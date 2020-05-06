Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

WSSCC Approved to Become the Sanitation and Hygiene Fund

comunicati

WSSCC Approved to Become the Sanitation and Hygiene Fund

06.05.2020 - 15:15

0

GENEVA, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Steering Committee of the Water Supply and Sanitation Collaborative Council (WSSCC) took a landmark decision on Monday by approving WSSCC's new 2021-2025 strategy, which paves the way for WSSCC to evolve into the Sanitation and Hygiene Fund, a scalable and global Fund to effectively support the world's poorest and most left behind in achieving the sanitation and hygiene related Sustainable Development Goal.

Today, ensuring access to adequate levels of sanitation and hygiene is more urgent than ever: Lack of access to adequate sanitation and hygiene, including menstrual health and hygiene stands as one of the greatest impediments to the achievement of many of the Sustainable Development Goals, leaving large numbers of people exposed to not only outbreaks or pandemics of infectious disease, such as diarrheal diseases, cholera, Ebola and Covid-19, but also maternal and neonatal death, inadequate sexual and reproductive health, the spread of anti-microbial resistance, sepsis and malnutrition.

Women and girls are disproportionately affected by poor sanitation, hygiene and menstrual health which negatively impacts their safety and dignity from sanitation-related gender-based violence, mobility, freedom of choice, health and their access to employment, and social and economic power. Yet, at the current rate of progress, the Sustainable Development Goal target on sanitation and hygiene is projected to be only reached in the 22nd century.

The Sanitation and Hygiene Fund therefore calls on global leaders, including national governments, to drastically scale up their investments in sanitation and hygiene in schools, health care centers and at the household level and to ensure the necessary innovation that supports better sanitation and hygiene.

WSSCC has already reached millions of people around the world with essential and often life-saving interventions in sanitation and hygiene. Building on WSSCC's achievements and the support provided by its longstanding donors and partners, the Sanitation and Hygiene Fund will support eligible countries to access increased and catalytic financing to close the gaps in their national sanitation and hygiene strategies.

"Today, we recognize the need for a global approach, a transformative approach, and a long-term approach. With the Sanitation and Hygiene Fund, we are calling upon world leaders to help us fill a void in the international response to the sanitation, hygiene, and menstrual health crisis," says Hind Khatib-Othman, Chair of WSSCC.

- Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

About WSSCC

The Water Supply and Sanitation Collaborative Council is a UN-hosted membership organization with 30 years of expertise working to improve sanitation and hygiene for those most left behind and least able to respond. WSSCC has been focusing on SDG 6.2 (sanitation, hygiene and menstrual health). Learn more on our website (www.wsscc.org) and connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1164652/WSSCC_Strategy_1.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1164653/WSSCC_Strategy_2.jpg

For more information on the Sanitation and Hygiene Fund and to request an interview, contact: Hiro Saito, Head of Corporate Communications and AdvocacyTel: +41 22-552-5212; Mobile: +41 79-684-3598Email: info@SHFund.org

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Diletta Leotta, il video in costume nella story di Instagram. In acqua e sulla spiaggia, voglia di vacanza

Diletta Leotta, il video in costume nella story di Instagram. In acqua e sulla spiaggia, voglia di vacanza

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, in una strada di Bari filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina in una strada di Bari

Fase 2 in Toscana: corsa, caccia, orti, trekking, funghi e pesca. Ecco cosa si può fare e cosa no

Fase 2 in Toscana: corsa, caccia, orti, trekking, funghi e pesca. Ecco cosa si può fare e cosa no

Mediagallery

Le immagini dei cervi con il palco in ricrescita. Nel Parco non solo battaglie tra cinghiali e lupi Video
Animali

Le immagini dei cervi con il palco in ricrescita Video

Le immagini sono suggestive, ancora di più in tempo di Coronavirus. La natura fa il suo corso e non ci sono soltanto le furiose battaglie nella notte tra i lupi e i cinghiali. Il video che pubblichiamo arriva dal Parco Nazionale delle Foreste Casentinesi e mostra due cervi con il palco in ricrescita. Gli animali si avvicinano senza alcun timore alla fototrappola che si accende senza recare loro ...

 
Bonafede: "Determinato a lotta a mafia", brusii in Aula alla Camera

Bonafede: "Determinato a lotta a mafia", brusii in Aula alla Camera

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 06 maggio 2020 Bonafede: "Determinato a lotta a mafia", brusii in Aula alla Camera "Nel giugno 2018 non vi fu alcuna 'interferenzà, diretta o indiretta, nella nomina del capo Dipartimento dell'amministrazione penitenziaria". Lo dice il ministro della Giustizia, Alfonso Bonafede, nel corso del Question Time alla Camera dei Deputati. /Camera Web Tv Fonte: Agenzia Vista / ...

 
Nelle Filippine Darth Vader ammonisce i residenti: state a casa

Nelle Filippine Darth Vader ammonisce i residenti: state a casa

Manila, 6 mag. (askanews) - Darth Vader e gli assaltatori imperiali girano in barca in un villaggio delle Filippine e invitano i residenti a rimanere a casa e a osservare il distanziamento sociale. È l'idea di alcuni rappresentanti del gruppo giovani, aiutati dai funzionari locali, per tirare su il morale alle persone - in particolare ai bambini - costrette in quarantena per arginare la ...

 
Il FAI e i Luoghi del Cuore: la testimonianza di Marco Magnifico

Il FAI e i Luoghi del Cuore: la testimonianza di Marco Magnifico

Milano, 6 mag. (askanews) - E' stato lanciato dal FAI - Fondo Ambiente Italiano e da Intesa Sanpaolo il decimo censimento sui Luoghi del Cuore, tra i tanti testimonial anche il vicepresidente del FAI, MArco Magnifico, che ha scelto le Case Montana che dominano la valle della Kolymbethra, nel centro della Valle dei Templi di Agrigento. "Il cuore, si sa - ha detto Magnifico - fa miracoli, e se il ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Povia: "Amo fare pulizie in casa, sono un gay mancato". Polemica a Vieni da Me. Balivo: "Cretinata". Video

TELEVISIONE

Povia: "Amo fare pulizie in casa, sono un gay mancato". Polemica a Vieni da Me. Balivo: "Cretinata". Video

Non è nuovo a gaffe Povia, il cantautore era ospite di Caterina Balivo a Vieni da Me, il programma in onda su Rai 1 nella puntata del 6 maggio e una sua dichiarazione ha ...

06.05.2020

Mario Biondi papà per la nona volta. Il cantante siciliano lo ha annunciato alla radio

Mario Biondi (49 anni) è nato a Catania

GOSSIP

Mario Biondi papà per la nona volta. L'annuncio del cantante siciliano

Mario Biondi da record. Il celebre cantante di origine siciliana, famosissimo in particolare all'estero, è diventato papà per la nona volta. Lo ha svelato ...

06.05.2020

Adele irriconoscibile: la cantante è dimagrita 30 chili con la dieta Sirt. La foto su Instagram

SOCIAL

Adele irriconoscibile: la cantante è dimagrita 30 chili con la dieta Sirt

Adele torna a far parlare di se. E lo fa con una foto pubblicata sul proprio profilo Instagram - dove ha 33 milioni di followers - in cui si vede in perfetta forma fisica. La ...

06.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33