Safe Spacer™ wearable social distance monitor/alarm helps keep people safe and workplaces or public spaces open

14.05.2020 - 16:45

MODENA, Italy, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe Spacer™ is a lightweight wearable device that helps workers and visitors to maintain safe social distancing, enabling workplaces and public spaces to re-open and operate with peace of mind. 

Using Ultra-wideband technology, Safe Spacer runs wirelessly on a rechargeable battery and precisely senses when other devices come within 2m/6ft, alerting wearers with a choice of visual, vibrating or audio alarm.

Simple to use, Safe Spacer features a patent-pending algorithm that works immediately out of the box, with no set-up or special infrastructure needed and can be comfortably worn on a wristband, with a lanyard, or carried in a pocket. It offers ultra-precise measurement down to 10cm/4" – ten times more accurate than Bluetooth applications.

Beyond factories, warehouses and offices, Safe Spacer can also be used by visitors of public spaces such as schools, hospitals, gyms, museums, hotels, casinos and more. Engineered for fast, easy disinfection, it's also waterproof. For minimal handling, Safe Spacer works wirelessly via NFC contactless technology or Bluetooth.

Each device features a unique ID tag and built-in memory to optionally associate with workers' names for tracing any unintentional contact. To maintain high privacy standards, no data except the device's ID and proximity is stored.

For advanced workplace use, an optional iOS/Android app allows human resources or safety departments to associate IDs to specific workers, log and export daily tracing without collecting sensitive data, configure the alarms, set custom distance/alert thresholds and more.

Safe Spacer is Made in Italy and developed by IK Multimedia – the leader in music creation hardware and software products for iPhone®, iPad® and Mac/PC for the last 25 years, with experience creating wireless enabled audio products and apps. CEO Enrico Iori shares:

"We created Safe Spacer to help our Italian factory workers maintain safe distance during re-opening. It's easy to use, fast to deploy, private, and secure, so it can be used comfortably in any situation. We hope this solution helps other companies feel secure as they re-open, too." 

Safe Spacer will be available in early Q3 directly from IK Multimedia for $/€99.99 (excluding taxes), with volume discounts available.

www.safespacer.net

For more info and preorders, contact: info@safespacer.net

Safe Spacer™ is a trademark property of IK Multimedia. Patent pending. iPhone, iPad and Mac are trademarks of Apple, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1168064/safespacer.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1168063/Safe_Spacer.jpg 

 

