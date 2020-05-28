Centric Software's Easy Digital Collaboration With Personal PLM

Centric 8 PLM v7.1 introduces an individualized PLM experience, enhanced 3D innovations and more.

CAMPBELL, California, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Software® is proud to announce that the latest release of its flagship Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution, Centric 8 PLM version 7.1, is now available. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to fashion, retail, footwear, outdoor, luxury and consumer goods companies to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

Centric 8 PLM v7.1 was developed in response to customer feedback and the evolving needs of the market during a time of unprecedented transformation opportunity. Digital transformation solutions to fuel collaboration are now fundamental, but user interface isn't a one-size-fits-all experience. Users can individualize their experience with Personal PLM.

Personal PLM in Centric 8 v7.1 furthers custom views, a long-time Centric Software innovation which enables users to quickly and easily create their own individualized PLM experience for a more efficient, data-driven way of working. A user-favorite for over 10 years, Centric PLM™ Custom Views have continued to evolve, and now with v7.1, are even more powerful.

Centric 8 v7.1 also introduces an interface redesign that enhances the user experience for people with vision impairments to extend innovation through accessibility and improve collaboration.

"Giving individual users flexibility to optimize and personalize their workspace in just a few clicks streamlines for even better productivity and improved efficiency while also enhancing user adoption and happiness," explains Ron Watson, VP Product at Centric Software. "Version 7.1 reduces visual clutter so users can access the information they need, faster. The interface colors have been adjusted to be more eyesight-friendly and users can also personalize Centric PLM with a choice of fun color themes."

Centric Software already introduced robust 3D features such as a 3D material viewer, 3D sample reviews and PLM connectors with prominent 3D design applications such as Browzwear, Optitex and CLO. Version 7.1 includes several new 3D innovations.

"Reducing physical samples and replacing them with 3D representations is quickly becoming the standard, enabling brands to reduce development timelines, become more sustainable and continue business-critical operations while working remotely," explains Watson.

"Our latest innovations enable designers to create new, 3D colored materials directly in PLM without switching between their 3D CAD solution and Centric. Enhancements empower users to more efficiently create digital product samples and high resolution, photorealistic 3D models for e-commerce and marketing. Product development teams can now visualize simple color changes with the Centric PLM 3D Material Viewer allowing them to contribute to the 3D digital workflow."

Centric 8 v7.1 also introduces updates to sourcing with Multicategory Quick Spec for retailers to drive product category expansion in more markets and regions, faster and empower business growth. These enhancements were also developed hand-in-hand with Centric PLM customers.

"Multicategory retailers have hundreds of product categories with thousands of unique product characteristics, whether it's the size of a lightbulb for a lamp, number of batteries in a toy or voltage and plug style of a toaster, as well as varying regulatory and compliance requirements in different geographical regions. We partnered with our customers to enhance solutions in Centric PLM for an even faster and more efficient way to capture that unique data in product spec sheets. Updates in Centric PLM enable users to personalize product characteristics quickly and easily to save time when creating their supplier requests. This makes product sourcing more accurate and more efficient so retailers can make sourcing decisions easier and move more products along for development, faster," says Watson.

"We're delighted to announce the latest release of Centric 8 PLM, making the user experience more dynamic, intuitive, personalized and streamlined," says Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. "The ease with which users can collaborate in office or from home with Centric PLM every day has a direct impact on user adoption and happiness, productivity and ultimately, on business efficiency and growth."

