Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

CGTN: Five-Year Plans map out China's future development

comunicati

CGTN: Five-Year Plans map out China's future development

21.05.2020 - 08:45

0

BEIJING, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China's Five-Year Plan (FYP) system is formulated to make plans for economic and social development over the coming five years. CGTN has recently launched an interactive page to review China's Five-Year Plans since 1953.

Access CGTN's interactive page on Five-Year Plans: Designing the Future

The first FYP started in 1953. A total of 13 five-year plans have been made and implemented except for a period of economic adjustment between 1963 and 1965. 

2020 is the last year of the 13th FYP. Now China is drafting its 14th such document. All eyes will be on China's annual Two Sessions in late May for more details to be released.

CGTN analyzed and visualized China's FYPs in terms of their length, main targets and plans for industry, agriculture, health, governance, science and technology, environment, foreign trade and national defense.

The blueprint lays out detailed targets and guidelines covering economic, social, educational and environmental matters. The primary objectives contain targets for economic growth, directions for economic reforms and industrial restructuring.

From the first to the 13th FYPs

After the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949, China's economy went through a recovery period. In 1953, the central government launched its first FYP (1953-1957), which aimed at turning China from a agricultural country into an advanced industrial country with a focus on the development of the heavy industry.

The next five FYPs put emphasis on agricultural and industrial development. The second FYP (1958-1963) carried on the industrial development centered on heavy industry. The major tasks of the third one (1966-1970) were to develop agriculture and strengthen basic industries. The fourth (1971-1975) set goals for output of agriculture and industry and investment in infrastructure. The fifth FYP (1976-1980) set up a goal of building up an independent and relatively complete industrial system.

From the second to the fifth FYPs, the Chinese government was in an exploring period of setting up and implementing its own medium- to long-term development guidelines. The goals went through constant adjustment along with the accumulated knowledge and experience.

China's early FYPs once set specific production quotas, for instance, for steel and grain. Since the early 1980s, as China was in the process of establishing a socialist market economy as part of its socialism with Chinese characteristics, the role of the plans has been relaxed, with most numerical targets abandoned.

The sixth FYP (1981-1985) mainly focused on adjustment and solving the problems of previous plans.

The interactive project analyzed the text of the first and the seventh to 13th FYPs as the full text of the second to sixth was not available. The eight official documents involve 360,000 Chinese characters.

In terms of the length of each FYP, the first one is the longest, serving as foundation for future plans.

The seventh FYP (1986-1990) hatched up to build a foundation for a new socialist economic system with Chinese characteristics.

The eighth FYP (1991-1995) put industrial restructuring in priority, and further promoted the development of technology, education and foreign trade.

Major objective of the ninth FYP (1996-2000) included establishing preliminarily a socialist market economy and further upgrading industrial structure.

The 10th FYP (2001-2005) aimed to build a relatively complete social security system and make significant progress in establishing a modern enterprise system in state-owned enterprises.

The 11th (2006-2010) proposed to optimize and upgrade the industrial structure and improve resource utilization.

The 12th (2011-2015) purposed to increase input in education and science and technology and set goals for environmental protection.

The 13th (2016-2020) put forward to use innovation to drive development.

In recent years, the plans have been not just economic in focus. Much attention is also given to a wider range of priorities including environmental protection - targets for cutting carbon emissions and optimizing energy use - and to social welfare programs such as health security and job creation.

Read original article: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2020-05-15/Five-Year-Plans-map-out-China-s-future-development-QvANs2JxVS/index.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1170891/Designing_Future_China_s_Five_Year_Plans_Since_1953.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1097018/CGTN_Logo.jpg  

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Elettra Lamborghini ricompare e confessa: "Appoggio le t**e sul tavolino e vi dico cosa mi sono rifatta" Video

Elettra Lamborghini ricompare e confessa: "Appoggio le t**e sul tavolino e vi dico cosa mi sono rifatta" Video

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, in una strada di Bari filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina in una strada di Bari

Wanda Nara, micro top e curve in primo piano: il video dell'allenamento di lady Icardi che stuzzica i fan

Wanda Nara, micro top e curve in primo piano: il video dell'allenamento di lady Icardi che stuzzica i fan

