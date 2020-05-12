Edicola

Bigo Live Announces 'Global BIGOer One World Together' Fundraising Campaign To Support WHO In Fight Against COVID-19

12.05.2020 - 08:15

0

LONDON, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigo Live, a global leading live streaming platform, today announced the 'Global BIGOer One World Together' fundraising campaign in support of healthcare workers and vulnerable communities affected by COVID-19. The 'Global BIGOer One World Together' campaign brings together a cast of talented singers and musicians from around the world who will broadcast on Bigo Live app, with proceeds going to the World Health Organisation (WHO)'s Solidarity Response Fund.

Mike Ong, Vice President of BIGO Technology said "The 'Global BIGOer One World Together' fundraiser aims to rally and unite the community as one through the power of music. As a global platform that connects and brings people together, the campaign is aimed at fostering solidarity on a global scale for a very important cause. In collaboration with Bigo Live broadcasters, we hope to bring the community together to lend our support to frontline healthcare professionals and communities most in need during the COVID-19 pandemic."

A music video showcasing solidarity was put together by over 100 broadcasters from over 20 countries performing a cover of the Michael Jackson hit "We Are The World". It will be released on 12 May 2020 across all Bigo Live social media channels. Some of the popular broadcasters who are featured include Uceph, Rafaella and Lolacy from France; Natalia, Rita LUV and Angel from Russia, as well as Radio Alice, Lexy and Lucas Music from Germany.

The main event is a 24-hour music livehouse on Bigo Live that will take place on 13 May 2020, starting at 5:00pm British Standard Time. The music livehouse - a single 'room' on Bigo Live that will host the performances - will showcase broadcasters from around the world streaming right from their own homes or studios. Viewers will be able to engage and chat with the broadcasters as well as the community using the various features on the app. Viewers are encouraged to donate generously towards the fundraising efforts via Bigo Live.

Since the start of the outbreak, Bigo Live has launched a series of curated content by broadcasters around the world to bring comfort and happiness during these trying times. This included a #STAYATBIGO campaign which had sharing sessions with healthcare professionals, performances by local music DJs and workouts by fitness enthusiasts to help local communities stay fit and healthy at home. They have also been the first to bring cloud clubbing as a form of entertainment to communities in Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

"The fight against COVID-19 is a long and arduous one. As with previous campaigns over the past few months, we hope that the Global BIGOer One World Together campaign will help bring people together and show our solidarity towards frontline professionals, while also being able to spread some joy and cheer," Mike added.

Viewers can expect to tune in and support their favourite broadcasters from Europe between 5:00pm - midnight (British Standard Time) on 13 May 2020.

To join 'Global BIGOer One World Together' live stream, search for the Bigo ID: "music" in the app.

Web users can also join the music live house via this link here: https://bigolive.onelink.me/sG8X/Livehouse

About Bigo Live

Bigo Live is one of the world's fastest-growing livestreaming social communities where users broadcast in real-time to share life moments, showcase their talents and interact with people from around the world. Bigo Live has around 400 million users in over 150 countries and is currently the market leader in the livestreaming industry. Launched in March 2016, Bigo Live is owned by BIGO Technology which is based in Singapore.

Download the Bigo Live app here: https://bigolive.onelink.me/sG8X/bigoliveth

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1166435/Join_BIGO_LIVE_broadcasters_belt_hearts_raise_funds_WHO_Solidarity.jpg  

