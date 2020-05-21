Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

New Alliance Maps the Way in Electrophysiology

comunicati

New Alliance Maps the Way in Electrophysiology

21.05.2020 - 08:45

0

A New Strategic Alliance Between BIOTRONIK, A Leader In Cardiac Rhythm Management, and Acutus Medical, Electrophysiology Innovator, Expected to Offer More Efficient and Effective Diagnosis and Treatment for Arrhythmia Patients

CARLSBAD, California and BERLIN, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acutus Medical and BIOTRONIK today announced a new alliance to provide a comprehensive portfolio of electrophysiology, mapping, ablation and accessory products for catheter-based treatment of cardiac arrhythmias across select markets, including Europe and Asia.

At the center of the new BIOTRONIK/Acutus Alliance for Electrophysiology lies the paradigm-shifting Acutus AcQMap® system with SuperMap™ multi-mode mapping capabilities. The AcQMap system is the only commercially available non-contact mapping system that can quickly and reliably map both stable and unstable rhythms, allowing electrophysiologists to see changes in conduction during the procedure and arming them with an optimal solution to better customize therapy. 

The system optimizes visibility and helps to map and guide the treatment of any arrhythmia – from simple to highly complex – in under three minutes. Under terms of the agreement, Acutus expects to market under private label a range of BIOTRONIK EP ablation catheters and diagnostic/accessory products to most major international markets, providing a full suite of leading products for the electrophysiologist.

One of the objectives of the alliance is to optimize care for arrhythmia patients with an array of devices and monitors that would be linked digitally. This could happen through BIOTRONIK's Home Monitoring® network with Acutus' system in order to enable fully automatic transmission of real-time data between patients, physicians and technicians. A secure digital network across both cardiac rhythm management (CRM) and electrophysiology (EP) mapping and ablation devices has the potential to optimize care by providing physicians with high levels of connectivity and remote monitoring benefits before, during and after ablation, follow-up visits and other episodes of care, including digitally supported telemedicine.

Studies have shown that proactive monitoring through Home Monitoring helps to significantly reduce hospitalization1, stroke2 and mortality1. In addition, connecting physicians and health systems worldwide with efficient and cost-effective diagnostics, therapies and follow-up across both CRM and EP portfolios would help to modernize workflows and boost outcomes for patients.

"Healthcare systems around the world are facing continuous pressure to provide more targeted care for patients with better outcomes and reduced costs," said President and CEO of Acutus Medical, Vince Burgess. "We are at the forefront of equipping electrophysiologists with the technology they need to deliver advanced and individualized ablation therapy – more efficiently. We believe this International Alliance has the potential to vault Acutus to the forefront of this important market."

"As arrhythmias become more common, unprecedented access to real-time data will be integral to improving diagnosis and care," said Segment Head of EP & Sensors at BIOTRONIK, Dr Hans-Juergen Wildau. "We believe pairing BIOTRONIK's cardiac monitoring portfolio with Acutus' innovative mapping technology will give EP specialists the edge in therapy guidance systems."

References: 1        Hindricks et al. European Heart Journal 2017, 38, 1749–1755.2        Mabo P et al. European Heart Journal. 2012, 33.

About Acutus Medical: Acutus Medical is an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. We are committed to advancing the field of  electrophysiology with a unique array of products and technologies which will enable more physicians to treat more patients more efficiently and effectively. Through internal product development, acquisitions and global partnerships, we have established a global sales presence delivering a comprehensive portfolio of highly differentiated electrophysiology products that provide our customers with a complete solution for catheter-based treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. Founded in 2011, Acutus is based in Carlsbad, California.

About BIOTRONIK: BIOTRONIK is a leading medical device company that has been developing trusted and innovative cardiovascular and endovascular solutions for more than 50 years. Driven by a purpose to perfectly match technology with the human body, BIOTRONIK innovations deliver care that saves and improves the lives of millions diagnosed with heart and blood vessel diseases every year. BIOTRONIK is headquartered in Berlin, Germany, and represented in over 100 countries.

