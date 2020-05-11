Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Technopath Clinical Diagnostics Expands Its Portfolio of Third-party Quality Control Solutions for COVID-19 as Clinical Laboratories Globally Ramp Up Antibody Testing

comunicati

Technopath Clinical Diagnostics Expands Its Portfolio of Third-party Quality Control Solutions for COVID-19 as Clinical Laboratories Globally Ramp Up Antibody Testing

11.05.2020 - 08:45

0

- Technopath is launching Multichem® ID-COVID-19 Quality Control Solutions that will reduce potential errors, and allow laboratories to release patient test results with confidence.

- Multichem COVID-19 Solutions are carefully manufactured to closely mimic patient samples offering a clinically relevant solution irrespective of the antibody test or instrument system.

- The Multichem Portfolio provides the clinical laboratory community the assurance of independent quality control (QC) checks and longer-term QC monitoring, helping laboratories detect instrument, reagent and procedural errors.

NEW YORK and BALLINA, Ireland, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Technopath Clinical Diagnostics today launched its Multichem ID-COVID-19 Quality Control Solutions offering laboratories third-party quality control products enabling an independent, totally unbiased assessment of a diagnostic device or method for COVID-19 antibody testing.

Triggered by a massive effort from the clinical diagnostic industry to introduce antibody tests worldwide, Technopath is responding to the urgent need from the laboratory community for third-party quality control solutions. Third-party is the term used to describe a laboratory control not purposefully designed or optimized for use with a specific test or instrument system.

"We are firmly resolute in supporting the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic by manufacturing independent quality solutions helping diagnostic companies and laboratories get to optimal test performance as quickly as possible," said Malcolm Bell, CEO and founder of Technopath. "With some clinical labs processing up to 500,000 coronavirus antibody tests per month, the company is laser-focused on assuring the quality of patient testing, and we believe our third-party QC solutions will reduce potential errors allowing laboratories to release patient results with confidence."

To date, the Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND) has identified 280 antibody tests (immunoassays) in development or on the market. In the US alone, the FDA has granted 12 antibody test authorizations, including Abbott, Roche, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Cellex, Chembio Diagnostic Systems, the Mount Sinai Health System, Autobio and DiaSorin.

"With antibody testing accelerating across nations, clinical laboratories should be demanding data on validation studies, sensitivity and specificity, and conducting those studies in their labs," said James O. Westgard, PhD, longtime leader in clinical laboratory quality-control and founder of Westgard QC. "Quality-control is one of the most critical aspects of laboratory testing, and laboratories need to be adding third-party controls to their methods as soon as possible."

The Importance of Independent Quality Controls

Quality Control material may be provided by the instrument manufacturer or by an independent control manufacturer. The control materials provided by the manufacturer of the instrument or reagents are often referred to as "in kit" controls. Third party controls are manufactured independently of the test system calibrators and reagents.

Often times a laboratory using an instrument manufacturer or in-kit control may receive a different control lot with each new reagent lot. This does not provide the laboratory with the benefits of long-term QC monitoring.

Third party controls with a longer shelf life allow use of the same control lot over multiple changes in reagents and calibrators, giving the laboratory the ability to detect shifts that may occur with new reagents or calibrators.

About Multichem COVID-19 (IgG, IgM and Neg) Solutions

These solutions are 3rd party quality control products that help provide an independent assessment of a diagnostic device or method for COVID-19 antibody testing. These controls are manufactured based on a human base matrix that helps provide a product analogous to a patient sample.

