Pininfarina to Launch AutonoMIA, a Responsive Driving Experience for the Mobility of the Future

13.05.2020 - 16:15

TURIN, Italy, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pininfarina's 90th anniversary celebrations focus on the value that have guided it since its foundation: designing the future.

A leader in automotive design and engineering, the Turin-based company further expands its offering to automotive customers through the conception, design and realization of User Experiences, in the form of a highly responsive, multi-sensorial on-board experience demonstrator, named AutonoMIA.

AutonoMIA is an immersive exploration of how technology, from AI to 5G, from display to haptics, from sensors to natural interfaces, can be leveraged to reenchant the driving experience. It is a tool that designers will use to continue iterating on the thinking on the future of driving. The different parties build knowledge on the data extracted from its usage. But AutonoMIA is also an asset that can be leveraged, customized and developed further for Pininfarina's clients.

AutonoMIA was made possible thanks to several new strategic partnerships.

The main collaboration is with ART. The Umbrian company made available its experience in creating user interfaces for automotive cockpits, and provided its highly advanced and customizable infotainment platform. ART provided all of AutonoMIA's hardware and developed all the needed middleware.

In turn, the application layer was designed in close cooperation with and developed by Siili_auto, a leading Finnish automotive software development company.

The seats and all the padded parts were supplied by ARAS.

"AutonoMIA", explains CEO Pininfarina, Silvio Pietro Angori, "shows how Pininfarina may combine experience design with creative technology, reinventing the on-board experience at a time when digitalisation, connectivity, data and artificial intelligence are substantially redefining mobility. With its Experience Design team and Partners, Pininfarina today helps its customers through mobility experiences which are getting more and more digital".

AutonoMIA is an experience designed to adjust and respond to people and contexts of use, leveraging the different interface elements it builds on to create a multi-sensorial and responsive experience that creates magic, strong meaning and positive impact in and around the car. Among others, AutonoMIA revisits notably the function, position, individual and combined use of screens inside the car.

In the future, AutonoMIA will be able to build on the true augmented reality experience provided by Pininfarina's partner WayRay and its advanced holographic, full-color head-up display technology and new applications for autonomous driving, urban mobility and infotainment.

