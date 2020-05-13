Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

DERMALOG Fever Detection Protects Drägerwerk AG Production

comunicati

DERMALOG Fever Detection Protects Drägerwerk AG Production

13.05.2020 - 15:15

0

- Despite Covid-19, assembly lines in many factories do not stop. Production at Dräger is also in full operation. As a manufacturer of ventilators, the German company's products are currently in high demand. To keep the risk of infection among employees as low as possible, Dräger has implemented DERMALOG's non-contact fever detection.

HAMBURG and LÜBECK, Germany, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With its Fever Detection Camera, DERMALOG has developed a solution that measures body temperatures fast and accurately when walking by and can significantly reduce the risk of infection spreading in many areas. Drägerwerk AG, one of the leading companies in medical and safety technology, also uses the DERMALOG system to protect its facilities from Covid-19.

At Dräger headquarters in Lübeck, every visitor who enters the company's manufacturing plant does the contactless fever check from DERMALOG. "In times of the corona crisis, Dräger is a company of systemic importance, which helps to sustain the healthcare system. To ensure the continuity of our production, we use DERMALOG's thermal camera at our entrance," says Stefan Dräger, the Chairman of the Executive Board of Drägerwerk Verwaltungs AG. The system of the German biometrics company measures body temperature within one second by scanning people's faces using state-of-the-art sensor technology. If an increased temperature is detected, the system sets off an alarm. High accuracy, even from a distance of up to 2 meters, is another advantage of the camera. DERMALOG's automatic Fever Detection Camera does not require any additional operating personnel and, as a result, ensures extra safety.

DERMALOG's thermal camera was initially developed for border controls and airports. "In the meantime, our fever detection has become an important part of health protection in numerous sectors," says DERMALOG CEO Günther Mull. The fever detection system is already being used in more than 40 countries for safe access to shops, offices, manufacturing halls, sports grounds, event locations, retirement homes and hospitals.

- Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

Press contactDERMALOG Identification Systems GmbHSven BöcklerPress Relations+49 40-413227-0info@dermalog.comwww.dermalog.com

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, in una strada di Bari filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina in una strada di Bari

Colle e il mondo della pallanuoto sconvolti: morto un giovane portiere del 2002, giocava nell'Olimpia

Sport in lutto: morto un giovane atleta del 2002, giocava nell'Olimpia

Asia Argento, la foto del lato b su Instagram: "E' assurdo, l'ho postata e ho perso 3 mila follower" Video

Asia Argento, la foto del lato b su Instagram: "E' assurdo, l'ho postata e ho perso 3 mila follower" Video

Mediagallery

Johansson (Affari Interni Ue): "Riaprire frontiere tra Paesi simili su situazione epidemiologica"

Johansson (Affari Interni Ue): "Riaprire frontiere tra Paesi simili su situazione epidemiologica"

(Agenzia Vista) Bruxelles, 13 maggio 2020 Johansson (Affari Interni Ue): "Riaprire frontiere tra Paesi simili su situazione epidemiologica" "Naturalmente il primo obiettivo è proteggere le nostre vite e la nostra salute. Ecco perché gli stati devono fare la loro valutazione sulla propria situazione epidemiologica e se migliora, in modo simile a un altro stato membro, noi suggeriamo che riaprano i ...

 
Metro C, campi prova di congelamento terreno a piazza Venezia

Metro C, campi prova di congelamento terreno a piazza Venezia

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 13 maggio 2020 Metro C, campi prova di congelamento terreno a piazza Venezia Immagini dalla Capitale durante la fase 2 dell'emergenza coronavirus. Le strade sono ancora semi deserte, poche le persone che si vedono in giro. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Pagano(Lega): Silvia Romano "neo terrorista". Bagarre alla Camera

Pagano(Lega): Silvia Romano "neo terrorista". Bagarre alla Camera

Roma, 13 mag. (askanews) - Tensione in aula alla Camera quando il deputato leghista Alessandro Pagano ha definito Silvia Romano, la volontaria italiana rientrata da poco a casa dopo un anno e mezzo di prigionia in Somalia, "neo-terrorista": "Abbiamo assistito al funerale di un figlio della patria, un poliziotto, con 15 persone, nessuna autorità presente, poi però quando è venuta la neo-terrorista,...

 
Covid-19, italiani informati, ligi alle regole e poco ansiosi

Covid-19, italiani informati, ligi alle regole e poco ansiosi

Roma, 13 mag. (askanews) - Italiani molto informati, rispettosi delle regole, preoccupati per i propri cari ma abbastanza fiduciosi sul futuro, non così ansiosi e impauriti come si potrebbe pensare, e con una situazione economica peggiorata, ma non troppo. E quanto emerge da un sondaggio ideato dal professor Claudio Puoti, infettivologo ed epatologo, responsabile del Centro di epatologia dell ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Uomini e Donne, L'Alchimista si presenta senza maschera da Giovanna Abate. La reazione della tronista Video

Televisione

Uomini e Donne, L'Alchimista si presenta senza maschera 

Uomini e Donne su Canale 5 di oggi, mercoledì 13 maggio. Giovanna Abate ha incontrato l'uomo mascherato, L’Alchimista.  Il corteggiatore si è fatto vedere in parte ...

13.05.2020

Stasera in tv 13 maggio il film "Black Mass - L'ultimo gangster" con Johnny Depp. Appuntamento su Iris

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 13 maggio il film "Black Mass - L'ultimo gangster" con Johnny Depp. Appuntamento su Iris

Stasera in tv 13 maggio va in onda il film "Black Mass - L'ultimo gangster" (Iris, ore 21). La pellicola è del 2015, la regia di Scott Cooper, tra gli attori ci sono Johnny ...

13.05.2020

Stasera in tv 13 maggio va in onda il film "Sister Act" con  Whoopi Goldberg. Appuntamento su Rai 2

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 13 maggio va in onda il film "Sister Act" con  Whoopi Goldberg. Appuntamento su Rai 2

Stasera in tv, mercoledì 13 maggio 2020, va in il onda il film "Sister Act" (Rai 2, ore 21,20). Pellicola del 1992, nel cast Whoopi Goldberg, Harvey Keitel, ebbe un discreto ...

13.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33