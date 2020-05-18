Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

eMobility's location challenges addressed in new Quectel whitepaper

comunicati

eMobility's location challenges addressed in new Quectel whitepaper

18.05.2020 - 09:45

0

SHANGHAI, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quectel has published a new whitepaper titled 'Why GNSS for eMobility must balance precision, price, power and packaging'. The paper details the challenges eMobility providers face in enabling vehicles such as eScooters and eBikes to be located in deep urban canyons. It examines why accurate location data will be vital in enabling the ride-sharing industry to comply with regulation to restrict eMobility usage on sidewalks and other areas.

The paper goes on to explain why adopting a GNSS module that offers a multi-constellation GNSS receiver with L1 and L5 dual band capability, significantly increases the number of satellites a vehicle can track. This capability, augmented by dead reckoning information, provides vast improvements to positioning in deep urban canyons and can achieve a 10x improvement in location accuracy.

Drive test data conducted on an eScooter in San Francisco by positioning solutions specialist HYFIX is included in the paper to demonstrate the enhanced accuracy offered by L1 and L5 plus dead reckoning capability. The paper also sets out how the Quectel LC79D is enabling the eMobility industry to harness the fusion of different sensors in a very small footprint at very low incremental cost with unparalleled accuracy.

"eMobility providers face substantial challenges when dealing with location in deep urban environments," said Mark Murray, VP of Sales for GNSS and Automotive at Quectel. "First and foremost, customers need to be able to find the vehicle and cities need to have the assurances that these eBikes and eScooters are operated in mutually agreed locations. This whitepaper discusses the issues faced by eMobility providers and clearly makes the case on why the LC79D is the perfect solution for this market."

Read the whitepaper here http://www2.quectel.com/l/467361/2020-05-15/djd88s

About Quectel

Our passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we create superior cellular and GNSS modules backed by outstanding support and services. Our growing global team of 1600 professionals, the largest in the IoT modules industry worldwide, ensures we are first to market and continue to set the pace of development. Listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT across the globe.

For more information contact: Ashley Liumedia@quectel.com

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Arezzo, dramma per l'ex giocatore di Fiorentina e Genoa, Bacis: muore figlio di 8 anni giù dalla finestra

Dramma per l'ex giocatore della Fiorentina, Bacis: muore figlio di 8 anni

Wanda Nara, micro top e curve in primo piano: il video dell'allenamento di lady Icardi che stuzzica i fan

Wanda Nara, micro top e curve in primo piano: il video dell'allenamento di lady Icardi che stuzzica i fan

Gubbio, tanta gente in strada per la festa senza Ceri: arrivano le forze dell'ordine. Il video dall'alto

Gubbio, tanta gente in strada per la festa senza Ceri. Il video dall'alto

Mediagallery

Fedeli raggruppati davanti al colonnato in attesa dell'apertura di Piazza San Pietro

Fedeli raggruppati davanti al colonnato in attesa dell'apertura di Piazza San Pietro

(Agenzia Vista) Città del Vaticano, 18 maggio 2020 Fedeli raggruppati davanti al colonnato in attesa dell'apertura di Piazza San Pietro Riapre al pubblico la Basilica di San Pietro. Al termine della messa di Papa Francesco alle 7 del mattino, si sono aperti i cancelli della piazza con i primi fedeli che hanno avuto la possibilità di rientrare nel luogo di culto. Alcune persone si erano radunate ...

 
Riapre Piazza San Pietro, l'ingresso dei primi fedeli

Riapre Piazza San Pietro, l'ingresso dei primi fedeli

(Agenzia Vista) Città del Vaticano, 18 maggio 2020 Riapre Piazza San Pietro, l'ingresso dei primi fedeli Riapre al pubblico la Basilica di San Pietro. Al termine della messa di Papa Francesco alle 7 del mattino, si sono aperti i cancelli della piazza con i primi fedeli che hanno avuto la possibilità di rientrare nel luogo di culto. Alcune persone si erano radunate sin dal mattino presto per ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Stasera in Tv 18 maggio, film su Rai Movie: The Homesman. Il cast e la trama del western

Televisione

Stasera in tv 18 maggio, film su Rai Movie: The Homesman. Il cast e la trama del western

Si intitola The Homesman il film programmato stasera in tv, 18 maggio, su Rai Movie a partire dalle 21.10. Si tratta di una pellicola western diretta da Tommy Lee Jones. Cast ...

18.05.2020

Stasera in tv 18 maggio il film "Il diavolo veste Prada" con Meryl Streep. Appuntamento su Canale 5

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 18 maggio il film "Il diavolo veste Prada" con Meryl Streep. Appuntamento su Canale 5

Stasera in tv 18 maggio va in onda il film "Il diavolo veste Prada" (Canale 5 ore 21,20). Pellicola statunitense del 2006, regia di David Frankel, nel cast  Meryl Streep, ...

18.05.2020

Stasera in tv 18 maggio va in onda "Sister Act 2 - Più svitata che mai" con Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 18 maggio va in onda "Sister Act 2 - Più svitata che mai" con Whoopi Goldberg

Stasera in tv 18 maggio va in onda "Sister Act 2 - Più svitata che mai" (Rai 2 ore 21,20), sequel della suora più anticonformista del cinema interpretata da Whoopi Goldberg ...

18.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33