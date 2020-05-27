Edicola

Tile™ and Skullcandy Create Most Advanced True Wireless Finding Experience

Tile™ and Skullcandy Create Most Advanced True Wireless Finding Experience

27.05.2020 - 15:15

Tile™ Makes Skullcandy Earbuds Findable Even When in Charging Case, Offers Support of Global Finding Network When Lost

SAN MATEO, California, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tile, the world's leading smart location company, and Skullcandy Inc., the original lifestyle audio brand, continue to innovate by creating the best finding experience to-date for true wireless headphone users. Today, Skullcandy launched four all-new true wireless earbuds: Push Ultra, Indy Evo, Indy Fueland Sesh Evo, all of which include Tile's finding technology.

"Anyone who has owned a pair of wireless headphones knows just how easy it is to lose them," said CJ Prober, CEO of Tile. "Skullcandy understands this disruption and has partnered with Tile to eliminate that worry for customers by making their new suite of true wireless products completely findable."

Lost earbuds have become such a common annoyance that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority in New York recovered 1,220 earbuds from subway grates from September to December of last year alone, representing more than half of total items found 1. Delta reportedly finds about 40 pairs of left behind AirPods every month 2.

To prevent this, the Tile and Skullcandy engineering teams pushed to deliver an experience that supersedes that of other "Find My" solutions available today. Most notably, Tile-enabled Skullcandy buds are findable when placed in the charging case, which isn't available in other solutions currently on the market. Furthermore, Push Ultra, Indy Evo, Indy Fuel and Sesh Evotrue wireless buds are engineered so that each earbud acts as an individual Tile and therefore can be found individually. Other solutions treat both buds as a single object meaning if they are not together, they can only be found one at a time. In addition, if Push Ultra buds or any other Tile-enabled buds or headphones go missing, Skullcandy users have the support of Tile's global network to find them.

"In several consumer research studies that we have conducted, we discovered that the number one fear of True Wireless users is losing their buds. This is why we partnered with Tile﹣to provide unmatched value to our customers. Together we've offered an experience unlike any other on the market," said Jessica Klodnicki, Chief Marketing Officer at Skullcandy.

Once Tile's global network is activated, the chances of lost devices being found are greatly increased. The Tile Network, which spans 195 countries, finds 90% of all items marked as lost in the Tile app. Skullcandy users also have access to additional Tile Premium features including extended Location History, making it easier for users to retrace their steps, and Smart Alerts, to prevent losing your earbuds in the first place.

Tile is now featured in 10 different Skullcandy products. Tile works with over 20 partners across audio, travel, smart home and PC categories. Learn more at tile.com/partners.

About TileTile™ gives everything the power of smart location, locating up to six million unique items every day. Leveraging its vast community that spans 195 countries, Tile's cloud-based finding platform helps people find the things that matter to them most. Just awarded #5 on Fast Company's list of Most Innovative consumer electronics companies, Tile is based in San Mateo, CA and is backed by Francisco Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, and GGV Capital. For more information, please visit Tile.com.

1 Garcia, S. E. (2020, January 21). My AirPods Fell Through a Subway Grate. Here's How I Got Them Back. The New York Times. Retrieved from https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/21/nyregion/lost-airpods-subway.html2 Gilbertson, D. (2019, October 16). New Airpods? Heed these lost headphone tales of woe on your flight home. USA Today. Retrieved from https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/airline-news/2019/10/16/apple-airpods-lost-on-plane-whats-a-traveler-to-do/3976685002/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159832/Tile_Logo.jpg

