Xinhua Silk Road: E. China's Changzhou city to promote tourism via live broadcast

01.06.2020 - 07:45

BEIJING, May 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A series of live broadcasts of tourist spots in Changzhou City of east China'sJiangsu Province, will be jointly launched by Xinhua News Agency and Kuaishou, a leading live streaming platform in China, on May 30 and May 31.

The live broadcast, a new move of Changzhou to promote its tourism industry, will present two of its major tourist attractions, the Oriental Salt Lake Resort and the Changdang Lake, with activities including shrimp fishing, tasting local food and learning local culture.

Dinosaur Park, Tianmu lake, Ancient Yancheng City, Great Pagota, Orient Salt Lake City, Ancient Canal... Changzhou has put great efforts in developing tourism in recent years, including exploring cultural heritage, promoting major tourism projects and encouraging innovation.

Changzhou received nearly 80 million tourists from home and abroad in 2019, raking in a total revenue of nearly 120 billion yuan. The added value of its tourism industry accounted for 7.6 percent of the provincial GDP. Major tourism barometers of Changzhou have been steadily ranked among the top in Jiangsu Province.

It's not easy for Changzhou's tourism industry to get where it is today. Compared with Suzhou, Wuxi, Nanjing and other cities in the southern part of Jiangsu, Changzhou has no famous mountains or great rivers.

However, this situation was reversed in 2000, as Changzhou, a famous industrial city, has successfully broken through resource constraints by opening a dinosaur museum and a dinosaur theme park. The park was graded as a national 4A tourist attraction after just over one year of opening.

At a conference on promoting tourism development held in March, Changzhou introduced a series of measures, from strengthening financial support, activating the local tourism market, encouraging travel agencies to expand customer base, promoting tourism consumption, to improving attraction and education of relevant talents.

"The tourism industry has been hardly hit by the COVID-19 epidemic," said Party secretary of Changzhou Qi Jiabin, "and we have worked out relevant policies and will allot 300 million yuan to support the development of cultural and tourism industry and promote tourism consumption."

The live broadcasts will be launched through "kuaikan", literally meaning quick view, a cluster of short-video accounts of Xinhua News Agency on platforms such as Douyin, Kuaishou and Weibo, mainly focusing on business and lifestyle news.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/313855.html?from=singlemessage&isappinstalled=0