About Technopath Clinical Diagnostics

Technopath Clinical Diagnostics is a global leader in the development and manufacture of total quality control (QC) solutions for clinical laboratories. In 2008, we launched the In-Vitro Diagnostic industry's first truly consolidated Immunochemistry quality control materials. Consolidating multiple tests into one QC product enables clinical laboratories to significantly improve the efficiency and cost effectiveness of QC processes. Our IAMQC® software platform automates the handling and management of QC data, while facilitating laboratory accreditation requirements. Today, our products are used by over 15,000 leading laboratories in over 130 countries. For more information on Technopath, visit www.technopathcd.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1165845/Multichem_ID_COVID19_Tubes.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1165846/Technopath_Logo.jpg

Contacts:

For Media: Sunny UberoiCorporate CommunicationsTelephone: + 1 917 747 2018Email: sunny@166media.com

For Business Development:Conor ConnollyVP Commercial, Technopath Clinical DiagnosticsEmail: conor.connolly@technopathcd.comTelephone: + 353 61 525700

For Marketing & Communications:Len LloydDirector  Marketing, Technopath Clinical DiagnosticsEmail: len.lloyd @technopathcd.comTelephone: + 353 61 525700

 

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Siena, il professor Franchi: "Attenzione il Coronavirus non è morto. Sotto la cenere cova la brace"

Franchi (capo Covid Unit): "Il virus non è morto. Sotto la cenere cova la brace"

Diletta Leotta, il video in costume nella story di Instagram. In acqua e sulla spiaggia, voglia di vacanza

Diletta Leotta, il video in costume nella story di Instagram. In acqua e sulla spiaggia, voglia di vacanza

Siena Fase 2, video da brividi: violino in concerto itinerante nella città più bella del mondo

Video da brividi: violino in concerto itinerante nella città più bella del mondo

Mediagallery

Coronavirus e vaccino, Atanasijevic: "Ecco cosa mi ha detto il mio amico Djokovic"
pandemia

Coronavirus e vaccino, Atanasijevic: "Ecco cosa mi ha detto il mio amico Djokovic"

Confinato a casa dall'emergenza Coronavirus che ha portato alla sospensione del campionato di pallavolo di Superlega, il campione serbo della Sir Safety Conad Perugia Aleksandar Atanasijevic non ha tempo per annoiarsi: recupera dal piccolo intervento al ginocchio, cui si è sottoposto ai primi di maggio, legge libri, sperimenta la vita di coppia con la fidanzata Elitsa Vasileva, schiacciatrice ...

 
Incendio nella zona di Gianturco a Napoli, si erge una colonna di fumo

Incendio nella zona di Gianturco a Napoli, si erge una colonna di fumo

(Agenzia Vista) Napoli, 10 maggio 2020 Incendio nella zona di Gianturco a Napoli, si erge una colonna di fumo Incendio in un capannone di articoli cinesi nella zona di Gianturco a Napoli. Intervengono i Vigili del Fuoco. / facebook Francesco Emilio Borrelli Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Stasera in tv 11 maggio 2020, ultimo appuntamento su Rai2 con "Stasera tutto è possibile": tema la musica

Televisione

Stasera in tv 11 maggio 2020, ultimo appuntamento su Rai2 con "Stasera tutto è possibile": tema la musica

Un altro appuntamento ed è l'ultimo quello di stasera, lunedì 11 maggio, alle 21.20 su Rai2. Sarà infatti riproposta la puntata finale dell’ultima stagione di Stasera tutto è ...

11.05.2020

Live - non è la d'Urso, quante lacrime Barbara. Ecco il video sulla sua vita che ha commosso la conduttrice

Televisione

Live - non è la d'Urso, quante lacrime Barbara. Ecco il video sulla sua vita che ha commosso la conduttrice

Lacrime a Live - Non è la d'Urso di domenica 10 maggio 2020 in finale di programma su Canale 5. A piangere commossa proprio la conduttrice, Barbara D’urso, che ha ricevuto un ...

11.05.2020

Domenica In, Mara Venier va in onda col programma di Rai 1 fino al 28 giugno

Palinsesto

Domenica In, Mara Venier va in onda col programma di Rai 1 fino al 28 giugno

Un altro mese, rispetto alla data di chiusura che era stata fissata per il 28 maggio, con Mara Venier e la sua Domenica In.  La Rai prolunga la durata del programma di almeno ...

11.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33