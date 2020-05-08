Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Scientific Evidence Shows Everyday Hygiene Is Essential to Help Prevent the Spread of Infections, Reveals New Paper From The Global Hygiene Council

comunicati

Scientific Evidence Shows Everyday Hygiene Is Essential to Help Prevent the Spread of Infections, Reveals New Paper From The Global Hygiene Council

08.05.2020 - 08:45

0

LONDON, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new Position Paper published in the American Journal of Infection Control online, improved everyday hygiene practices, such as handwashing, can help to significantly reduce the risk of common infections. Evidence shows risk reduction can be up to 50%. With the increased hygiene efforts being deployed to delay the spread of COVID-19, the Global Hygiene Council's (GHC) public health experts are now calling for even greater attention to improved hygiene behaviour in homes and communities to help reduce the spread of infection.

 

 

This Position Paper, developed on behalf of the GHC, explores evidence that following everyday hygiene measures in homes and community settings (including workplaces, universities, schools, nurseries, on public transport and during shopping and leisure activities) can play a vital role in containing and delaying the threat from infectious microorganisms. Multiple studies demonstrate that harmful bacteria and viruses can be transferred from an infected individual to other people via hands and frequently touched surfaces and can survive in enough numbers to cause an infection.

Regular handwashing and surface disinfection are key hygiene measures that can help reduce the levels of microorganisms on hands and frequently touched surfaces. Adopting a hygienic approach in our homes and everyday lives offers a way to maximise protection against infection, at the times and places where there is the greatest risk of transmission. 

According to the lead author, Jean-Yves Maillard, Professor of Pharmaceutical Microbiology at the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, at Cardiff University; "In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic and evidence presented in this Paper, it is more urgent than ever for us all to recognise the role of community hygiene to minimise the spread of infections.  This also helps to reduce the consumption of antibiotics and helps the fight against antimicrobial resistance."

At this time of increased concern, the Global Hygiene Council is calling for health agencies and healthcare professionals to recognise the importance of advising the public of the importance of hygiene in their home and community settings to minimise the spread of infections.

The Global Hygiene Council is supported by RB, global leaders in health and hygiene products.

References:

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1163611/Global_Hygiene_Council.jpg

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

andrea vignini

Da Siena alla Harvard University: la scalata di Andrea Vignini

Diletta Leotta, il video in costume nella story di Instagram. In acqua e sulla spiaggia, voglia di vacanza

Diletta Leotta, il video in costume nella story di Instagram. In acqua e sulla spiaggia, voglia di vacanza

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, in una strada di Bari filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina in una strada di Bari

Mediagallery

Notte magica con la Superluna, l'ultima del 2020

Notte magica con la Superluna, l'ultima del 2020

Roma, 8 mag. (askanews) - Ecco la spettacolare Superluna del 7 maggio, l'ultima del 2020, ribattezzata "Luna dei fiori", come i nativi americani chiamano la Luna di maggio, il mese della fioritura. Nelle immagini si vedono i tanti londinesi che hanno affollato parchi e spazi all'aperto per godersi al meglio lo spettacolo. L'effetto "magia" è dato dal fatto che la Luna piena dista dalla Terra 361....

 
Siena, Gianna Nannini in diretta con il trasformista Andy Bellotti che la imita: "Vai in tour al posto mio"
Montepulciano

Il trasformista Bellotti imita Gianna Nannini e lei lo elogia: "In tour al posto mio"

Simpatico siparietto sulle frequenze di Rtl 102.5 all'interno del programma The Flight condotto da Fabrizio Ferrari e la Zac. Ospite in diretta telefonica, Gianna Nannini ha parlato a tutto tondo di se stessa, confessando che il periodo di isolamento a causa del Coronavirus le ha restituito la “calma necessaria a studiare il pianoforte. Per suonare e cantare contemporaneamente bisogna lavorare ...

 
Morto Bob Krieger, il fotografo famoso per i ritratti a Gianni Agnelli. Giallo sulla causa del decesso
IL PERSONAGGIO

Morto Bob Krieger, il fotografo famoso per i ritratti a Gianni Agnelli. Giallo sulla causa del decesso

Il fotografo Bob Krieger, considerato uno dei più grandi ritrattisti internazionali, che ha immortalato i volti più noti della politica, dell’industria, dello spettacolo, della cultura, dello sport, della moda, è morto all’età di 84 anni. Si trovava in vacanza a Santo Domingo. La notizia della scomparsa è stata confermata all’Adnkronos dall’amica e collaboratrice Maria Grazia Vernuccio, sua ...

 
Coronavirus, le strade deserte di Londra per il lockdown. Il video girato con un drone
EPIDEMIA

Coronavirus, le strade deserte di Londra per il lockdown. Il video girato con un drone

Le immagini di una Londra mai vista, le strade completamente deserte per via del lockdown. Il video con immagini girate tramite un drone è stato condiviso sugli account social del sindaco Sadiq Khan e fa vedere tutta la bellezza della capitale del Regno Unito, le strade deserte e i monumenti più affascinanti. Il numero delle vittime da Coronavirus nel Regno Unito raggiunge la soglia dei 30.000 ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Amici Speciali su Canale 5: Ferilli e Panariello fra i giudici. Inizio e cast del talent di Maria De Filippi

Televisione

Amici Speciali su Canale 5: Ferilli e Panariello fra i giudici

Amici Speciali, il nuovo programma di Maria De Filippi su Canale 5, è ai nastri. Se ne è parlato tanto e adesso ci sono tutti i dettagli del talent Mediaset, attesissimo. I ...

08.05.2020

"Detto Fatto" su Rai 2, tornano i tutorial con Bianca Guaccero: abiti, fitness, capelli e non solo

Televisione

"Detto Fatto" su Rai 2, tornano i tutorial con Bianca Guaccero

Torna, da lunedì 11 maggio, tutti i pomeriggi alle 14, il programma di tutorial per eccellenza: Detto Fatto, lo show di Rai2, condotto da Bianca Guaccero, prodotto in ...

08.05.2020

Stasera in tv 8 maggio: Art Night, Il talento dei "MillenniArts" su Rai5 in un documentario

Televisione

Stasera in tv 8 maggio: Art Night, Il talento dei "MillenniArts" su Rai5 in un documentario

Va in onda il documentario di Luigi Pingitore “MillenniArts”, che il programma di Rai Cultura “Art Night” propone in prima visione assoluta oggi venerdì 8 maggio alle 21.15 ...

08.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33