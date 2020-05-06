Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Announcing VeChain BootCamp - The Virtual Live Streaming Blockchain Webinar Series

comunicati

Announcing VeChain BootCamp - The Virtual Live Streaming Blockchain Webinar Series

06.05.2020 - 18:45

0

SHANGHAI, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the reality of living in a 'new normal' sets in, the VeChain Foundation has been seeking the best opportunity to continue and increase our social engagement and communication efforts. After careful deliberation and consultation with our partners and advisors, we believe that turning towards the virtual world provides a unique way of sharing our latest business progress and product iterations in a direct and interactive manner.

As a result, we would like to announce VeChain BootCamp, a virtual livestreaming blockchain webinar series. The webinar series will be hosted by the VeChain top management team, country and regional general managers as well as VeResearch experts. In addition, the webinar series will be joined by distinguished guest speakers comprising our partners from across various industries to provide insights from their professional perspectives.

VeChain BootCamp - An Interactive Learning & Communication Series

Utilizing online live streaming platforms, the VeChain BootCamp aims to create lively webinar sessions. Topics presented in this series will be aimed to help viewers digest the latest trend of blockchain technology implementation, keep up with the current progress of the VeChain, follow the latest paradigm shifts of industry developments and get prospective insights from VeChain and our numerous partners.

Whether you are a technology or blockchain enthusiast, a journalist or a business person, we guarantee that the VeChain BootCamp will be insightful, entertaining, and a fun journey for all. We highly encourage all of our community members to attend our specially designed webinars and to spread the word to anyone that might be interested in this series.

Reveal of Latest VeChain ToolChainTM to Kick Off the Series

After months of R&D efforts, we are proud to announce that a new version of VeChain ToolChainTM has arrived. The new version surpasses the initial release by several factors, and comes with the ability to scale at an exponential rate.

In the first volume of VeChain BootCamp, VeChain CEO and Co-Founder Sunny Lu will officially reveal the new features and other incredible details about VeChain ToolChain, and its role in the adoption of the VeChainThor blockchain by partners and clients.

The first livestream event will kick off at 22:00 (UTC+8) on May 8, 2020, and the registration for attending the main stream is open now. The live video feed will also be streamed on our official YouTube channel.

Stay tuned for more details on our official twitter @vechainofficial and visit our official BootCamp Prep website for more information!

Looking forward to meeting all of you virtually very soon!

About VeChain

Launched in 2015, VeChain connects blockchain technology to the real world by providing a comprehensive governance structure, a robust economic model, and IoT integration. VeChain is the pioneer of real-world applications using public blockchain technology, with international operations in Singapore, Luxembourg, Tokyo, Shanghai, Paris, Hong Kong, and San Francisco. Together with our strategic partners PwC and DNV GL, we have established cooperative relations with many leading enterprises in different industries, including Walmart China, BMW, BYD Auto, Haier, H&M, LVMH, D.I.G, ENN, AWS, PICC, ASI etc. For more information about VeChain, please visit our official website www.vechain.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/738233/Vechain_Logo.jpg  

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Diletta Leotta, il video in costume nella story di Instagram. In acqua e sulla spiaggia, voglia di vacanza

Diletta Leotta, il video in costume nella story di Instagram. In acqua e sulla spiaggia, voglia di vacanza

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, in una strada di Bari filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina in una strada di Bari

Fase 2 in Toscana: corsa, caccia, orti, trekking, funghi e pesca. Ecco cosa si può fare e cosa no

Fase 2 in Toscana: corsa, caccia, orti, trekking, funghi e pesca. Ecco cosa si può fare e cosa no

Mediagallery

L'Oms avverte: c'è il rischio concreto di un nuovo lockdown

L'Oms avverte: c'è il rischio concreto di un nuovo lockdown

Ginevra, 6 mag. (askanews) - "C'è un rischio molto concreto di dover tornare al lockdown se non viene gestita con grande attenzione la fase di transizione nei Paesi". A dirlo, durante il punto stampa da Ginevra, è il direttore generale dell'Oms Tedros Ghebreyesus. "Sono oltre 3 milioni e mezzo i casi di contagio da coronvirus e 250mila i morti in tutto il mondo", secondo i dati ...

 
Dl Olimpiadi approvato all'unanimita' al Senato

Dl Olimpiadi approvato all'unanimita' al Senato

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 06 maggio 2020 Dl Olimpiadi approvato all'unanimita' al Senato Il Senato ha approvato all'unanimità il decreto per i Giochi Olimpici di Milano-Cortina. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Provenzano: "Arrivare a fasce non toccate dal Cura Italia"

Provenzano: "Arrivare a fasce non toccate dal Cura Italia"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 06 maggio 2020 Provenzano arrivare a fasce non toccate dal Cura Italia Le parole del Ministro per il sud e la coesione territoriale Giuseppe Provenzano intervenuto alla Camera dei Deputati per un'informativa. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Diletta Leotta, la prima passeggiata a Milano dopo la quarantena è hot. La foto su Instagram

SOCIAL

Diletta Leotta, la prima passeggiata a Milano dopo la quarantena è hot. La foto su Instagram

Dopo un lungo isolamento, costantemente aggiornato sul proprio profilo Instagram, Diletta Leotta si è concessa una bella passeggiata in un prato fiorito a Milano. “Prima ...

06.05.2020

Morto Florian Schneider, il "feticista del suono" era uno dei due fondatori dei Kraftwerk

MUSICA

Morto Florian Schneider, il "feticista del suono" era uno dei due fondatori dei Kraftwerk

Morto il musicista tedesco Florian Schneider, noto per aver fondato con Ralph Hutter i Kraftwerk, la "centrale elettrica" più famosa nel mondo, visionario e rivoluzionario ...

06.05.2020

Stasera in tv 6 maggio c'è "La ricerca della felicità" di Gabriele Muccino con Will Smith

Will Smith

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 6 maggio c'è "La ricerca della felicità" di Gabriele Muccino con Will Smith

Stasera in tv 6 maggio 2020 va in onda "La ricerca della felicità" (Iris, ore 23.37). Il film, drammatico, è  ispirato alla vita di Chris Gardner, un imprenditore milionario, ...

06.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33