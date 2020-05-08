Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

icometrix welcomes Jennifer Young as Chief Commercial Officer

comunicati

icometrix welcomes Jennifer Young as Chief Commercial Officer

08.05.2020 - 15:15

0

LEUVEN, Belgium and CHICAGO, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- icometrix, the world leader in software solutions for extracting clinically meaningful data from brain scans using artificial intelligence (AI), is proud to announce that Jennifer Young has joined as Chief Commercial Officer.

Having served in commercial leadership and executive roles in three Fortune 500 companies, Jennifer brings over 20 years of experience in the radiology, medical device, and healthcare services business spanning the provider, employer and payer markets.

Jennifer will be responsible for building the commercial strategy and expanding the commercial organization to accelerate icometrix's growth strategy.

Jennifer earned an MBA at Caldwell University and is a graduate of the Jack F. Welch Global Leadership Development Program in Crotonville, NY. Jennifer's passion to improve patient care and outcomes, while helping healthcare systems work better for their patients, brought her to icometrix.

"I'm excited and honored to join the icometrix team," says Jennifer. "I have always had an affinity for radiology and the value it delivers to patients, clinicians, and research. icometrix is shaping the future of radiology and is dedicated to improving patient care and outcomes, both through the referring physicians it serves, as well as through the pharmaceutical industry. We have an opportunity to bring together various clinical stakeholders to improve the quality of life for patients with neurological conditions such as multiple sclerosis, dementia, and brain trauma."

"We are thrilled that Jennifer Young joined our amazing team as CCO," says Wim Van Hecke, CEO of icometrix. "Her combined expertise in radiology, the pharmaceutical industry, and the payer market is extremely unique. I look forward to working closely with Jennifer to help radiologists, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, and above all, patients," Wim Van Hecke concludes.

About icometrixicometrix offers AI solutions to obtain clinically meaningful data from MR and CT scans. Its icobrain portfolio incorporates brain volumetrics for patients with neurological conditions in clinical practice. icolung, an AI solution launched to help fight COVID-19, quantifies lung pathology on chest CT in admitted COVID-patients. Today, icometrix is internationally active in over 100 clinical practices and works with healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies on the evaluation of drug trials for neurological diseases.

info@icometrix.comhttps://icometrix.com/ Press Kit: https://tinyurl.com/y8y3jtqa

Kolonel Begaultlaan 1b/12Leuven, Belgium

1 N State Street, Suite 1500Chicago, IL 60602, USA

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1087853/icometrix_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

andrea vignini

Da Siena alla Harvard University: la scalata di Andrea Vignini

Diletta Leotta, il video in costume nella story di Instagram. In acqua e sulla spiaggia, voglia di vacanza

Diletta Leotta, il video in costume nella story di Instagram. In acqua e sulla spiaggia, voglia di vacanza

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, in una strada di Bari filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina in una strada di Bari

Mediagallery

Torna Maurzio Crozza nei panni di Franco Locatelli: dati sparati

Torna Maurzio Crozza nei panni di Franco Locatelli: dati sparati

Milano, 8 mag. (askanews) - Maurizio Crozza anticipa l attesissimo ritorno di "Fratelli Di Crozza" - in prima serata e in diretta da venerdì 15 maggio alle 21:25 sul NOVE e in live streaming su Dplay - con il nuovo personaggio di Franco Locatelli, Presidente del Consiglio superiore di sanità. Al centro delle sei nuove puntate, come sempre, i fatti di stretta attualità politica e sociale ...

 
Malika Ayane: "Bisogna sempre cercare di dialogare"

Malika Ayane: "Bisogna sempre cercare di dialogare"

Milano, 8 mag. (askanews) - "Cerco sempre di dialogare con le persone, di arrivare a un ragionamento. È capitato a volte che ci fossero persone che poi portate a una riflessione hanno cambiato opinione. Coi "cocci" invece non c è niente da fare e bisogna adottare il principio dell ignorare anche se è molto difficile. In tv mi è capitato di essere oggetto della frustrazione di alcune persone e mi ...

 
"Ma il cielo è sempre blu" artisti per la Croce Rossa Italiana

"Ma il cielo è sempre blu" artisti per la Croce Rossa Italiana

Milano, 8 mag. (askanews) - Quasi un grido di gioia per dire grazie alla Croce Rossa Italiana. "Ma il cielo è sempre blu", il celebre brano di Rino Gaetano è stato interpretato da oltre 50 star della musica italiana per sostenere il lavoro della Croce Rossa Italiana. L'iniziativa benefica promossa da Amazon insieme alle principali associazioni industriali del settore musicale italiano ha visto ...

 
Nello zoo ucraino dove il lockdown mette in pericolo gli animali

Nello zoo ucraino dove il lockdown mette in pericolo gli animali

Milano, 8 mag. (askanews) - Uno zoo ucraino deve affrontare le sfide del contenimento del Covid 19 dopo che il governo ucraino ha imposto un drastico lockdown a metà marzo per rallentare la progressione della pandemia di Coronavirus. E a farne le spese come sempre sono soprattutto gli animali, che non hanno potuto scegliere il proprio destino. Oltre al proprietario dello zoo, che spende circa 17....

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Paolo Fox, l'annuncio del ritorno su Rai 2 a I Fatti Vostri dopo più di due mesi di stop all'oroscopo

Televisione

Paolo Fox, l'annuncio del ritorno su Rai 2 a I Fatti Vostri dopo più di due mesi di stop all'oroscopo

Torna l'oroscopo di Paolo Fox. Dopo due mesi di assenza, Fox torna a I Fatti Vostri a partire da lunedì 11 maggio su Rai 2. Ad annunciarlo l'astrologo nel corso della puntata ...

08.05.2020

Uomini e Donne, Giovanna incontra l'Alchimista: tutti col fiato sospeso per capire chi c'è dietro la maschera

Televisione

Uomini e Donne, Giovanna incontra l'Alchimista: tutti col fiato sospeso per capire chi c'è dietro la maschera

A Uomini e Donne pomeriggio in studio con il misterioso Alchimista nel programma di Maria De Filippi di venerdì 8 maggio. Neanche questa volta l’Alchimista ha deciso di ...

08.05.2020

Televisione, su Rai3 il "Grande Torino": gli invincibili in maglia granata sabato 9 maggio

L'appuntamento

Televisione, su Rai3 il "Grande Torino": gli invincibili in maglia granata sabato 9 maggio

Un romanzo sportivo e una leggenda nazionale inserita nella storia dello sport e del Paese: è la storia della squadra del Grande Torino, che rimase vittima della sciagura ...

08.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33