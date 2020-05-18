Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Zoomlion Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

comunicati

Zoomlion Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

18.05.2020 - 14:45

0

CHANGSHA, China, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Zoomlion) announced financial results for its first quarter on April 29. Operating income was 9.066 billion yuan (USD 1.276 billion), 49.9 million yuan (USD 7.05 million) increase versus the prior-year quarter with strong growth seen in concrete machinery, mobile cranes and construction hoisting product sales. Net profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company was 1.026 billion yuan (USD 145 million), delivering a 2.39% year-on-year growth.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the safety and health of our workforce, partners, and communities, as well as continuing to operate with growth remain the company's top priorities. Zoomlion implemented several precautionary measures to protect the health of returning employees. The high return-to-work rate also ensured the company is meeting the strong and increasing market demand from home and abroad. New business forms such as "Cloud Marketing" have strengthened the business operation and led to better profit results. The revenue growth rate is significantly higher than the average performance in the industry.

Q1 Business Updates

Benefiting from improvements in product competitiveness, the company's stronger business sectors continue to grow steadily, while emerging business sectors have started to boom. The market share reached the highest level in company history.

During the first quarter, the sales volume of Zoomlion's concrete machinery products witnessed strong growth, retaining the leading position in the market. The sales volume of pump truck products increased by 25% year-on-year and reached the highest sales peak in recent years. The market share of mobile cranes has also grown significantly, with sales both at home and abroad, achieving a record high. Zoomlion continues to maintain the leading position in the construction hoisting category. The booming of the agricultural machinery industry has lead to increased sales of the company's agricultural machinery business sector, which significantly improved the company's profitability. New products such as rice seedling throwers have enjoyed a favorable sales figure in the market. Zoomlion actively explored the market in the earth moving machinery sector and achieved a significant year-on-year growth in sales, while the successful launch of the arm aerial work platform bring forth new growth opportunities to the company.

COVID-19 Pandemic

In response to COVID-19, Zoomlion actively took precautionary measures to ensure workplace safety prior to the resumption of work and production. Since returning to work from February 5, the company's production capacity has quickly recovered.

As of the report is being released, the company's production capacity has reached the same level as the time before the outbreak of COVID-19, with the total return-to-work rate reaching 100%. Sales in the second quarter are expected to achieve better growth.

About Zoomlion

Founded in 1992, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (01157.HK) is a high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise that integrates engineering machinery, agricultural machinery, and financial services. The company now sells more than 600 cutting-edge products from 55 product lines covering ten significant categories.

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Arezzo, dramma per l'ex giocatore di Fiorentina e Genoa, Bacis: muore figlio di 8 anni giù dalla finestra

Dramma per l'ex giocatore della Fiorentina, Bacis: muore figlio di 8 anni

Wanda Nara, micro top e curve in primo piano: il video dell'allenamento di lady Icardi che stuzzica i fan

Wanda Nara, micro top e curve in primo piano: il video dell'allenamento di lady Icardi che stuzzica i fan

Gubbio, tanta gente in strada per la festa senza Ceri: arrivano le forze dell'ordine. Il video dall'alto

Gubbio, tanta gente in strada per la festa senza Ceri. Il video dall'alto

Mediagallery

Dalla parte degli artisti: un fondo di produzione per sostenerli

Dalla parte degli artisti: un fondo di produzione per sostenerli

Milano, 18 mag. (askanews) - Una raccolta fondi per sostenere gli artisti in questo momento particolarmente complesso. Lo schermo dell'arte, festival fiorentino dedicato ai film d'artista, ha lanciato l'Artists' Film Italia Recovery Fund. Ne abbiamo parlato con Leonardo Bigazzi, curatore del festival e promotore dell'iniziativa. "Era importante intervenire - ha detto ad askanews - era importante ...

 
Coronavirus, Fase 2: a Napoli levata di scudi a favore di De Luca

Coronavirus, Fase 2: a Napoli levata di scudi a favore di De Luca

Napoli, 18 mag. (askanews) - Levata di scudi a Napoli da parte dei cittadini a favore della scelta del governatore Vincenzo Di Luca che, con un eccesso di prudenza rispetto alle disposizioni generali anti-Covid19 del governo Conte, ha scelto di rimandare la riapertura dei locali pubblici a giovedì 21 maggio mentre dopo il 3 giugno valuterà, in base all'andamento della curva epidemiologica, se ...

 
Medici e infermieri voltano le spalle alla premier del Belgio: il video della clamorosa protesta
CORONAVIRUS

Medici e infermieri voltano le spalle alla premier del Belgio: il video della clamorosa protesta

La contestazione subita dalla premier Sophie Wilmes è diventata un caso politico in Belgio. Sabato medici e infermieri del Saint Pierre hanno infatti voltato le spalle al passaggio dell'auto della 45enne liberale francofona, prima donna a guidare il governo del Paese. Un gesto clamoroso - il video è dell'AgenziaVista - per sottolineare il dissenso sulla gestione dell'emergenza Coronavirus che nel ...

 
Obama parla ai giovani: "Non sempre chi comanda sa cosa fa"

Obama parla ai giovani: "Non sempre chi comanda sa cosa fa"

(Agenzia Vista) Usa, 18 maggio 2020 Obama parla ai giovani: "Non sempre chi comanda sa cosa fa" L'ex presidente degli Stati Uniti Barack Obama in un video messaggio per gli studenti americani: "Questi non sono tempi normali. Vi viene chiesto di trovare la vostra strada nel mondo nel mezzo di una pandemia devastante e di una terribile recessione". / Facebook Barack Obama Fonte: Agenzia Vista / ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Stasera in tv 18 maggio, "Un'ultima occasione d'amore" su Rai Premium: la trama e il cast

Televisione

Stasera in tv 18 maggio, "Un'ultima occasione d'amore" su Rai Premium: la trama e il cast

Rai Premium (canale 25 del digitale terrestre) ogni lunedì in prima serata propone una serie di tv movie romantici di recente produzione nel ciclo “Un amore di lunedì”. ...

18.05.2020

Il Segreto, ultima puntata: le anticipazioni. Colpi di scena nel finale della soap che tiene col fiato sospeso

Televisione

Il Segreto, ultima puntata: le anticipazioni. Colpi di scena nel finale della soap che tiene col fiato sospeso

Mercoledì 20 maggio, Antena3 trasmetterà l’ultima puntata della soap spagnola Il segreto. Assisteremo a colpi di scena tra Marta e Rosa.Le due sorelle Solozabal non sono più ...

18.05.2020

Diletta Leotta, disavventura: sexy jogging per Milano ma cade e si sbuccia un ginocchio

SOCIAL

Diletta Leotta, che disavventura: sexy jogging per Milano ma cade

Disavventura per Diletta Leotta che nel corso di un allenamento è caduta ed ha mostrato sui social il suo lieve infortunio. La conduttrice siciliana ha deciso di fare un po' ...

18.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33