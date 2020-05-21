Edicola

The Office of Nikita Sychev, Legal Counsel of Suleiman Kerimov, Issues a Statement After the French Court Drops All Charges

The Office of Nikita Sychev, Legal Counsel of Suleiman Kerimov, Issues a Statement After the French Court Drops All Charges

21.05.2020 - 08:15

MOSCOW, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the proposal of the French judge, SWIRU HOLDING AG concluded a Public Interest Judicial Agreement (CJIP) with the Public Prosecutor of Nice, which was approved by the President of the Court on 11 May 2020. 

 

 

As their client has been mentioned in connection with this case, Suleiman Kerimov's lawyers point out that he is not under any investigation in this case and that he has never been convicted by any court whatsoever, in France or abroad.

The French courts have thus officially dismissed the allegations made by the former Nice Prosecutor against Suleiman Kerimov of having carried out money-laundering operations. These accusations - whose unfounded nature has now been confirmed - caused serious prejudice to Suleiman Kerimov, since they constituted the sole basis for the sanctions imposed on him by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

