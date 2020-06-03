Edicola

TEKLYNX Labeling Software TEKLYNX CENTRAL Increases Labeling Accuracy & Compliance by 100% for Global Biotechnology Company bioMérieux

AUCH, France, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TEKLYNX International, the world's leading barcode and RFID labeling software developer and solutions provider, today reported that the implementation of browser-based, enterprise label management system, TEKLYNX CENTRAL, improved labeling accuracy and compliance by 100% for global biotechnology company, bioMérieux.

Headquartered in France, bioMérieux is a multinational biotechnology company driven to improve public health around the world. With over 15,000 products, access to labels by over 400 employees, and more than 300 product, shipping, and inventory labels, bioMérieux and partner Eticoncept sought out TEKLYNX for a standardized labeling environment solution. "Our current labeling solution didn't allow us to be centralized within our environment, that was a necessity when finding a new solution for bioMérieux," states Jérôme Foltz, who serves as IS Manufacturing and MDM Domain Manager at bioMérieux.

TEKLYNX CENTRAL allowed the bioMérieux team to have peace of mind knowing that their labels were accurate and compliant 100% of the time. "TEKLYNX CENTRAL has improved labeling efficiency and accuracy for our entire labeling process. It is a solution that allows for seamless labeling operations as well as providing the support we need along the way," states Foltz.

By standardizing and centralizing their labeling process, bioMérieux is able to:

With TEKLYNX CENTRAL, bioMérieux is equipped to meet their current labeling needs and prepared for future growth. "We take great pride in knowing that our enterprise-level, integrated label management system improves the accuracy and compliance of labels for bioMérieux, positioning them to keep driving growth within the medical device industry around the world now and into the future," states TEKLYNX President, Thierry Mauger.

About TEKLYNX International

TEKLYNX International helps supply chains work better. More than 750,000 companies in over 170 countries trust TEKLYNX integrated barcode and RFID label design products and the people behind its solutions to make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, secure and industry compliant. To learn how TEKLYNX helps worldwide companies Barcode Better™ visit teklynx.com or call TEKLYNX in your region.

