Tile™ Teams with Intel to Make PC Laptops and Notebooks Findable

07.05.2020 - 16:15

Tile™ Offers Global PC Manufacturers the Ability to Enable and Customise Finding Experience for End Users

LONDON, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tile, the world's leading smart location company, is collaborating with Intel Corporation to bring Tile's finding power to PC original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). This is the first finding technology solution to-market for a broad group of PC OEMs and means upcoming Intel-powered laptop and notebook models can be findable.

"Most of the world is working from home right now, making laptops and portable devices more critical than ever. We rely on them to maintain continuity and keep information safe. But we're also relying on them to stay connected with loved ones," said CJ Prober, CEO of Tile. "Our work with Intel means we'll be ready to help PC users avoid disruption and keep track of their devices once we're all on the move again."

The updated Intel solutions are expected to be available later this year for OEM adoption and will allow PC users to find their laptop or notebook even when the device is in sleep mode. The Tile and Intel teams are already working closely with PC manufacturers to determine the best Tile experience for their customers.

"This collaboration with Tile is an exciting addition to our world-class wireless connectivity solutions. We are always looking for ways to further enhance PC platform experiences and in this case, we enable new capabilities including enhanced security by simplifying device tracking and recovery for both consumer and commercial PCs," said Eric McLaughlin, Vice President, Compute Client Group, General Manager Wireless Solutions Group, Intel.

Tile recently announced its first commercial laptop product with HP; the Intel collaboration further solidifies the company's expansion in the PC vertical. In a recent global survey conducted by Tile, nearly half of all respondents said the most common place they lose items is in their own home. Seventy-two percent said the ability to locate their lost or misplaced laptop would be "very" or "extremely valuable".

This effort builds upon Tile's collaborations with leading BLE chip manufacturers announced in 2019. By working with Intel, and other major technology leading companies, Tile has the potential to integrate its valuable finding technology into nearly 30 billion consumer electronic devices at the chip level over the next five years.

About Tile™

Tile gives everything the power of smart location, locating up to six million unique items every day. Leveraging its vast community that spans 195 countries, Tile's cloud-based finding platform helps people find the things that matter to them most. Just awarded #5 on Fast Company's list of Most Innovative consumer electronics companies, Tile is based in San Mateo, CA and is backed by Francisco Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, and GGV Capital. For more information, please visit Tile.com.

 Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159832/Tile_Logo.jpg

 

