Dyfed-Powys Police Chooses NicheRMS Police Intelligence Platform

11.05.2020 - 08:45

0

CARMARTHENSHIRE, Wales, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dyfed-Powys Police has selected the NicheRMS Police Intelligence Platform to manage all its operational data support for the prevention and detection of crime.

Developed by Niche Technology, NicheRMS will supply approximately 1032 officers and staff with the technology necessary to seamlessly manage all aspects of Crime Recording, Investigation & Intelligence Management, Vulnerability Management, Custody and Detainee Management and Electronic Case Preparation.

Operating in both Welsh and English, the system will also offer the force the ability to manage its Forensics exhibits through a single platform and support police officers on the front line with mobile access, enabling them to instantly access and share information, which increase efficiencies and officer safety.

Dyfed Powys Police will join a unique data sharing platform with the existing tri force cluster: North Wales Police, Merseyside Police and Cheshire Constabulary. This marks a significant development for Wales with all four Welsh forces being on a common intelligence platform for operational policing. NicheRMS will allow controlled access to common P.O.L.E. (Person, Object, Location, Event) data and assist with tracking cross-border criminality and traveling offenders. Known information will be easily cross checked for greater intelligence visibility across the four-force region and will provide greater focus on vulnerable people, communities and victims.

Electronic data exchange will be deployed within the Force to support the transition of digital case files between the Force and Crown Prosecution Service to streamline the flow of data between both agencies and drive further efficiencies into the Criminal Justice Process.

"Dyfed Powys Police are excited about embarking on a new project which will see the force migrating to a shared Information Platform, with Niche Technology, over the next 18 months," said Dyfed Powys Police Deputy Chief Constable Claire Parmenter. "The company's technology platform that supports information sharing, coupled with its experience of working with International Police Agencies, makes for a great working relationship in the months ahead.  We believe this will be a significant advantage for front line police officers as we concentrate on bringing people to justice and supporting our vulnerable people and communities."

On behalf of Tri-Force, Mrs. Sue McTaggart, Programme Director, added, "This is a great step forward in terms of collaboration and the added benefits of shared intelligence for police officers and staff to enhance our ability to keep our communities safe. UKNW look forward to working with Niche and Dyfed Powys over the coming months."

NicheRMS is a single, integrated operational police information management platform that enables police agencies to report, prevent and solve crime. NicheRMS removes silos and links intelligence function with frontline officers for faster prediction, prevention and response. NicheRMS is licensed to more than 150,000 sworn officers across Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States. Ten of the largest 30 agencies run NicheRMS in the countries we serve. For more information, please visit www.NicheRMS.com.  

For More Information:Mike Gardner+44 7969 563581 Mike.Gardner@NicheRMS.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1041214/Niche_Technology_Logo.jpg

 

