Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Tres Solutions partners with Danelec Marine to accelerate the use of data and IoT in shipping

comunicati

Tres Solutions partners with Danelec Marine to accelerate the use of data and IoT in shipping

18.05.2020 - 09:45

0

HOUSTON, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tres Solutions, a leading global provider of vessel performance software and services, and Danelec Marine, the market leading provider of ship-to-shore data solutions – today announced a collaboration that will accelerate the use of high-resolution data in delivering insights to shipping companies.

The cooperation recognizes Tres as a certified third-party application provider in which the company's Tres Vessel Analytics (TVA) platform can seamlessly integrate with the DanelecConnect ship-to-shore data gathering and transmission platform.

Danelec collects and pre-processes data from onboard sensors before transferring it to a secure cloud-based database. Tres will use the reliable, real-time data in its TVA decision-support software and services, helping existing and future clients improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and improve operations.

"This collaboration brings together two leaders in maritime digitalization," said Aaron Holton, CEO of Tres Solutions. "The industry has continued to evolve, with customers seeking connected platforms. With Danelec, we are collectively able to remove many of the barriers to widespread adoption of IoT by our customers and pave the way for further efficiency driven solutions for our clients."

As the industry increasingly uses IoT applications to harness the full potential of data, Tres and Danelec are committed to providing shipping companies with new tools that can improve confidence in decision-making and increase fuel and environmental efficiency.

"We are pleased to welcome Tres Solutions into our ever-expanding integration ecosystem," said Casper Jensen, COO of Danelec Marine, "The industry is quickly changing, and many more ships will be IoT enabled in the coming years. We believe our collaboration with Tres will help lead the transformation of the industry in a smart and efficient way."

About Tres Solutions

Tres is a leading maritime software and analytics company, providing digital vessel performance solutions that help clients improve data quality, save money, reduce emissions and improve operations. Its core Tres Vessel Analytics (TVA) platform is the fastest growing performance management and optimization system in the market and is deployed on nearly 300 vessels worldwide.

Tres services include access to the Tres performance center and in-house specialists, who work closely with crews and shore teams to improve reporting and support ongoing performance initiatives. The company's software and service platform have helped customers realize 2-14% fuel savings annually.

To learn more about the Tres Approach, visit www.tressolutions.com or email us at connect@tressolutions.com.

About Danelec Marine

Headquartered in Denmark, Danelec is a leading supplier of Voyage Data Recorders (VDRs), ship-to- shore data communication systems and Electronic Chart Display and Information Systems (ECDIS). Danelec was one of the first companies to bring to market VDRs and Simplified VDRs (S-VDRs) to meet the original IMO carriage requirements.

More than 6,000 vessels today are equipped with a VDR or S-VDR designed and manufactured by Danelec Marine. The company has service facilities with factory-trained personnel in more than 50 countries and Certified Service Centers at strategic locations worldwide.

To learn more about the Danelec difference, visit www.danelec-marine.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1169028/TVA_Dashboard_Powered_by_DC.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Arezzo, dramma per l'ex giocatore di Fiorentina e Genoa, Bacis: muore figlio di 8 anni giù dalla finestra

Dramma per l'ex giocatore della Fiorentina, Bacis: muore figlio di 8 anni

Wanda Nara, micro top e curve in primo piano: il video dell'allenamento di lady Icardi che stuzzica i fan

Wanda Nara, micro top e curve in primo piano: il video dell'allenamento di lady Icardi che stuzzica i fan

Gubbio, tanta gente in strada per la festa senza Ceri: arrivano le forze dell'ordine. Il video dall'alto

Gubbio, tanta gente in strada per la festa senza Ceri. Il video dall'alto

Mediagallery

Fedeli raggruppati davanti al colonnato in attesa dell'apertura di Piazza San Pietro

Fedeli raggruppati davanti al colonnato in attesa dell'apertura di Piazza San Pietro

(Agenzia Vista) Città del Vaticano, 18 maggio 2020 Fedeli raggruppati davanti al colonnato in attesa dell'apertura di Piazza San Pietro Riapre al pubblico la Basilica di San Pietro. Al termine della messa di Papa Francesco alle 7 del mattino, si sono aperti i cancelli della piazza con i primi fedeli che hanno avuto la possibilità di rientrare nel luogo di culto. Alcune persone si erano radunate ...

 
Riapre Piazza San Pietro, l'ingresso dei primi fedeli

Riapre Piazza San Pietro, l'ingresso dei primi fedeli

(Agenzia Vista) Città del Vaticano, 18 maggio 2020 Riapre Piazza San Pietro, l'ingresso dei primi fedeli Riapre al pubblico la Basilica di San Pietro. Al termine della messa di Papa Francesco alle 7 del mattino, si sono aperti i cancelli della piazza con i primi fedeli che hanno avuto la possibilità di rientrare nel luogo di culto. Alcune persone si erano radunate sin dal mattino presto per ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Stasera in Tv 18 maggio, film su Rai Movie: The Homesman. Il cast e la trama del western

Televisione

Stasera in tv 18 maggio, film su Rai Movie: The Homesman. Il cast e la trama del western

Si intitola The Homesman il film programmato stasera in tv, 18 maggio, su Rai Movie a partire dalle 21.10. Si tratta di una pellicola western diretta da Tommy Lee Jones. Cast ...

18.05.2020

Stasera in tv 18 maggio il film "Il diavolo veste Prada" con Meryl Streep. Appuntamento su Canale 5

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 18 maggio il film "Il diavolo veste Prada" con Meryl Streep. Appuntamento su Canale 5

Stasera in tv 18 maggio va in onda il film "Il diavolo veste Prada" (Canale 5 ore 21,20). Pellicola statunitense del 2006, regia di David Frankel, nel cast  Meryl Streep, ...

18.05.2020

Stasera in tv 18 maggio va in onda "Sister Act 2 - Più svitata che mai" con Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 18 maggio va in onda "Sister Act 2 - Più svitata che mai" con Whoopi Goldberg

Stasera in tv 18 maggio va in onda "Sister Act 2 - Più svitata che mai" (Rai 2 ore 21,20), sequel della suora più anticonformista del cinema interpretata da Whoopi Goldberg ...

18.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33