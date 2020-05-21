Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

The Globe and Mail's Sophi Wins Best Digital News Start-Up Award

comunicati

The Globe and Mail's Sophi Wins Best Digital News Start-Up Award

21.05.2020 - 08:15

0

TORONTO, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globe and Mail's automation and predictive paywall engine, Sophi.io, won WAN-IFRA's North American Digital Media Award in the category of Best Digital News Start-Up.

"Very impressed with Sophi," the judges wrote in explaining their decision. "The most important and attractive piece from the creation of this AI is that editorial input was key to it. In many newsrooms, the business models undermine the value of their key product, but from this presentation it's evident that it was not the case for The Globe and Mail."

The awards honour news publishers from Canada and the U.S. that have created unique and original digital media projects. Sophi also took second place in the awards' Best Paid Content Strategy category, in recognition of Sophi for Paywalls, its complex natural-language processing and user behaviour-based predictive paywalling technology.

The artificial intelligence system is also a finalist in the International News Media Association's Global Media Awards, rewarding innovation and excellence in growing audience, brand, and revenue, in the Best New Technology or Digital Product category. Additionally, Sophi is a finalist in the Digiday Media Awards, recognizing companies working to modernize digital media, in two categories: Best Digital Product Innovation and Best Revenue Diversification Strategy.

Sophi was developed by The Globe and Mail to help the newsroom make important strategic and tactical decisions. It is a suite of tools that includes Sophi Automation and Sophi for Paywalls as well as Sophi Analytics, a newsroom decision-support system.

Sophi Automation autonomously places 99% of the content on all of The Globe and Mail's digital pages, including its homepage and section pages. This lets the newsroom focus on producing the finest journalism possible and has been so successful that it is now being used for print laydown as well.

Sophi for Paywalls analyses both user and content propensity and determines which content should automatically be put behind a hard-paywall, where the subscription revenue opportunity is many times greater than the advertising revenue forgone. It has uncovered millions of dollars in untapped revenue for The Globe and Mail.

Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail, said: "It's an honour for Sophi to be named the best digital media start-up. We are always looking to innovate, and Sophi has brought us tremendously valuable insights over the years, as well as freed up our journalists to do what only they can do. We are pleased to share this powerful engine with other publishers and help transform the industry with this tool."

As a North American award winner, Sophi is now a contender for the WAN-IFRA World Digital Media Awards, where the winners from North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, Africa, India, and the Middle East compete.

About The Globe and Mail and Sophi.io

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national conversation and effecting policy change through brave, independent journalism since 1844. The Globe and Mail's award-winning coverage of busi­ness, politics and national affairs reaches 6 million readers every week in print and online. The Globe believes the future of journalism lies in its ability to bring readers the stories they both want and need to know. That's why the company invested in innovative data science and hired data scientists from leaders in the tech industry to develop Sophi.io – an artificial intelligence system with predictive capabilities – and used it to automate content curation and promotion.

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Elettra Lamborghini ricompare e confessa: "Appoggio le t**e sul tavolino e vi dico cosa mi sono rifatta" Video

Elettra Lamborghini ricompare e confessa: "Appoggio le t**e sul tavolino e vi dico cosa mi sono rifatta" Video

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, in una strada di Bari filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina in una strada di Bari

Wanda Nara, micro top e curve in primo piano: il video dell'allenamento di lady Icardi che stuzzica i fan

Wanda Nara, micro top e curve in primo piano: il video dell'allenamento di lady Icardi che stuzzica i fan

Mediagallery

Siena, l'emozione di tornare nei negozi dopo 70 giorni. Previsioni e attese dei commercianti Guarda le foto
Fase 2

Siena, l'emozione di tornare nei negozi dopo 70 giorni. Previsioni e attese dei commercianti Guarda le foto

Emergenza Coronavirus, Fase 2 a Siena. Quando hanno finalmente ritirato su la saracinesca della loro attività, i commercianti senesi hanno provato un’emozione profonda. “Le risposte sono state subito positive – commenta Ivana Kotsyba di Scout – Nella prima ora di lavoro abbiamo venduto cinque capi di abbigliamento. C’è voglia di acquistare dopo due mesi per tutti molto pesanti”. “Affronteremo uno ...

 
Irama, è uscita la sua nuova canzone: "Meditteranea". Si candida a essere una hit dei prossimi mesi
MUSICA

Irama, è uscita la sua nuova canzone: "Meditteranea". Si candida a essere una hit dei prossimi mesi

Irama ha pubblicato una canzone inedita: "Mediterranea" e in un giorno, su Youtube, ha già raccolto 250mila visualizzazioni. Il nuovo brano arriva quasi due mesi dopo il precedente singolo "Milano" (ft. Francesco Sarcina), un atto d'amore che il cantante ha voluto fare per la sua città, in prima linea nella battaglia contro il Coronavirus come tutte le altre città italiane. I proventi ...

 
Naomi Campbell, la Venere Nera compie 50 anni ed è sempre tra le più belle del mondo
IL COMPLEANNO

Naomi Campbell, la Venere Nera compie 50 anni ed è sempre tra le più belle del mondo

Soprannominata la Venere Nera, è stata inserita dalla rivista People tra le 50 donne più belle del mondo. Naomi Campbell, 50 anni il 22 maggio, nell’agosto 1988 è la prima donna di colore ad apparire sulla copertina di Vogue (prima in Francia e successivamente in Inghilterra) e di Time Magazine. Due anni prima era apparsa sulla copertina di Elle e, sempre nello stesso anno, era stata tra le ...

 
Zaniolo, la playstation e l'inno della Lazio: "Togli quella canzonaccia, porta sfiga"
SOCIAL

Zaniolo, la playstation e l'inno della Lazio: "Togli quella canzonaccia, porta sfiga"

Durante l'emergenza Coronavirus e l'isolamento, una delle passioni che hanno maggiormente riempito il tempo è la playstation. Nicolò Zaniolo in particolare amare giocare a Fifa20. Durante la quarantena Zaniolo ha sfidato spesso il suo amico Gaspare Galasso, subendo divertenti penitenze. Nell’ultima diretta, Gaspare dopo una sconfitta non ha avuto più il coraggio di istigare Zaniolo con l’inno ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Stasera in tv 21 maggio 2020: su Rai3 omaggio a Niki Lauda col film "Rush": una storica rivalità in F1

Televisione

Stasera in tv 21 maggio 2020: su Rai3 omaggio a Niki Lauda col film "Rush": una storica rivalità in F1

Primo piano stasera, attraverso un film, su un grande e indimenticato campione dell'automobilismo. In occasione dell’anniversario della morte di Niki Lauda, oggi giovedì 21 ...

21.05.2020

Stasera in tv 21 maggio 2020, quinta puntata di Vivi e lascia vivere con Elena Sofia Ricci: le anticipazioni

Televisione

Stasera in tv 21 maggio 2020, quinta puntata di Vivi e lascia vivere con Elena Sofia Ricci: le anticipazioni

Va in onda stasera, giovedì 21 maggio 2020, su Rai 1, il quinto attesissimo appuntamento con “Vivi e lascia vivere”, la serie firmata da Pappi Corsicato, con Elena Sofia ...

21.05.2020

Luca Argentero è diventato papà. L'attore protagonista di Doc ha annunciato su Instagram: è nata Nina Speranza

La bella notizia

L'attore Luca Argentero è diventato papà: è nata Nina Speranza

Luca Argentero è diventato papà. L'annuncio è arrivato via Instagram, con una foto in cui le mani di Luca Argentero e della compagna Cristina Marino stringono quella della ...

20.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33