Changes in Payvision's Leadership

Changes in Payvision's Leadership

07.05.2020 - 10:15

Andre Valkenburg joins Payvision's management team as CEO, starting May 1, 2020

Corné van der Meijden continues to act as Payvision's Chief Financial Officer, while solidifying his role as a confirmed statutory member of the management board

Rudolf Booker, Gijs op de Weegh and Cheng Liem Li stepped down from the management board and left the company on April 30, 2020, completing the agreed transition period following the acquisition by ING

AMSTERDAM, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Payvision, a global fintech and omnichannel payments provider, announced today that it has appointed Andre Valkenburg as its new CEO.

 

 

Andre brings more than 20 years of experience in the payments industry to his new role, having spent most of his career working for payment solutions companies such as Bibit and Worldpay. His previous senior executive appointments in the industry also include having been the CEO of Buckaroo, another Dutch-based payment solutions provider. As an entrepreneur himself, Andre also started a mobile software development company.

"I am proud to be entrusted with leading Payvision into its next phase of growth as a global payments service provider and look forward to working with the professional and entrepreneurial people at Payvision," said Andre. "The company's integration with ING's business strategy, combined with the cutting-edge digital capabilities, create the promise of unbeatable value for our merchants, partners and shareholders."

Andre joins Corné van der Meijden in Payvision's management board, whose appointment as Chief Financial Officer was approved by the Dutch Central Bank in February 2020.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Andre to the management board of Payvision as our new CEO. He brings a deep expertise in payments solutions, together with broad experience in business operations. I am confident that we will benefit from Andre's insights as we continue to deliver value for our clients. Together with Corné he will further build on Payvision's omnichannel strategy and strengthen Payvision's position as the Center of Excellence for Merchant Services within ING Group," declared Mark Buitenhek, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

Rudolf Booker founded Payvision in 2002, together with Gijs op de Weegh — Chief Operating Officer and Cheng Liem Li — Chief Commercial Officer. In 2018, the three founders formed a strategic partnership with ING Group with the aim of accelerating the company's innovation capabilities and business growth. In line with the terms of the acquisition agreement, they continued their leadership during the transition until April 30, 2020 when all three stepped down.

ING acquired Payvision to support the bank's expansion of merchant services for business clients, particularly in the fast-growing e-commerce segment. This partnership is an investment in innovative financial services to support ING's Think Forward strategy, allowing clients to benefit from Payvision's omnichannel payments platform as well as ING's lending, working capital solutions and worldwide distribution network.

About Payvision

Payvision is a global payment processor that's driven by a passion for technology and simplifying payments. With one single, secure platform, we power transactions for businesses across the globe. We know our way around the latest techniques in artificial intelligence and omnichannel strategies. The dedication to our clients shows – this is where we truly make a difference. By enabling an intuitive and flawless customer experience on all channels, we bring a unique beat to payments.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, we've grown into an international team with global knowledge and offices in North America, Europe and Asia. In 2018, ING bought Payvision, allowing us to offer an unstoppable combo of both the fintech and banking worlds put together. This partnership means cutting-edge technology and a startup mindset backed by ING's expertise and global network.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1165050/Payvision_Andre_Valkenburg.jpg

