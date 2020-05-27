Edicola

Hop Supplier Announces New CFO During Critical Time in Hop and Brewing History

27.05.2020 - 12:45

YAKIMA, Washington, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yakima Chief Hops, a 100% grower-owned hop supplier, welcomed new Chief Financial Officer Howard Allred shortly after the COVID-19 outbreak began. Effective March 23, Allred's onboarding came at a crucial time, as breweries shut their doors and hop growers cut back acreage.

"To be asked to navigate a company during a global pandemic is a great challenge," said Ryan Hopkins, CEO at YCH. "But onboarding someone with Howard's level of financial expertise could not have come at a better time."  

Joining a hop supplier at the forefront of innovation, Allred brings a wealth of experience with large, leading-edge brands including adidas Golf/Taylor Made, Sports Incorporated and Nike, Inc. He holds expertise in global financial operations, focusing on maintaining healthy relationships with stakeholders.

Allred's role began during a complex time in the industry. Breweries are seeking support through contract flexibility. Hop growers are reviewing acreage to balance supply and demand. Allred and the leadership team have had to make impactful decisions in order to promote financial well-being.

"Howard's steady leadership and vast financial experience is already paying dividends as we continue to focus on creating value for customers during these challenging times," said YCH's Chief Supply Chain Officer Steve Carpenter. "He is a welcome addition to our team and a good fit for our culture."

Joining shortly after former Chief Sales Officer Ryan Hopkinswas announced CEO, Allred brings balance to the team. While Hopkins is a relative newcomer to the C-suite, Allred is a seasoned veteran of executive level financial management experience. Much like the company culture that embraces tradition while pioneering new ideas, they appreciate their diverse perspectives in the pursuit of maintaining a sustainable organization.

Yakima Chief Hops YCH is a 100% grower-owned global hop supplier with a mission to connect brewers with family hop farms. Operating for more than 30 years, we have become more than a hop supplier. We are leaders of innovation, quality and customer service. We are a resource for brewers, providing solutions-based products and industry leading research. We are advocates of sustainability and meaningful social causes, working to support the environment and communities around us. Great beer starts in the field, and we strive to build relationships between growers and brewers that help farms grow better hops and brewers brew better beer.  https://www.yakimachief.com/

