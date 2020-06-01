Shanghai Electric Accelerates Industrial Digitalization with Upgrades to SEunicloud

SHANGHAI, May 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Electric, the world's leading manufacturer and supplier of power generation and industrial equipment, announced upgrades to the company's digital solution platform SEunicloud in a hope to accelerate the evolution of work and retool the industry.

Developed by Shanghai Electric Digital Technology Co., Ltd and officially launched in 2019, the platform is deployable across various scenarios, including intelligent wind power operation, remote thermal power operation, machine tool maintenance, energy storage and distribution. The platform has been providing efficient solutions including troubleshooting, remote operations, maintenance, and energy planning to meet demands in the various scenarios.

The Shanghai Electric's intelligent supply chain solution of the SEunicloud platform is designed to match factory production with power plant demand directly. The company has established 1781 procurement projects online, with a final bid amount of more than 800 million yuan since the resumption of work in February.

As an advanced multi-faceted digital platform, users can accelerate the process of reconstruction by resolving the stress of a tight supply chain by remotely running equipment diagnostics, procure and manage supply chains and monitor supplier contracts, source bidding, online purchasing and order coordination. The intelligent supply chain platform also provides matching between sellers and buyers through historical data analysis in the procurement pricing process and automatically tracks and documents suppliers' historical performance, factoring them into the overall supply chain management process for due diligence.

The DES-PSO energy planning solution of the SEunicloud platform is co-developed by Shanghai Electric Distributed Energy Co., Ltd and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. The solution features design & planning, investment analysis and risk assessment functions, allowing customers to evaluate the financial viability of large-scale energy production projects before commissioning their construction.

The Shanghai Electric E-Commerce solution of the SEunicloud platform covers 90% of the power plant "must-have" spare parts product list and is a one-stop platform equipped with spare parts, maintenance services, transformation optimization and more. It can facilitate the online delivery of more than 22,000 spare parts products and 70 standard repair packages—all at near factory price. Customers can use a standardized format for requirements. This improves the transaction efficiency by streamlining the communication process between buyers and sellers. Through big data analysis, the E-commerce platform stimulates the hope of incubating an integrated data-driven solution for intelligent and customized products and services.

"Under the big picture of 'new infrastructure', Shanghai Electric is leveraging its competitive advantage in big data in multiple pipelines, and paving the way for an integrated platform-based solution for the whole power industry," said Huang Ou, the Director and President of Shanghai Electric Group, "Our goal is to empower enterprises across different industries with this technology in the foreseeable future".

About Shanghai ElectricShanghai Electric Group Company Limited (SEHK: 02727, SSE: 601727) is principally engaged in the designing, manufacturing and sale of power equipment and industrial equipment. It focuses on Energy Equipment Business including manufacturing and sale of coal-fired power generation equipment, gas-fired power generation equipment, nuclear power equipment, wind power equipment, energy storage equipment, high-end chemical equipment, power grid and industrial intelligent power supply system solutions, Industrial Equipment Business including production and sale of elevators, medium and large-sized electric motors, intelligent manufacturing equipment, industrial basic parts, environmental protection equipment, construction industrialization equipment and the Integrated Services Business including energy, environmental protection and automation engineering and services, industrial internet services, financial services, international trade services, high-end property services, etc.

