Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

AGC Biologics Acquires Commercial Facility, Expanding Global Service Offerings

comunicati

AGC Biologics Acquires Commercial Facility, Expanding Global Service Offerings

03.06.2020 - 08:15

0

AGC Biologics acquires Boulder, Colorado U.S.A. facility to increase global capacity and extend manufacturing scale

SEATTLE, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AGC Biologics, a global biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), announced the purchase of a state-of-the-art commercial manufacturing facility in Boulder, Colorado U.S.A. The facility, formerly owned by AstraZeneca, will provide AGC Biologics with additional capacity and significantly larger production scale. The facility is expected to begin full-scale operations and manufacturing by April 2021.

The Colorado facility is a large-scale biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility that houses two 20,000 liter (total volume) stainless steel mammalian cell bioreactors. It also has more than twenty acres with multiple opportunities for future expansions, including space for up to four more 20,000 liter bioreactors. The automated and cost effective facility is very well suited for high volume commercial production and high titer antibody processes.­­­

AGC Biologics is rapidly expanding its customer portfolio, including a higher ratio of late phase and commercial projects, as well as advancing current projects into the commercial phase. This addition to their facility network will enable AGC Biologics to support a wider range of commercial demand.

In addition to this facility acquisition, AGC Biologics is completing major facility expansion projects at its Seattle, Copenhagen and Chiba facilities in 2020 and early 2021. "The addition of this facility supports AGC Biologics' company-wide expansion initiative, which demonstrates our dedication to support our customers' demand for mammalian projects, now and into the future," says AGC Biologics CEO Patricio Massera. "This facility will enable us to continue to advance the development, manufacturing and commercial functions within our dynamic global company."

About AGC Biologics:AGC Biologics is a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with a strong commitment to deliver the highest standard of service to clients and partners. The company currently employs more than 1000 employees worldwide. AGC Biologics' global network spans three continents, with cGMP-compliant facilities in Seattle, Washington; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; and Chiba, Japan.

AGC Biologics offers deep industry expertise and unique customized services for the scale-up and cGMP manufacture of protein-based therapeutics, from pre-clinical to commercial mammalian and microbial production. Integrated service offerings include plasmid (GMP pDNA) manufacturing, cell line development, bioprocess development, formulation, analytical testing, antibody drug development and conjugation, cell banking and storage and protein expression, including the proprietary CHEF1® Expression System for mammalian production.

Learn more at www.agcbio.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1174103/AGC_Biologics.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/624983/AGC_Biologics_logo_Logo.jpg

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Antonio Pappalardo, nuova vita del generale in Tunisia: "In Italia si muore, qui soldi e ragazze aperte" VIDEO

Antonio Pappalardo, nuova vita del generale in Tunisia: "In Italia si muore, qui soldi e ragazze aperte" VIDEO

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, in una strada di Bari filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina in una strada di Bari

Un nuovo caso positivo e quattro guarigioni. Montalcino e Sarteano i comuni interessati

Un nuovo caso positivo e quattro guarigioni. Montalcino e Sarteano i comuni interessati

Mediagallery

Coronavirus, Zingaretti: "Da domani si volta pagina ma teniamo guardia alta"

Coronavirus, Zingaretti: "Da domani si volta pagina ma teniamo guardia alta"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 02 giugno 2020 Coronavirus, Zingaretti: "Da domani si volta pagina ma teniamo guardia alta" "Oggi nel Lazio solo 5 nuovi casi positivi al Covid. Dato più basso dall'inizio del lockdown. Non ci ha regalato niente nessuno, le misure di contenimento hanno funzionato. Grazie all'impegno di tutti. Da domani si volta pagina ma teniamo alta la guardia. Rispettiamo le regole e ...

 
2 Giugno, Fontana: "Qui a Codogno è cambiata la storia del Paese”

2 Giugno, Fontana: "Qui a Codogno è cambiata la storia del Paese”

(Agenzia Vista) Codogno, 02 giugno 2020 2 Giugno, Fontana: "Qui a Codogno è cambiata la storia del Paese” "Il 20 febbraio scorso qui a Codogno la storia del nostro paese è nuovamente mutata, dolorosamente e soprattutto inaspettatamente" Le parole del presidente della Regione Lombardia, Attilio Fontana pronunciate in occasione della Festa della Repubblica a Codogno. / Lnews facebook Fonte: Agenzia ...

 
A Roma riapre la mostra Raffaello 500, Franceschini: “Italia può ripartire con l’arte e la bellezza”

A Roma riapre la mostra Raffaello 500, Franceschini: “Italia può ripartire con l’arte e la bellezza”

(Agenzia Vista) Milano, 02 giugno 2020 A Roma riapre la mostra Raffaello 500, Franceschini: “Italia può ripartire con l’arte e la bellezza” “La parte difficile dell’emergenza è superata, adesso si tratta di essere prudenti, di rispettare le regole, ma l’Italia può ripartire guardando alla sua forza che è l’arte, la bellezza, la storia del Paese più bello del mondo. È un anno importante, perché ...

 
Trump: "Basta proteste, schiero l'esercito"

Trump: "Basta proteste, schiero l'esercito"

(Agenzia Vista) Washington, 02 giugno 2020 Trump: "Basta proteste, schiero l'esercito" "Legge e ordine: se non lo garantiscono governatori e sindaci, ci penserò io mobilitando l’esercito federale. Dobbiamo garantire giustizia per l’uccisione di George Floyd, ma non possiamo lasciare il Paese in balia di una massa violenta. La sommossa deve finire. Queste non sono più proteste: questi sono atti di ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Stasera in tv 3 giugno il film "The new world - Il nuovo mondo" su Iris. Con Colin Farrell

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 3 giugno il film "The new world - Il nuovo mondo" su Iris. Con Colin Farrell

Stasera in tv 3 giugno il film "The new world - Il nuovo mondo" (Iris, ore 21). Pellicola americana del 2005, la regia è di Terrence Malick, nel cast ci sono Colin Farrell, ...

03.06.2020

Stasera in tv 3 giugno "I vitelloni" di Federico Fellini. Appuntamento su Rai Movie alle 21,10

Alberto Sordi

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 3 giugno "I vitelloni" di Federico Fellini. Appuntamento su Rai Movie alle 21,10

Stasera in tv 3 giugno, nel centenario della nascita del regista Federico Fellini, continuano gli appuntamento con i suoi film su Rai Movie. Oggi (ore 21,10) l'appuntamento è ...

03.06.2020

Stasera in tv 3 giugno il film "Vendetta - Una storia d'amore" con Nicholas Cage

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 3 giugno il film "Vendetta - Una storia d'amore" con Nicholas Cage

Stasera in tv 3 giugno va in onda il film "Vendetta - Una storia d'amore" (Rete 4 ore 21,30). Pellicola del 2017, regia di Johnny Martin, nel cast ci sono Nicolas Cage, Anna ...

03.06.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33