogno è cambiata la storia del Paese”

2 Giugno, Fontana: "Qui a Codogno è cambiata la storia del Paese”

(Agenzia Vista) Codogno, 02 giugno 2020 2 Giugno, Fontana: "Qui a Codogno è cambiata la storia del Paese” "Il 20 febbraio scorso qui a Codogno la storia del nostro paese è nuovamente mutata, dolorosamente e soprattutto inaspettatamente" Le parole del presidente della Regione Lombardia, Attilio Fontana pronunciate in occasione della Festa della Repubblica a Codogno. / Lnews facebook Fonte: Agenzia ...

 
A Roma riapre la mostra Raffaello 500, Franceschini: “Italia può ripartire con l’arte e la bellezza”

A Roma riapre la mostra Raffaello 500, Franceschini: “Italia può ripartire con l’arte e la bellezza”

(Agenzia Vista) Milano, 02 giugno 2020 A Roma riapre la mostra Raffaello 500, Franceschini: “Italia può ripartire con l’arte e la bellezza” “La parte difficile dell’emergenza è superata, adesso si tratta di essere prudenti, di rispettare le regole, ma l’Italia può ripartire guardando alla sua forza che è l’arte, la bellezza, la storia del Paese più bello del mondo. È un anno importante, perché ...

 
Trump: "Basta proteste, schiero l'esercito"

Trump: "Basta proteste, schiero l'esercito"

(Agenzia Vista) Washington, 02 giugno 2020 Trump: "Basta proteste, schiero l'esercito" "Legge e ordine: se non lo garantiscono governatori e sindaci, ci penserò io mobilitando l’esercito federale. Dobbiamo garantire giustizia per l’uccisione di George Floyd, ma non possiamo lasciare il Paese in balia di una massa violenta. La sommossa deve finire. Queste non sono più proteste: questi sono atti di ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Stasera in tv 3 giugno il film "The new world - Il nuovo mondo" su Iris. Con Colin Farrell

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 3 giugno il film "The new world - Il nuovo mondo" su Iris. Con Colin Farrell

Stasera in tv 3 giugno il film "The new world - Il nuovo mondo" (Iris, ore 21). Pellicola americana del 2005, la regia è di Terrence Malick, nel cast ci sono Colin Farrell, ...

03.06.2020

Stasera in tv 3 giugno "I vitelloni" di Federico Fellini. Appuntamento su Rai Movie alle 21,10

Alberto Sordi

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 3 giugno "I vitelloni" di Federico Fellini. Appuntamento su Rai Movie alle 21,10

Stasera in tv 3 giugno, nel centenario della nascita del regista Federico Fellini, continuano gli appuntamento con i suoi film su Rai Movie. Oggi (ore 21,10) l'appuntamento è ...

03.06.2020

Stasera in tv 3 giugno il film "Vendetta - Una storia d'amore" con Nicholas Cage

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 3 giugno il film "Vendetta - Una storia d'amore" con Nicholas Cage

Stasera in tv 3 giugno va in onda il film "Vendetta - Una storia d'amore" (Rete 4 ore 21,30). Pellicola del 2017, regia di Johnny Martin, nel cast ci sono Nicolas Cage, Anna ...

03.06.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33