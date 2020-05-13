Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

NEOVII Partners with Tel Aviv University to Develop Novel COVID-19 Vaccine

comunicati

NEOVII Partners with Tel Aviv University to Develop Novel COVID-19 Vaccine

13.05.2020 - 14:45

0

The epitope-based vaccine will target the most vulnerable part of the viral spike protein

RAPPERSWIL, Switzerland and TEL AVIV, Israel, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramot, Tel Aviv University's technology transfer company, and Neovii, a Swiss-based biopharmaceutical company and a member of Israel-based Neopharm Group, announced today that they have signed a research and license agreement to develop a novel and potentially life-saving COVID-19 vaccine. Neovii will work in close collaboration with a team of scientists led by Prof.Jonathan Gershoni of TAU's School of Molecular Cell Biology and Biotechnology.

 

 

The agreement grants Neovii the exclusive right to develop and commercialize a novel and recently patented platform technology conceived by Prof. Gershoni for the rapid discovery of epitope-based vaccines. The collaboration is focused on the development of a first-in-class COVID-19 vaccine that reconstructs the coronavirus's Receptor Binding Motif (RBM), a critical structure of its "spike" protein. The "spike" protein itself is the major surface protein that the virus uses to bind to the cellular receptor that acts as the doorway into the human cell. After the spike protein binds to the human cell receptor, the viral membrane fuses with the human cell membrane, allowing the genome of the virus to enter human cells and begin infection.

"We have been working on coronaviruses for the last 15 years developing a method of reconstructing and reconstituting the RBM structure of the spike protein in SARS-CoV and subsequently in MERS-CoV," explains Prof. Gershoni. "The moment the genome of the new virus was published in early January 2020, we began the process of reconstituting the RBM of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and expect to have a reconstituted RBM of the new virus soon. This is the basis for the new vaccine, which could be ready for use within a year to a year and a half."

"The smaller the target and the focus of the attack, the safer and greater the effectiveness of the vaccine," he adds. "The virus takes far-reaching measures to hide its RBM from the human immune system, but the best way to 'win the war' is to develop a vaccine that specifically targets the virus's RBM."

Keren Primor Cohen, Ramot CEO says: "We hope that through this collaboration with Neovii, it will be possible to produce an effective vaccine that targets the coronavirus's Achilles' heel and will accelerate the development of a protective vaccine against this global threat."

Jürgen Pohle, Neovii CEO, adds: "The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated how fragile and vulnerable our societies are in the face of a pandemic. We are extremely excited about our collaboration with Professor Gershoni and TAU which provides Neovii with a first-in-class platform for the rapid development of promising vaccine candidates towards any future emerging pandemics including COVID-19. Furthermore, the COVID-19 vaccine is highly synergistic to Neovii's core expertise in the development and manufacturing of passive polyclonal antibodies and provides an opportunity to bring a COVID-19 immunotherapy in a rapid manner."

Neovii's long-standing and well-established experience and capabilities in developing, manufacturing and commercializing biopharmaceuticals will support the objective to have a vaccine ready for use in the general population on an accelerated timeline.

About Neovii

Swiss-based Neovii, a member of Israeli-based Neopharm Group, is an independent, rapidly growing commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with a patient-focused mission to develop and market novel, life-transforming therapies. Neovii has been dedicated for over three decades to improving the outcomes in transplantation medicine and the treatment options for hemato-oncological as well as immune disorders.

About Ramot and Tel Aviv University

Ramot is the technology transfer company of Tel Aviv University, one of Israel's foremost research and teaching universities. It is one of the major hubs that has contributed to Israel's global reputation as the "Startup Nation." Founded in 1956, Tel Aviv University is located in Israel's cultural, financial and industrial center. Rooted in both academic and corporate arenas, Ramot is uniquely positioned to cultivate the special relationships between these two compelling worlds, creating win-win connections that support fertile, groundbreaking research while providing companies with discoveries that give them a crucial competitive edge.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1167264/Neovii_Logo.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1167265/Tel_Aviv_University_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

 

Media Relations Contact: Rebeca ThomasSenior Account Director Jango Communications +44-(0)1344-860612beca@jangocom.com

 