Mediagallery

Siena, l'emozione di tornare nei negozi dopo 70 giorni. Previsioni e attese dei commercianti Guarda le foto
Fase 2

Siena, l'emozione di tornare nei negozi dopo 70 giorni. Previsioni e attese dei commercianti Guarda le foto

Emergenza Coronavirus, Fase 2 a Siena. Quando hanno finalmente ritirato su la saracinesca della loro attività, i commercianti senesi hanno provato un’emozione profonda. “Le risposte sono state subito positive – commenta Ivana Kotsyba di Scout – Nella prima ora di lavoro abbiamo venduto cinque capi di abbigliamento. C’è voglia di acquistare dopo due mesi per tutti molto pesanti”. “Affronteremo uno ...

 
Irama, è uscita la sua nuova canzone: "Meditteranea". Si candida a essere una hit dei prossimi mesi
MUSICA

Irama, è uscita la sua nuova canzone: "Meditteranea". Si candida a essere una hit dei prossimi mesi

Irama ha pubblicato una canzone inedita: "Mediterranea" e in un giorno, su Youtube, ha già raccolto 250mila visualizzazioni. Il nuovo brano arriva quasi due mesi dopo il precedente singolo "Milano" (ft. Francesco Sarcina), un atto d'amore che il cantante ha voluto fare per la sua città, in prima linea nella battaglia contro il Coronavirus come tutte le altre città italiane. I proventi ...

 
Naomi Campbell, la Venere Nera compie 50 anni ed è sempre tra le più belle del mondo
IL COMPLEANNO

Naomi Campbell, la Venere Nera compie 50 anni ed è sempre tra le più belle del mondo

Soprannominata la Venere Nera, è stata inserita dalla rivista People tra le 50 donne più belle del mondo. Naomi Campbell, 50 anni il 22 maggio, nell’agosto 1988 è la prima donna di colore ad apparire sulla copertina di Vogue (prima in Francia e successivamente in Inghilterra) e di Time Magazine. Due anni prima era apparsa sulla copertina di Elle e, sempre nello stesso anno, era stata tra le ...

 
Zaniolo, la playstation e l'inno della Lazio: "Togli quella canzonaccia, porta sfiga"
SOCIAL

Zaniolo, la playstation e l'inno della Lazio: "Togli quella canzonaccia, porta sfiga"

Durante l'emergenza Coronavirus e l'isolamento, una delle passioni che hanno maggiormente riempito il tempo è la playstation. Nicolò Zaniolo in particolare amare giocare a Fifa20. Durante la quarantena Zaniolo ha sfidato spesso il suo amico Gaspare Galasso, subendo divertenti penitenze. Nell’ultima diretta, Gaspare dopo una sconfitta non ha avuto più il coraggio di istigare Zaniolo con l’inno ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Stasera in tv 21 maggio 2020: su Rai3 omaggio a Niki Lauda col film "Rush": una storica rivalità in F1

Televisione

Stasera in tv 21 maggio 2020: su Rai3 omaggio a Niki Lauda col film "Rush": una storica rivalità in F1

Primo piano stasera, attraverso un film, su un grande e indimenticato campione dell'automobilismo. In occasione dell’anniversario della morte di Niki Lauda, oggi giovedì 21 ...

21.05.2020

Stasera in tv 21 maggio 2020, quinta puntata di Vivi e lascia vivere con Elena Sofia Ricci: le anticipazioni

Televisione

Stasera in tv 21 maggio 2020, quinta puntata di Vivi e lascia vivere con Elena Sofia Ricci: le anticipazioni

Va in onda stasera, giovedì 21 maggio 2020, su Rai 1, il quinto attesissimo appuntamento con “Vivi e lascia vivere”, la serie firmata da Pappi Corsicato, con Elena Sofia ...

21.05.2020

Luca Argentero è diventato papà. L'attore protagonista di Doc ha annunciato su Instagram: è nata Nina Speranza

La bella notizia

L'attore Luca Argentero è diventato papà: è nata Nina Speranza

Luca Argentero è diventato papà. L'annuncio è arrivato via Instagram, con una foto in cui le mani di Luca Argentero e della compagna Cristina Marino stringono quella della ...

20.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33