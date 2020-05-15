Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Honeywell Expands Face Mask Production In Europe With New Manufacturing Line In The United Kingdom

comunicati

Honeywell Expands Face Mask Production In Europe With New Manufacturing Line In The United Kingdom

15.05.2020 - 08:45

0

- U.K. government and Honeywell sign agreement for 70 million face masks to support U.K.'s response to COVID-19 outbreak

- New production line to create approximately 450 jobs in Newhouse, Scotland

NEWHOUSE, United Kingdom, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) today announced that it will build a new production line capable of producing up to 4.5 million FFP2 and FFP3 disposable face masks per month at its Newhouse site in Scotland, United Kingdom. These masks will assist the U.K. government's response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The U.K. government has ordered 70 million of the locally produced Honeywell SuperOne face masks, with production expected to start as early as July. The masks will be distributed by the Department of Health and Social Care to the U.K.'s National Health Service (NHS) and social care settings to protect frontline workers.

The new mask production line is expected to create approximately 450 jobs at Honeywell's Newhouse site.

"As a global leader of high quality personal protective equipment, Honeywell is committed to getting safety gear to those who need it most, including workers on the front line of the fight against COVID-19," said Will Lange, president of Honeywell's personal protective equipment business. "Our Newhouse facility has both the physical capacity and technical capabilities to launch a large-scale respirator production line in such a short timeframe. We are proud of our teams who are bringing new manufacturing capabilities to the United Kingdom as quickly as possible to support the country's response to the pandemic."

This is the third new face mask production line Honeywell has announced in the last two months. The company started two new manufacturing lines in the United States for the North American market.

Honeywell's Newhouse plant specializes in electronic systems assembly and testing and other advanced manufacturing capabilities for several of Honeywell's business groups, and will continue to do so alongside the new face mask line.

"These 70 million masks are the result of our challenge to U.K. industry to scale-up domestic PPE manufacturing," said Matt Hancock, Health Secretary, U.K. government. "This deal is brilliant news for the whole United Kingdom, which will not only deliver the masks we need but create around 450 jobs in Newhouse, Scotland. I'm delighted to team up with Honeywell to open up another avenue to get millions of masks to the frontline and strengthen our ongoing response to the outbreak."

Honeywell will supply the 70 million face masks from Newhouse to the U.K. government over an 18-month timeframe.

About HoneywellHoneywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/581698/Honeywell_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Wanda Nara, micro top e curve in primo piano: il video dell'allenamento di lady Icardi che stuzzica i fan

Wanda Nara, micro top e curve in primo piano: il video dell'allenamento di lady Icardi che stuzzica i fan

Adriana Volpe, auto esplode sotto casa a Roma: momenti di paura, lei riprende tutto. Commento live Video

Adriana Volpe, auto esplode sotto casa a Roma: momenti di paura, lei riprende tutto. Commento live Video

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, in una strada di Bari filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina in una strada di Bari

Mediagallery

Coronavirus, Palermo: GdF in prima linea contro caroprezzi di Dpi

Coronavirus, Palermo: GdF in prima linea contro caroprezzi di Dpi

Milano, 14 mag. (askanews) - L'emergenza coronavirus ha messo le Forze dell'ordine di fronte a un aumento esponenziale di fenomeni d'illegalità come contraffazione e aumento ingiustificato dei prezzi al dettaglio. Stavolta, però, a essere contraffatti non sono gli abiti o le borse griffate, bensì i dpi cioé i dispositivi di protezione individuale (mascherine e gel igienizzante fra tutti) con cui ...

 
Scoppia il caso sul vaccino, Parigi contro il gruppo Sanofi

Scoppia il caso sul vaccino, Parigi contro il gruppo Sanofi

Parigi, 14 mag. (askanews) - Alta tensione tra Parigi e Sanofi, dopo che il gruppo farmaceutico francese ha annunciato tramite il suo Ceo, Paul Hudson, che l'azienda darebbe "prima" il vaccino agli Stati Uniti, se ne dovesse trovare uno, perché il Paese "condivide il rischio" della ricerca attraverso una partnership con l'Autorità per la ricerca e lo sviluppo avanzato nel settore biomedico. Il ...

 
Diodato per l'Italia a Europe Shine a Light-Accendiamo la Musica

Diodato per l'Italia a Europe Shine a Light-Accendiamo la Musica

Milano, 14 mag. (askanews) - Continua il momento d'oro per Diodato che, dopo Sanremo e la vittoria ai David di Donatello, rappresenterà l'Italia nello show televisivo Europe Shine a Light-Accendiamo la Musica, in onda in eurovisione il 16 maggio, che sostituisce l'annullato Eurovision Song Contest. "E' un momento molto particolare e molto bello perché dall'isolamento sono nate cose molto belle ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Stasera in tv 15 maggio torna "Quarto Grado": approfondimenti sul Coronavirus e l'omicidio Sacchi

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 15 maggio torna "Quarto Grado": approfondimenti sul Coronavirus e l'omicidio Sacchi

Stasera in tv 15 maggio continua l’appuntamento settimanale con "Quarto Grado" (ore 21,25 su Rete 4). Al timone del programma d’informazione ci saranno sempre Gianluigi Nuzzi ...

15.05.2020

Morto Ezio Bosso, il musicista che al pianoforte sapeva commuovere

MUSICA

Morto Ezio Bosso, il musicista che al pianoforte sapeva commuovere

Ezio Bosso è morto a 48 anni. Il direttore d'orchestra, compositore e pianista torinese aveva una malattia neurodegenerativa da anni ma nonostante ciò era riuscito a ...

15.05.2020

Stasera in tv 15 maggio "Tutti i soldi del mondo" su Rai1 il film sul rapimento di John Paul Getty III

Televisione

"Tutti i soldi del mondo" su Rai1 il film sul rapimento di John Paul Getty III

Una prima visione in tv stasera su Rai 1. Va in onda “Tutti i soldi del mondo”, il film (2017) oggi venerdì 15 maggio, alle 21.25. Regia di Ridley Scott. Con Michelle ...

15.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33