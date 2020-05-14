Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

The Belgian Start-up the Medical Cloud Company (MedC2), Supported by 860,000 Euros From the European Commission to Develop Tools Supporting Decision Making for Citizens and Doctors in the COVID-19 Crisis

comunicati

The Belgian Start-up the Medical Cloud Company (MedC2), Supported by 860,000 Euros From the European Commission to Develop Tools Supporting Decision Making for Citizens and Doctors in the COVID-19 Crisis

14.05.2020 - 18:45

0

LIÈGE, Belgium, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MedC2, a startup focusing on digital health, has received this week the approval from the European Commission for a 860,000 euros subsidy as part of the launch of the international project DRAGON (link) led by another Belgian SME, OncoRadiomics. 

MedC2's mission is to help patients to participate in decision making about their health such as treatment and lifestyle choices. To do so, the company develops patient empowerment apps, decision support systems for doctors and provides individualised information through the use of AI-based predictive models. 

The digital health startup, primarily focused on oncology, is using its skills and methodologies to develop three applications aimed at empowering citizens with or without COVID-19 symptoms, supporting doctors responsible for the triage of patients, and facilitating efficient participants inclusion for clinical trials linked to the virus. The objective is to foster participative medicine by empowering and accompanying patients throughout the care pathway from prevention to post-treatment follow-up.

"We are proud to participate in the global effort against this pandemic. This project is highly focused on citizens to make them benefit from a personalised care through the use of state-of-the-art Decision Support Systems. Our citizen app, MyCareAvatar, will enable users to know what their risk for COVID-19 is and what they should do about it. The app will then further monitor their health with the guidance of a Medical Chatbot Assistant. Through MyPatientCheck, the hospital staff will then be supported to choose the right treatment," said Brice Van Eeckhout.

"We are already developing a first version of MyPatientCheck to support doctors in the triage of patients suspected with COVID-19. Amongst others, the app integrates validated predictive models which aim to identify patients that are more likely to require respiratory assistance. Future versions of the tool, whose interoperability will be key, will further make use of laboratory results and medical imaging data," added Guillaume Gustin.

These apps are at the core of the DRAGON project, aimed at applying AI and machine learning to deliver a decision support system for improved and more rapid diagnosis, treatment choice and trial participation of COVID-19 patients.

For more information on MedC2 visit www.medc2.com.

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Adriana Volpe, auto esplode sotto casa a Roma: momenti di paura, lei riprende tutto. Commento live Video

Adriana Volpe, auto esplode sotto casa a Roma: momenti di paura, lei riprende tutto. Commento live Video

Wanda Nara, micro top e curve in primo piano: il video dell'allenamento di lady Icardi che stuzzica i fan

Wanda Nara, micro top e curve in primo piano: il video dell'allenamento di lady Icardi che stuzzica i fan

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, in una strada di Bari filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina in una strada di Bari

Mediagallery

Scoppia il caso sul vaccino, Parigi contro il gruppo Sanofi

Scoppia il caso sul vaccino, Parigi contro il gruppo Sanofi

Parigi, 14 mag. (askanews) - Alta tensione tra Parigi e Sanofi, dopo che il gruppo farmaceutico francese ha annunciato tramite il suo Ceo, Paul Hudson, che l'azienda darebbe "prima" il vaccino agli Stati Uniti, se ne dovesse trovare uno, perché il Paese "condivide il rischio" della ricerca attraverso una partnership con l'Autorità per la ricerca e lo sviluppo avanzato nel settore biomedico. Il ...

 
Diodato per l'Italia a Europe Shine a Light-Accendiamo la Musica

Diodato per l'Italia a Europe Shine a Light-Accendiamo la Musica

Milano, 14 mag. (askanews) - Continua il momento d'oro per Diodato che, dopo Sanremo e la vittoria ai David di Donatello, rappresenterà l'Italia nello show televisivo Europe Shine a Light-Accendiamo la Musica, in onda in eurovisione il 16 maggio, che sostituisce l'annullato Eurovision Song Contest. "E' un momento molto particolare e molto bello perché dall'isolamento sono nate cose molto belle ...

 
Distanza di sicurezza e ordini da casa, le immagini del mercato di piazza Coppelle a Roma

Distanza di sicurezza e ordini da casa, le immagini del mercato di piazza Coppelle a Roma

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 14 maggio 2020 Distanza di sicurezza e ordini da casa, le immagini del mercato di piazza Coppelle a Roma Con la fase 2 i mercati rionali si riorganizzano. Tanti i clienti che ordinano da casa la spesa e che passano solamente a pagare e a ritirarla. Lungo i banchi sono stati posizionati cordoli per la distanza di sicurezza. Le immagini del mercato di Piazza Coppelle in centro ...

 
"Misure inutili", in 2.000 a Sofia protestano contro il lockdown

"Misure inutili", in 2.000 a Sofia protestano contro il lockdown

Sofia, 14 mag. (askanews) - Più di 2.000 persone hanno manifestato a Sofia contro il lockdown, accusando il governo di imporre "misure inutili", mentre la Bulgaria attualmente è poco colpita dalla pandemia. La dimostrazione si è svolta nel centro della capitale ed è terminata con qualche piccolo incidente con la polizia. La folla di persone che sventolavano bandiere bulgare non osservava - come ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Stasera in tv 14 maggio va in onda il film "Giochi di Potere". Prima tv in seconda serata su Canale 5

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 14 maggio va in onda il film "Giochi di Potere". Prima tv in seconda serata su Canale 5

Stasera in tv 14 maggio 2020 va in onda il film "Giochi di potere". Una prima visione che Canale 5 ha inserito in seconda serata (ore 23,55). La pellicola è del 2018 e la ...

14.05.2020

Stasera in tv 14 maggio va in onda il film biografico "Molly's Game": storia di una campionessa di sci

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 14 maggio va in onda il film biografico "Molly's Game": storia di una campionessa di sci

Stasera in tv 14 maggio 2020 va in onda il film biografico "Molly's Game" (Rai Movie ore 21,10). E' basato sulla storia vera di Molly Bloom, una giovane e carismatica ...

14.05.2020

Stasera in tv 14 maggio va in onda il film "Poseidon". Appuntamento su Iris

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 14 maggio va in onda il film "Poseidon". Appuntamento su Iris

Stasera in tv 14 maggio 2020 appuntamento con il film "Poseidon" (Iris, ore 21). Pellicola del 2006, regia di Wolfgang Petersen, nel cast Josh Lucas, Kurt Russell, Jacinda ...

14.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33