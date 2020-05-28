Edicola

The Shepherd Color Company Announces Full Approval of YInMn Blue

The Shepherd Color Company Announces Full Approval of YInMn Blue

28.05.2020 - 16:15

0

CINCINNATI, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shepherd Color Company is proud to announce that the innovative pigment known as "YInMn Blue" has been added to the U.S. EPA TSCA registry. This means that the YInMn blue is now fully approved for use in commercial applications, including artist color materials.

Besides the long-anticipated availability for use in artist materials because of its color, YInMn Blue is valued for its unique balance of durability and IR reflectivity. Commercially known as Blue 10G513, YInMn has been available for industrial use under a Low Volume Exemption (LVE) since 2017. High-performance coatings and engineering plastics companies have been impressed with its visual opacity and color and the near-infrared reflective properties. This balance of visual aesthetics and infrared functionality gives it unique properties that allow building products to have deep, rich blue colors and that stay cooler when exposed to the sun.  Blue 10G513 also has exhibited excellent weathering properties.

Shepherd Color has partnered with companies around the world to make YInMn Blue available in a wide range of artist materials. Please visit our website www.shepherdcolor.com/products/yinmn/ for a complete list of these providers.

The YInMn Blue pigment chemistry was discovered serendipitously at Oregon State University and licensed to The Shepherd Color Company for commercial sales. Named after the chemical constituents of Yttrium, Indium, and Manganese in a trigonal bipyramidal structure, the YInMn Blue represents how new and exciting chemicals are being discovered. 

Launching new and interesting pigment technologies to the market shows Shepherd Color's technical expertise, analytical capability, production competence, and global relationships with industries' leading coatings and plastics companies along with living up to our Core Purpose of "Creating Value, Brightening Lives". To learn more about YInMn Blue, visit www.shepherdcolor.com/products/yinmn/.

ABOUT THE SHEPHERD COLOR COMPANYFounded in 1981, The Shepherd Color Company produces a wide range of high-performance Complex Inorganic Color Pigments (CICPs) used in a variety of industries. These pigments are an extraordinary class of inorganic pigments that offer stable, long-lasting color for many applications. They have unbeatable weatherability, heat and chemical resistance, are non-warping and easy to disperse. More Expertise. Better Performance. Best Value. That's Shepherd Color. Visit us at www.shepherdcolor.com and www.linkedin.com/company/shepherdcolor.

Media Contact: Mark Ryan, Marketing Manager513.874.0714mryan@shepherdcolor.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1174048/The_Shepherd_Color_Company_paint.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/889059/Shepherd_Color_Company_Logo.jpg   