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, in una strada di Bari filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina in una strada di Bari

Colle e il mondo della pallanuoto sconvolti: morto un giovane portiere del 2002, giocava nell'Olimpia

Sport in lutto: morto un giovane atleta del 2002, giocava nell'Olimpia

Asia Argento, la foto del lato b su Instagram: "E' assurdo, l'ho postata e ho perso 3 mila follower" Video

Asia Argento, la foto del lato b su Instagram: "E' assurdo, l'ho postata e ho perso 3 mila follower" Video

Mediagallery

Johansson (Affari Interni Ue): "Riaprire frontiere tra Paesi simili su situazione epidemiologica"

Johansson (Affari Interni Ue): "Riaprire frontiere tra Paesi simili su situazione epidemiologica"

(Agenzia Vista) Bruxelles, 13 maggio 2020 Johansson (Affari Interni Ue): "Riaprire frontiere tra Paesi simili su situazione epidemiologica" "Naturalmente il primo obiettivo è proteggere le nostre vite e la nostra salute. Ecco perché gli stati devono fare la loro valutazione sulla propria situazione epidemiologica e se migliora, in modo simile a un altro stato membro, noi suggeriamo che riaprano i ...

 
Metro C, campi prova di congelamento terreno a piazza Venezia

Metro C, campi prova di congelamento terreno a piazza Venezia

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 13 maggio 2020 Metro C, campi prova di congelamento terreno a piazza Venezia Immagini dalla Capitale durante la fase 2 dell'emergenza coronavirus. Le strade sono ancora semi deserte, poche le persone che si vedono in giro. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Pagano(Lega): Silvia Romano "neo terrorista". Bagarre alla Camera

Pagano(Lega): Silvia Romano "neo terrorista". Bagarre alla Camera

Roma, 13 mag. (askanews) - Tensione in aula alla Camera quando il deputato leghista Alessandro Pagano ha definito Silvia Romano, la volontaria italiana rientrata da poco a casa dopo un anno e mezzo di prigionia in Somalia, "neo-terrorista": "Abbiamo assistito al funerale di un figlio della patria, un poliziotto, con 15 persone, nessuna autorità presente, poi però quando è venuta la neo-terrorista,...

 
Covid-19, italiani informati, ligi alle regole e poco ansiosi

Covid-19, italiani informati, ligi alle regole e poco ansiosi

Roma, 13 mag. (askanews) - Italiani molto informati, rispettosi delle regole, preoccupati per i propri cari ma abbastanza fiduciosi sul futuro, non così ansiosi e impauriti come si potrebbe pensare, e con una situazione economica peggiorata, ma non troppo. E quanto emerge da un sondaggio ideato dal professor Claudio Puoti, infettivologo ed epatologo, responsabile del Centro di epatologia dell ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Uomini e Donne, L'Alchimista si presenta senza maschera da Giovanna Abate. La reazione della tronista Video

Televisione

Uomini e Donne, L'Alchimista si presenta senza maschera 

Uomini e Donne su Canale 5 di oggi, mercoledì 13 maggio. Giovanna Abate ha incontrato l'uomo mascherato, L’Alchimista.  Il corteggiatore si è fatto vedere in parte ...

13.05.2020

Stasera in tv 13 maggio il film "Black Mass - L'ultimo gangster" con Johnny Depp. Appuntamento su Iris

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 13 maggio il film "Black Mass - L'ultimo gangster" con Johnny Depp. Appuntamento su Iris

Stasera in tv 13 maggio va in onda il film "Black Mass - L'ultimo gangster" (Iris, ore 21). La pellicola è del 2015, la regia di Scott Cooper, tra gli attori ci sono Johnny ...

13.05.2020

Stasera in tv 13 maggio va in onda il film "Sister Act" con  Whoopi Goldberg. Appuntamento su Rai 2

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 13 maggio va in onda il film "Sister Act" con  Whoopi Goldberg. Appuntamento su Rai 2

Stasera in tv, mercoledì 13 maggio 2020, va in il onda il film "Sister Act" (Rai 2, ore 21,20). Pellicola del 1992, nel cast Whoopi Goldberg, Harvey Keitel, ebbe un discreto ...

13.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33