Follow Acutus Medical on:

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Elettra Lamborghini ricompare e confessa: "Appoggio le t**e sul tavolino e vi dico cosa mi sono rifatta" Video

Elettra Lamborghini ricompare e confessa: "Appoggio le t**e sul tavolino e vi dico cosa mi sono rifatta" Video

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, in una strada di Bari filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina in una strada di Bari

Wanda Nara, micro top e curve in primo piano: il video dell'allenamento di lady Icardi che stuzzica i fan

Wanda Nara, micro top e curve in primo piano: il video dell'allenamento di lady Icardi che stuzzica i fan

Mediagallery

Siena, l'emozione di tornare nei negozi dopo 70 giorni. Previsioni e attese dei commercianti Guarda le foto
Fase 2

Siena, l'emozione di tornare nei negozi dopo 70 giorni. Previsioni e attese dei commercianti Guarda le foto

Emergenza Coronavirus, Fase 2 a Siena. Quando hanno finalmente ritirato su la saracinesca della loro attività, i commercianti senesi hanno provato un’emozione profonda. “Le risposte sono state subito positive – commenta Ivana Kotsyba di Scout – Nella prima ora di lavoro abbiamo venduto cinque capi di abbigliamento. C’è voglia di acquistare dopo due mesi per tutti molto pesanti”. “Affronteremo uno ...

 
Irama, è uscita la sua nuova canzone: "Meditteranea". Si candida a essere una hit dei prossimi mesi
MUSICA

Irama, è uscita la sua nuova canzone: "Meditteranea". Si candida a essere una hit dei prossimi mesi

Irama ha pubblicato una canzone inedita: "Mediterranea" e in un giorno, su Youtube, ha già raccolto 250mila visualizzazioni. Il nuovo brano arriva quasi due mesi dopo il precedente singolo "Milano" (ft. Francesco Sarcina), un atto d'amore che il cantante ha voluto fare per la sua città, in prima linea nella battaglia contro il Coronavirus come tutte le altre città italiane. I proventi ...

 
Naomi Campbell, la Venere Nera compie 50 anni ed è sempre tra le più belle del mondo
IL COMPLEANNO

Naomi Campbell, la Venere Nera compie 50 anni ed è sempre tra le più belle del mondo

Soprannominata la Venere Nera, è stata inserita dalla rivista People tra le 50 donne più belle del mondo. Naomi Campbell, 50 anni il 22 maggio, nell’agosto 1988 è la prima donna di colore ad apparire sulla copertina di Vogue (prima in Francia e successivamente in Inghilterra) e di Time Magazine. Due anni prima era apparsa sulla copertina di Elle e, sempre nello stesso anno, era stata tra le ...

 
Zaniolo, la playstation e l'inno della Lazio: "Togli quella canzonaccia, porta sfiga"
SOCIAL

Zaniolo, la playstation e l'inno della Lazio: "Togli quella canzonaccia, porta sfiga"

Durante l'emergenza Coronavirus e l'isolamento, una delle passioni che hanno maggiormente riempito il tempo è la playstation. Nicolò Zaniolo in particolare amare giocare a Fifa20. Durante la quarantena Zaniolo ha sfidato spesso il suo amico Gaspare Galasso, subendo divertenti penitenze. Nell’ultima diretta, Gaspare dopo una sconfitta non ha avuto più il coraggio di istigare Zaniolo con l’inno ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Stasera in tv 21 maggio 2020: su Rai3 omaggio a Niki Lauda col film "Rush": una storica rivalità in F1

Televisione

Stasera in tv 21 maggio 2020: su Rai3 omaggio a Niki Lauda col film "Rush": una storica rivalità in F1

Primo piano stasera, attraverso un film, su un grande e indimenticato campione dell'automobilismo. In occasione dell’anniversario della morte di Niki Lauda, oggi giovedì 21 ...

21.05.2020

Stasera in tv 21 maggio 2020, quinta puntata di Vivi e lascia vivere con Elena Sofia Ricci: le anticipazioni

Televisione

Stasera in tv 21 maggio 2020, quinta puntata di Vivi e lascia vivere con Elena Sofia Ricci: le anticipazioni

Va in onda stasera, giovedì 21 maggio 2020, su Rai 1, il quinto attesissimo appuntamento con “Vivi e lascia vivere”, la serie firmata da Pappi Corsicato, con Elena Sofia ...

21.05.2020

Luca Argentero è diventato papà. L'attore protagonista di Doc ha annunciato su Instagram: è nata Nina Speranza

La bella notizia

L'attore Luca Argentero è diventato papà: è nata Nina Speranza

Luca Argentero è diventato papà. L'annuncio è arrivato via Instagram, con una foto in cui le mani di Luca Argentero e della compagna Cristina Marino stringono quella della ...

20.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33