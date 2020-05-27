Edicola

Kentik Raises $23.5 Million in Growth Funding

Kentik Raises $23.5 Million in Growth Funding

27.05.2020 - 15:45

0

With Network Traffic Surging and New Visibility Gaps, Kentik is "the Right Company at Exactly the Right Time"

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentik®, provider of the leading network intelligence platform trusted by digital enterprises and service providers, today announced $23.5 million in growth funding led by Vistara Capital Partners. Existing investors August Capital, Third Point Ventures, DCVC, and Tahoma Ventures also participated in the round, which combines equity and growth debt. To date, Kentik has raised $61.7 million in total funding.

"Kentik is the right company at exactly the right time. The company already keeps industry-leading enterprises and the largest service providers across the globe operating with the fastest network intelligence and business insights to deliver the most optimal digital experiences," said Randy Garg, Founder and Managing Partner of Vistara Capital Partners. "Our investment in Kentik demonstrates our confidence in the company as a market leader and its positioning for the next phase of growth, bringing new products to even more markets."

Always-on networks are essential, now more than ever, and Kentik is the solution businesses trust to keep the digital world connected. Leading SaaS companies that fuel the new normals of remote work and increased internet presence depend on Kentik as the only solution to close the network visibility gap and unlock real-time network intelligence. Companies like IBM, Zoom, Dropbox, eBay, Cisco, and GoDaddy turn to the Kentik Network Intelligence Platform for instant analytics and insights across cloud and hybrid environments to make informed network and business decisions.

"At Dropbox, our customers depend on us to keep the global workforce connected, and we've built a robust infrastructure to ensure the reliability of our services and support," said Dzmitry Markovich, Senior Director of Engineering at Dropbox. "As a great partner with a strong roadmap, Kentik provides the real-time visibility, traffic management, and network intelligence we need to deliver a great experience for our customers."

"Over the past few months, many of our customers have experienced a 200% to 500% increase in traffic growth on their networks. With recent traffic growth, we now have real-time visibility into over 1 trillion traffic measurements per day across billions of users, and see every network connected to the internet, and every cloud and SaaS provider," said Avi Freedman, co-founder and CEO of Kentik. "The Kentik platform was built to scale and provide real-time network intelligence, even in unprecedented times, to close visibility gaps and enable businesses to remain always-on."

"With a tremendous customer base, an essential platform, a roadmap that includes new products, and solid investor backing, Kentik is well-positioned for growth," added Freedman.

To learn more about Kentik, visit kentik.com or request a demo.

ABOUT KENTIKKentik® is the network intelligence platform for the connected world, trusted by leading digital enterprises and service providers. With Kentik, businesses eliminate the visibility and intelligence gaps associated with running dynamic and complex networks, and achieve greater network performance, reliability and security. The Kentik Network Intelligence Platform ingests diverse data streams from the internet, edge, cloud, data center and hybrid infrastructures and provides real-time visualizations and AIOps-powered insights and automation. Learn more at kentik.com.

ABOUT VISTARA CAPITAL PARTNERSHeadquartered in Vancouver BC, Vistara Capital Partners provides highly flexible technology growth debt and growth equity solutions for companies across North America. Founded, managed, and funded by seasoned technology finance and operating executives, "Vistara" (Sanskrit for "expansion") is focused on enabling the growth and expansion of its portfolio companies. Additional information is available at www.vistaracapital.com.

