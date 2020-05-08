Vakrangee Ranked World's No.1 Company in the Software and Services Industry Based on Sustainalytics ESG Assessment

MUMBAI, India, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of its superior Environmental, Social and Governance models, Vakrangee Limited (VL) announces that it has globally ranked No.1 in the Sustainalytics ESG Risk rating rankings out of the 668 companies assessed in the Software and Services industry across worldwide. Sustainalytics mentions that the company's overall management of material ESG issues is strong.

Rating Overview - The company is at negligible risk of experiencing material financial impacts from ESG factors, due to its low exposure and strong management of material ESG issues.

Sustainalytics is a global leader in Environment, Social and governance (ESG) ratings. ESG ratings coverage launched with 9,000 companies and has now expanded to cover 12,000 companies.

Regarding the Data Privacy & Security, Vakrangee has received 100/100 score, depicting strong and robust Data Privacy and Data Security Policies in place. In the Environment field, Vakrangee has received an Industry Leader score, proven by the company's strong policies on Green Procurement, GHG Reduction program, leveraging technology to implement Go Green Initiatives such as Paperless Banking, Biometric enabled evaluation and Paperless ATM.

Commenting on this, Mr Dinesh Nandwana, Managing Director & Group CEO, Vakrangee Ltd. said, "We are honoured and excited to receive this rating from Sustainalytics. At Vakrangee, we have always attempted to be a Responsible and Socially Conscious company. This rating is a validation of our belief and commitment to our Business model of Nextgen Vakrangee Kendras. Our Business strategy has been mapped with the sustainability initiatives along with the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals."

Please Click : https://vakrangee.in/pdf/Analyst_Coverage/Vakrangee%20Ltd%20-%20Sustainalytics%20ESG%20Risk%20Rating%20Summary%20Report.pdf

About Vakrangee Limited (BSE Code: 511431; NSE Code: VAKRANGEE)

Vakrangee is the unique technology driven company focused on building India's largest network of last-mile retail outlets to deliver real-time BFSI, ATM, e-commerce and logistics services to the unserved rural and urban markets. Vakrangee currently has 23,000+ (10,000+ Operational & 13,000+ under on-boarding process) which are spread across 30 States & UTs and 6,150+ postal codes. More than 70% of these outlets are in Tier 5 and 6 towns. Planned target is to reach 25,000 Kendras by 2020.

For information, please contact: investor@vakrangee.in

Ammeet SabarwalChief Corporate Communications & Strategy Officerammeets@vakrangee.in Vakrangee Limited – www.vakrangee.in+91-022-67765100

Photo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1165690/ESG_rating_details.jpg