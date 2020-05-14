Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Halodine® Nasal and Oral Antiseptics Show Rapid Antiviral Activity Against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19)

comunicati

Halodine® Nasal and Oral Antiseptics Show Rapid Antiviral Activity Against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19)

14.05.2020 - 08:45

0

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Veloce BioPharma LLC reports today that their Halodine® Antiseptics have demonstrated rapid viricidal efficacy against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Halodine® is a proprietary povidone-iodine antiseptic developed in partnership with leading clinicians for repeated nasal and oral administration. In experiments conducted with The Institute for Antiviral Research at Utah State University, a BSL3+ laboratory, the proprietary Halodine® nasal and oral antiseptic preparations were proven to rapidly inactivate SARS-CoV-2. It has been proven to be effective against SARS-CoV-2 even at dilutions as low as 1/20 of the commercially available solutions.

"This study shows that a non-toxic nasal and oral solution is also effective against SARS-CoV-2. This is the first iodine-based antiseptic that has ever been shown to have activity against the virus that causes COVID-19," said lead author Jesse Pelletier MD FACS, of Ocean Ophthalmology Group (Miami, FL). "Now that we finally have proven efficacy against SARS-CoV-2 for povidone-iodine solutions that are safe for mucosa, we can incorporate them in to our COVID-19 transmission reduction efforts." Dr. Pelletier is leading efforts to design safe return-to-work protocols for ophthalmology outpatient clinics and ambulatory surgery centers.

Halodine® and COVID-19The Halodine® family of antiseptics are based on a polymer-enriched povidone-iodine which is non-toxic to mucosal surfaces. They are specially developed for the safe, repeated use in the nose and mouth. The high viral loads in the nose and mouth create a transmission risk, especially in health care settings. Nasal and respiratory aerosols and droplets have been shown to be a main source of COVID-19 transmission.

Viral aerosols and droplets can remain infectious for up to three hours. Masks can help protect against infection, but with nasal and oral antiseptics that are proven to be effective against the virus, aerosol transmission may be able to be reduced. Masks alone cannot eliminate the virus. Dr. Pelletier emphasized, "Nasal antisepsis and oral rinses are an important part of transmission reduction with masks, just like handwashing is important with gloves."

"There is much that is still being learned about this novel coronavirus and its behavior," said Samuel Barone MD, Chief Medical Officer of Veloce BioPharma. "We have been working on iodophor-based antiviral therapies in dermatology and ophthalmology for a few years and the Halodine® Antiseptic program grew out of that experience. We are extremely encouraged by these results that for the first time demonstrate efficacy against the virus that causes COVID-19."

About Veloce BioPharma LLCVeloce BioPharma LLC is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on development of novel antiviral therapies in dermatology and ophthalmology. Veloce BioPharma was founded and is led by practicing MDs.

Contact : contact@halodine.com, sbarone@velocebiopharma.com

  

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/753707/Veloce_BioPharma_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1168054/Halodine_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Adriana Volpe, auto esplode sotto casa a Roma: momenti di paura, lei riprende tutto. Commento live Video

Adriana Volpe, auto esplode sotto casa a Roma: momenti di paura, lei riprende tutto. Commento live Video

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, in una strada di Bari filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina in una strada di Bari

Coronavirus, possibile svolta nella cura. Lo scienziato Rino Rappuoli: "Funzionano gli anticorpi monoclonali"

Lo scienziato Rino Rappuoli: "Funzionano gli anticorpi monoclonali"

Mediagallery

Le lacrime della Fornero e le lacrime della Bellanova, due momenti storici a confronto

Le lacrime della Fornero e le lacrime della Bellanova, due momenti storici a confronto

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 14 maggio 2020 Le lacrime della Fornero e le lacrime della Bellanova, due momenti storici a confronto Il confronto tra due momenti storici della storia recente della Repubblica Italiana con le lacrime di Elsa Fornero in conferenza stampa nel 2011 e quelle di Teresa Bellanova presentando il Dl Rilancio. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Un orso in galleria in Abruzzo, la Polizia lo scorta fuori

Un orso in galleria in Abruzzo, la Polizia lo scorta fuori

(Agenzia Vista) Castel di Sangro, 14 maggio 2020 La Polizia scorta l'orso fuori dalla galleria in Abruzzo Nella zona di di Castel di Sangro (L’Aquila), un orso bruno è stato ripreso mentre correva in una galleria della superstrada SS17. La Polizia è poi intervenuta e l'animale è stato accompagnato in una zona verde /Polizia di Stato Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Diletta Leotta, mille rose rosse per lei in radio e sorpresa nel bigliettino. La domanda ai fan Video
Social

Diletta Leotta, mille rose rosse per lei in radio e sorpresa nel bigliettino. La domanda ai fan Video

Mille rose rosse per Diletta Leotta. Un omaggio che la presentatrice Dazn, fidanzata del pugile Daniele Scardina, ha reso pubblico con un video sulle stories di Instagram. I fiori sono arrivati nella sede di Radio 105, dove Diletta è protagonista nel programma "105 Take Away". Mistero fitto sull'autore del gesto galante perché il bigliettino, come viene mostrato nel video, è bianco. C'è chi pensa ...

 
Wanda Nara, micro top e curve in primo piano: il video dell'allenamento di lady Icardi che stuzzica i fan
Social

Wanda Nara, micro top e curve in primo piano: il video dell'allenamento di lady Icardi che stuzzica i fan

Tempo grigio e pioggia mette nella didascalia del video postato sulle storie di Instagram, ma per i fan di Wanda Nara momenti come questi sono fra i più attesi e stuzzicanti. La moglie del calciatore Mauro Icardi, posta le immagini del suo allenamento (leggero) con vista mozzafiato sull'esterno dove c'è però maltempo e in primo piano ecco le sue curve. Wanda si presenta con un micro top che ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Stasera in tv 14 maggio il film "Nemico Pubblico" con Will Smith e Gene Hackman. Appuntamento su Rai 3

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 14 maggio il film "Nemico Pubblico" con Will Smith e Gene Hackman. Appuntamento su Rai 3

Va in onda il film "Nemico pubblico" (stasera in tv 14 maggio, ore 21,20 su Rai 3). La pellicola è del 1998, la regia di Tony Scott e nel cast ci sono Will Smith e Gene ...

14.05.2020

Stasera in tv 14 maggio: quarta puntata di "Alessandro Borghese 4 Ristoranti" in Riviera del Conero

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 14 maggio: quarta puntata di "Alessandro Borghese 4 Ristoranti" in Riviera del Conero

Prosegue con la quarta puntata la sesta stagione di "Alessandro Borghese 4 Ristoranti" (stasera in tv giovedì 1 4 maggio 2020 su Sky Uno ore 21,15). Dopo aver fatto tappa a ...

14.05.2020

Diletta Leotta, mille rose rosse per lei in radio e sorpresa nel bigliettino. La domanda ai fan Video

Social

Diletta Leotta, mille rose rosse per lei in radio e sorpresa nel bigliettino

Mille rose rosse per Diletta Leotta. Un omaggio che la presentatrice Dazn, fidanzata del pugile Daniele Scardina, ha reso pubblico con un video sulle stories di Instagram. I ...

14.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33