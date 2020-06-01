Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

GAC Motor Delivers 550,000 GAC-made masks to International Distribution Partners in 26 Countries

comunicati

GAC Motor Delivers 550,000 GAC-made masks to International Distribution Partners in 26 Countries

01.06.2020 - 07:45

0

Goodwill spreads as the partners donate GAC-made masks to local medical institutions

GUANGZHOU, China, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 550,000 masks that GAC Motor began shipping overseas in early April have arrived in 26 countries for local employees, distribution partners, and customers. Some partners spread the goodwill by donating part of the masks to organizations in need of medical supplies such as local medical institutions.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.prnasia.com/mnr/gacmotor_202005.shtml

GAC Motor received strong support from overseas employees and partners to support the COVID-19 prevention and control in China at the early stage of the epidemic. At the end of February, GAC Group, the parent company of GAC Motor, transformed and set up mask production lines for long-term prevention and control. As the outbreak spread, overseas employees and partners were also experiencing masks shortages. GAC Motor decided to help them in return with GAC-made masks. 

Goodwill never stops. After receiving the masks, the partners decided to pass on the goodwill and donate part of the masks to local medical institutions. CIG Motors, GAC Motor's partner in Nigeria, donated 50,000 medical surgical masks and other supplies to local health facilities. Impofactor CA, the representative company of GAC Motor in Ecuador delivered 30,000 masks to the National Emergency Operations Committee to support the fight against COVID-19, and supported the Cañar Red Cross to carry out rapid testing of COVID-19 at home with GAC MOTOR's vehicles. Its exclusive distributor in Panama Grupo Auto Comercial donated 10,000 masks to the local children's hospital and the Instituto Nacional de Medicina Física y Rehabilitación. In Bolivia, about 10,000 GAC-made masks were sent to the government of Santa Cruz, which will distribute them to hospitals and health centers in the city.

With the assistance from GAC Motor headquarters, overseas dealers have also taken actions to fight against the epidemic and ensure continuity of business operations, including strictly implemented daily disinfection, temperature checks and other epidemic prevention measures. They also shared car care and cleaning tips to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19 for consumers. 

The company considers the health and safety of customers and employees a top priority. To this end, its parent company GAC Group has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Guangzhou Institute of Respiratory Health to jointly build an engineering technology center and production base for respiratory infection prevention and control. One of the focuses of the facility will be researching and developing disinfection, infection prevention and control technology for cars, which is expected to be applied to GAC MOTOR's products in the future and provide enjoyable experience of mobility for the company's global consumers.

For more information, please visit:

Official Website: www.gac-motor.comFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/GACMotorInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/gac_motorTwitter: https://www.twitter.com/gac_motorYouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/GACMotorOfficial

 

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1174398/video_gacmotor_720p.mp4Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1174394/1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1174395/2.jpg  

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Antonio Pappalardo, nuova vita del generale in Tunisia: "In Italia si muore, qui soldi e ragazze aperte" VIDEO

Antonio Pappalardo, nuova vita del generale in Tunisia: "In Italia si muore, qui soldi e ragazze aperte" VIDEO

Uomini e donne su Canale 5, le anticipazioni della prossima settimana: la novità è doppia

Uomini e donne su Canale 5, le anticipazioni della prossima settimana: la novità è doppia

Monte San Savino, muore centauro di 48 anni nello scontro tra due moto

Un morto e un ferito grave ricoverato alle Scotte: tragico incidente stradale tra motociclisti nell'Aretino

Mediagallery

De Blasio (sindaco NY): "Una situazione difficile come questa non si vedeva da tanti anni"

De Blasio (sindaco NY): "Una situazione difficile come questa non si vedeva da tanti anni"

(Agenzia Vista) New York, 31 maggio 2020 De Blasio (sindaco NY): "Una situazione difficile come non si vedeva da tanti anni" Il sindaco di New York Bill De Blasio commenta le manifestazioni in città contro la morte di George Floyd: "Una situazione difficile come non si vedeva da tanti anni. La protesta ha senso solo se è pacifica." Fonte Twitter Bill De Blasio Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander ...

 
De Blasio: "Vorrei che gli agenti avessero trovato un modo diverso, situazione impossibile"

De Blasio: "Vorrei che gli agenti avessero trovato un modo diverso, situazione impossibile"

(Agenzia Vista) New York, 31 maggio 2020 De Blasio: "Vorrei che gli agenti avessero trovato un modo diverso, situazione impossibile" Un video mostra un suv della Polizia di New York in movimento contro i manifestanti in strada, che circondano il veicolo. Il sindaco Bill de Blasio: "Non me la prenderò con gli agenti che avevano a che fare con una situazione assolutamente impossibile. Le persone ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Mara Venier, si mostra in foto: "Una bella frattura al piede". La caduta dalle scale poco prima di Domenica In

Televisione

Mara Venier si mostra in foto: "Una bella frattura al piede"

Brutto infortunio per Mara Venier. La conduttrice è caduta dalle scale poco prima che iniziasse la puntata di Domenica In di ieri domenica 31 maggio 2020. La conduttrice è ...

01.06.2020

Live non è la d'Urso, Cristiano Malgioglio cade dalla poltrona in diretta tv: "Colpa dei pantaloni" Video

Televisione

Live non è la d'Urso, Cristiano Malgioglio cade dalla poltrona Video

A Live Non è la d'Urso di domenica 31 maggio 2020 su Canale 5, nel finale di trasmissione, rovinosa caduta per Cristiano Malgioglio. L'ospite di Barbara D’Urso è scivolato  ...

01.06.2020

Non è l'Arena su La7 stasera in tv 31 maggio: anticipazioni e ospiti di Massimo Giletti. C'è Matteo Salvini

Televisione

Non è l'Arena su La7 stasera in tv 31 maggio: anticipazioni e ospiti di Massimo Giletti. C'è Matteo Salvini

Puntata ricca di ospiti quella di stasera, domenica 31 maggio 2020, su La7 con Massimo Giletti. Non è l’Arena, programma in prima serata, affronterà svariati argomenti legati ...

31.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33