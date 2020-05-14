Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

AGC Biologics to Participate in First-Ever BIO Digital Conference

comunicati

AGC Biologics to Participate in First-Ever BIO Digital Conference

14.05.2020 - 14:45

0

BIO International transitions to virtual format known as BIO Digital due to COVID-19 pandemic

SEATTLE, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AGC Biologics, a global Biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), will be participating in the first-ever BIO Digital event. BIO International Conference is holding its annual event virtually this year in order to safely connect industry experts amidst the COVID-19 global pandemic. The event, which takes place June 8 - 12, brings together capital, scientific and development expertise that is required to turn promising innovation into successful medicine.

During the digital gathering, AGC Biologics will be holding virtual meetings with clients via the BIO One-on-One Partnering system to share information on globally aligned process development, manufacturing and seamless tech transfers. Virtual meeting times are still available to those participating.

"By virtually participating in BIO Digital, AGC Biologics will continue to engage with potential partners around the globe," says AGC Biologics' CEO Patricio Massera. "Given the current economic and health safety climate, collaborations from the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector are more important than ever."

"AGC Biologics will also use this opportunity to highlight the recent expansion of its plasmid DNA (pDNA) offering," says AGC Biologics' CBO Mark Womack. "To serve the rapidly growing  demand for pDNA, AGC Biologics offers a 10-year proven track record in commercial plasmid production and a highly customizable approach for all plasmid needs."

AGC Biologics will host a 20 minute virtual BIO Theater event on "Plasmid manufacturing excellence – The foundation for multiple new modalities" with speaker Mario Kraft on Wednesday, June 10th from 11:05 a.m. – 11:25 a.m. EDT.

About AGC Biologics:AGC Biologics is a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with a strong commitment to deliver the highest standard of service to clients and partners. The company currently employs more than 900 employees worldwide. AGC Biologics' global network spans three continents, with cGMP-compliant facilities in Seattle, Washington; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; and Chiba, Japan.

AGC Biologics offers deep industry expertise and unique customized services for the scale-up and cGMP manufacture of protein-based therapeutics, from pre-clinical to commercial mammalian and microbial production. Integrated service offerings include plasmid (GMP pDNA) manufacturing, cell line development, bioprocess development, formulation, analytical testing, antibody drug development and conjugation, cell banking and storage and protein expression, including the proprietary CHEF1® Expression System for mammalian production.Learn more at www.agcbio.com.

About BIO Digital:When collaboration is more vital than ever, you can still rely on BIO to bring the industry together. For 2020, the BIO International Convention will transition to a new, virtual event format, BIO Digital. This virtual gathering of the global biotech industry provides access to key partners via BIO One-on-One Partnering, educational resources to help drive your business, and the insights you need to continue critical research and development. We may not be able to gather in person, but nothing stops innovation. For more information visit https://www.bio.org/events/bio-digital

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Adriana Volpe, auto esplode sotto casa a Roma: momenti di paura, lei riprende tutto. Commento live Video

Adriana Volpe, auto esplode sotto casa a Roma: momenti di paura, lei riprende tutto. Commento live Video

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, in una strada di Bari filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina in una strada di Bari

Coronavirus, possibile svolta nella cura. Lo scienziato Rino Rappuoli: "Funzionano gli anticorpi monoclonali"

Lo scienziato Rino Rappuoli: "Funzionano gli anticorpi monoclonali"

Mediagallery

Dl Rilancio, Silvestroni (FdI): "I milioni di Conte sono come i carri armati di Mussolini"

Dl Rilancio, Silvestroni (FdI): "I milioni di Conte sono come i carri armati di Mussolini"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 14 maggio 2020 Dl Rilancio, Silvestroni (FdI): "I milioni di Conte sono come i carri armati di Mussolini" Il deputato di Fratelli d'Italia Marco Silvestroni: “55 miliardi stanziati dal Governo Conte, sono l’equivalente di due manovre finanziarie, ma all’interno non ho trovato i tempi in cui verranno stanziati i soldi ai cittadini. Ho trovato invece 250 articoli e 500 pagine ...

 
Il debutto di Keir Starmer, il nuovo leader laburista al Parlamento britannico

Il debutto di Keir Starmer, il nuovo leader laburista al Parlamento britannico

(Agenzia Vista) Londra, 14 maggio 2020 Il debutto di Keir Starmer, il nuovo leader laburista al Parlamento britannico Il nuovo leader laburista Keir Starmer, avvocato ed ex procuratore generale d’Inghilterra, affronta in un botta e risposta il premier conservatore Boris Johnson. Al centro del dibattito la gestione dell'emergenza coronavirus e in particolare l'elevato numero di decessi nelle case ...

 
Coronavirus, Bonafede: fuori 498 detenuti di 'alta sicurezza'

Coronavirus, Bonafede: fuori 498 detenuti di 'alta sicurezza'

Milano, 14 mag. (askanews) - Sono 498 i detenuti in regime di 41 bis o in alta sicurezza "non più ristretti negli istituti penitenziari". Di questi sono 4 quelli che erano sottoposti al regime del carcere duro. Lo ha detto il ministro della Giustizia Alfonso Bonafede, citando i dati aggiornati, nel corso della audizione in Commissione Giustizia alla Camera dei deputati. Secondo i dati forniti da ...

 
IL CORONAVIRUS NEL MONDO - 14 MAGGIO

IL CORONAVIRUS NEL MONDO - 14 MAGGIO

Milano, 14 mag. (askanews) - Alcune immagini dal mondo sull'emergenza coronavirus, il 14 maggio. Dopo 47 giorni riaperte le spiagge della contea di Los Angeles, Venice beach subito presa d'assalto dai surfisti. Ma con alcune restrizioni, visto che l emergenza coronavirus negli Stati Uniti è tutt altro che passata. Rimane il divieto di stendersi a prendere il sole o di fare picnic sulla sabbia, ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Stasera in tv 14 maggio va in onda il film "Giochi di Potere". Prima tv in seconda serata su Canale 5

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 14 maggio va in onda il film "Giochi di Potere". Prima tv in seconda serata su Canale 5

Stasera in tv 14 maggio 2020 va in onda il film "Giochi di potere". Una prima visione che Canale 5 ha inserito in seconda serata (ore 23,55). La pellicola è del 2018 e la ...

14.05.2020

Stasera in tv 14 maggio va in onda il film biografico "Molly's Game": storia di una campionessa di sci

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 14 maggio va in onda il film biografico "Molly's Game": storia di una campionessa di sci

Stasera in tv 14 maggio 2020 va in onda il film biografico "Molly's Game" (Rai Movie ore 21,10). E' basato sulla storia vera di Molly Bloom, una giovane e carismatica ...

14.05.2020

Stasera in tv 14 maggio va in onda il film "Poseidon". Appuntamento su Iris

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 14 maggio va in onda il film "Poseidon". Appuntamento su Iris

Stasera in tv 14 maggio 2020 appuntamento con il film "Poseidon" (Iris, ore 21). Pellicola del 2006, regia di Wolfgang Petersen, nel cast Josh Lucas, Kurt Russell, Jacinda ...

14.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33