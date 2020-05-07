Edicola

New Music Community App Soundfyr Gains 350,000 Downloads Within First Month of Worldwide Launch

07.05.2020 - 10:15

New Music Community App Globally Empowers Independent Musicians, Promotes Music Discovery & Live Interaction with Fans

SINGAPORE, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Soundfyr (pronounced, Sound-fire), a global music community championing original independent music founded by renowned Radio DJ and producer, fyr aka doctormix, to support independent young musicians worldwide in 'Any Language, Any Genre', has amassed 350,000 downloads in the first month of its worldwide launch.

Launched on 1st April 2020, Soundfyr is a new music community app designed to promote and introduce regional talents to the world through an intuitive set of social networking tools designed for anyone and everyone interested in music. From Music Teachers, Conductors and Guitar Technicians, Sound Engineers to Jam Studios, AV Rental Companies and Event Organisers, all are welcome to join, connect, share and enjoy a new world of music.

Through the uniquely created, multi-language homepage, young artists and users can post their latest and original lyrical creations, get social on 'The Wall', post photos/songs/videos, comment, share and collect 'Superloves' (Soundfyr's version of Likes). As artists shoot to fame, they can be contacted directly through 'Chatify' on the app by fans, gig promoters, event companies, record labels, or even other artists to perform in a concert or collaborate.

Soundfyr also creates original content. Soundfyr Original Shows include 'Soundfyr Represents' a feature supported by Samsung Singapore, Spotlight Series, Selfie Video Interviews, and 'Amplifyr Daily' which promotes Musicians and Talents within the Soundfyr community.

"Soundfyr puts musicians first," said fyr, Founder of Soundfyr, "having experienced the music industry from a young age, I know how incredibly difficult it can be for young aspiring musicians. We want to create something with soul, from the heart and provide young artists with an equal shot at success. No matter your circumstances or where you are in the world. To see that the current community  support this initiative is fantastic. We hope more people can benefit from our platform and make their dreams a reality."

Before the worldwide launch of the app, Soundfyr, raised almost US$2 million in stages with Sound 360 & venture company CATALYST+ and will be going into Pre-Series A funding soon. The app has already got off to a flying start with downloads in the US, the Philippines, Russia, and India.

"After a strong start, we will start ramping up and raising funds to grow our music platform, increase functionality and keep evolving our initiative to the benefit of young musicians," added fyr.

Soundfyr is available in 10 languages: English, Thai, Simplified Chinese, Indonesian, Malay, Vietnamese, Japanese, Korean, Spanish & French, with more Languages to be added soon.

Download the Soundfyr app for FREE today from:

About fyr (aka doctormix)

Prior to developing the Soundfyr app, fyr spent the last 30 years building his career as a heavyweight in the corporate events and music industry, playing for Singapore's Top English Radio Stations like Class 95 as doctormix and 98.7FM as a Radio DJ.

A venerated music producer and pioneer in the radio and DJ scene, having syndicated his own radio show to 100 cities across the globe. He has won many awards and accolades for his contribution to the music industry. fyr was also in a rock band signed by EMI records with members from the US, Russia & Singapore. The band found success playing at renowned venues such as Johnny Depp's Viper Room, was featured on MTV & Radio Stations globally, and played alongside Puddle of Mudd, Tommy Lee, JET, and more at festivals worldwide.

About Soundfyr

Soundfyr. A Global Home for Musicians, Fans, Talents & Professionals in the Music Industry, Music Related Businesses, Gigs, Interviews & More. Available now on Google Play & The App Store. Soundfyr, My Life, My Music! Any Language, Any Genre.

For Media Enquiries, please contact

fyrFounder & CEOSoundfyr

fyr@soundfyr.com+65 98289412 +65 69206FYR

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1164566/image_5010703_16921351.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1164567/1.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1164568/2.jpg

 

