Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

China Matters and Tianjin Haihe Media Group Released Co-produced Documentary "Everyday Warriors in Tianjin's Fight Against COVID-19"

comunicati

China Matters and Tianjin Haihe Media Group Released Co-produced Documentary "Everyday Warriors in Tianjin's Fight Against COVID-19"

27.05.2020 - 14:45

0

TIANJIN, China, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Among the unsung characters in the fight against COVID-19, Qu Lei is the only sign-language interpreter for Tianjin's Press Conference on the pandemic prevention and control.

From February 8, Qu was gesturing the latest information of the pandemic to the hearing-impaired audience, keeping the special group aware of the ongoing situation.

Just like oral and literal translators, she was faced with a bunch of new terminologies every single day that were hardly translated before.  

Her story of combating the COVID-19 is echoed by many other everyday workers in different industries.

Bian Zhen, Party secretary and president of Tianjin Textile Group, received an urgent task on January 27, requiring him to produce 300 sets of protective clothing within four days.

Without further ado, Bian called up a group of retired workers who volunteered to join in the production. Aged 60 on average, the volunteer workers arrived at the factory during the New Year's holiday and produced 140 sets of protective clothing within two days, filling the dire need for protective tools at the forefront of the epidemic.

These common people helped build up a solid fortress as warriors to combat the coronavirus.

This video was co-produced by China Matters and Tianjin Haihe Media Group. It tells stories of three characters who were dedicated to the fight against the pandemic through their expertise in different fields.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1173334/Everyday_Warriors_Documentary.mp4  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1156746/China_Matters_Logo.jpg

Contact:

Ms. Li SiweiTel：008610-68996566 E-mail：lisiwei5125@gmail.comFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/chinamatters/videos/711354862945856/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hjpx5imPeo0

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Lotto e SuperEnalotto, le estrazioni dei numeri vincenti di oggi martedì 26 maggio 2020

Lotto e SuperEnalotto, le estrazioni dei numeri vincenti di oggi martedì 26 maggio 2020

Uomini e Donne, anticipazioni puntata martedì 26 maggio 2020: corteggiatore per Gemma, la reazione di Sirius

Uomini e Donne, anticipazioni puntata martedì 26 maggio 2020: corteggiatore per Gemma, la reazione di Sirius

Frecce Tricolori in Umbria, spettacolo sul cielo di Perugia. Il video con Corso Vannucci pieno di gente

Frecce Tricolori, spettacolo sul cielo di Perugia. Il video con Corso Vannucci pieno di gente

Mediagallery

Trapani, recuperata dai fondali un'ancora del IV-III sec a.C.

Trapani, recuperata dai fondali un'ancora del IV-III sec a.C.

Roma, 27 mag. (askanews) - Un'antica ancora di piombo di epoca ellenistico-romana del IV-III secolo a.C. è stata recuperata nei fondali di San Vito Lo Capo, nel Trapanese, grazie alla Soprintendenza del Mare della Regione Siciliana. Un'ancora di piccole dimensioni, a ceppo fisso, con cassetta quadrangolare e perno centrale, con una decorazione a rilievo di un delfino su uno dei due bracci, ...

 
"Diego", primo ventilatore polmonare d'emergenza a basso costo

"Diego", primo ventilatore polmonare d'emergenza a basso costo

Roma, 27 mag. (askanews) - Si chiama "Diego" (Device for Inspiration and Expiration, Gravity Operated) il primo respiratore polmonare d'emergenza per la ventilazione forzata di pazienti in condizioni di grave insufficienza respiratoria. È stato realizzato dall'Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia (IIT) in collaborazione con l'Università degli Studi di Ferrara (Unife). Diego, che per funzionare ...

 
Sala: ricorderò chi chiede patenti d'immunità a turisti milanesi

Sala: ricorderò chi chiede patenti d'immunità a turisti milanesi

Milano, 27 mag. (askanews) - "Vedo che alcuni presidenti di Regione come quello della Liguria, Giovanni Toti, dicono 'accoglierò a braccia aperte i milanesi', altri, che non cito, dicono 'mah...magari se fanno una patente di immunità o qualcosa del genere'. Ora, parlo da cittadino prima che da sindaco, io quando deciderò dove andare per un weekend o per una vacanza me ne ricorderò". Lo ha detto ...

 
Coronavirus Fase 2, startup bresciana finanziata col crowdlending

Coronavirus Fase 2, startup bresciana finanziata col crowdlending

Milano, 27 mag. (askanews) - In piena emergenza coronavirus, 2 giovani neo-ingegneri bresciani, Simone Mora e Francesco Vavassori, impossibilitati a ricevere i finanziamenti statali previsti per la pandemia di Covid-19, sono riusciti a rilanciare la loro strartup nata nel 2019 per la produzione di dispositivi sanitari per disabili, la Plus Biomedical, grazie al crowdlending. Si tratta di una ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Stasera in tv 27 maggio il film "Ore 15:17 – Attacco al treno". La regia è di Clint Eastwood

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 27 maggio il film "Ore 15:17 – Attacco al treno"

Stasera in tv 27 maggio va in onda il film "Ore 15:17 – Attacco al treno" (Rete 4 ore 21,25). Pellicola statunitense del 2018, alla regia c'è Clint Eastwood, nel cast Spencer ...

27.05.2020

Stasera in tv 27 maggio in onda il film "La furia dei Titani". Appuntamento su Italia 1

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 27 maggio in onda il film "La furia dei Titani". Appuntamento su Italia 1

Stasera in tv 27 maggio va in onda il film "La furia dei Titani" (Italia 1, ore 21,20). Pellicola del 2012, la regia è di Jonathan Liebesman, nel cast Sam Worthington, Liam ...

27.05.2020

Stasera in tv 27 maggio c'è "Tu si que vales". L'infortunio di Teo Mammuccari e le mini biciclette di Sergey

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 27 maggio c'è "Tu si que vales". L'infortunio di Teo Mammuccari e le mini biciclette di Sergey

Stasera in tv 27 maggio torna l'appuntamento con le repliche di "Tu si que vales", uno dei programmi di maggior successo di Mediaset (Canale 5 ore 21,20). Artisti e sportivi ...

27.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33