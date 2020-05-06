Edicola

Epsilon Appoints Craig Forrester as Group Chief Financial Officer

Epsilon Appoints Craig Forrester as Group Chief Financial Officer

06.05.2020 - 09:15

06.05.2020 - 09:15

Former Vice President, Finance – Sales & Marketing at Colt Technology Services brings 20+ years of experience to lead Epsilon's finance and legal functions.

SINGAPORE, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Epsilon, a global connectivity and communications service provider, has appointed Craig Forrester as its Chief Financial Officer, with immediate effect. Craig will lead Epsilon's global finance and legal functions and work alongside recently appointed Chief Executive Officer Michel Robert to drive its business growth globally.

Craig brings more than two decades of experience to the role having held positions at Colt, BT, Sony and Lucent. With an extensive international experience in finance and technology, Craig joins Epsilon's executive leadership team to support its renewed focus on growing its software-defined networking service capabilities. 

"Craig has the experience and expertise to help accelerate our new phase of growth. He has been successful in supporting the strategic vision of the companies he worked with, especially in Asia and Europe. Craig's industry experience and knowledge will be invaluable as we take the business forward," said Michel Robert, Chief Executive Officer at Epsilon. "We're glad to have him on the senior leadership team and have huge confidence in his ability in driving our long-term success."

"Epsilon holds a unique position in the market with its software-driven and customer-centric approach. I was drawn to the business because of its dedication to its innovation in delivering network services as well as the long-term investment in its SDN platform," said Craig Forrester, Chief Financial Officer at Epsilon. "It's interesting to join a company like Epsilon in a time where interconnection and the demand for bandwidth is growing exponentially. Building on its successes, I look forward to working with the senior management team to bring new growth to Epsilon's global business."

Forrester joined Epsilon from his most recent position at Colt Technology Services, where he spent over 4 years as Vice President, Finance – Sales & Marketing. During his tenure, he worked across the organisation with his team to provide business insight focused on supporting the company's strategic plan. Prior to this, he spent over six years at BT, holding a number of financial management roles across different business units.

About Epsilon

Epsilon is a cloud-centric global connectivity and communications service provider, connecting to 220 data centres in 39 cities. The company's SDN platform, Infiny by Epsilon, combines on-demand connectivity, a web-based portal and APIs to give partners simple and effective solutions. All Epsilon services are powered by a carrier-grade, hyper-scalable global backbone that connects the world's communications and technology hubs. Epsilon is headquartered in Singapore with offices in London, New York, Dubai and Sofia.

For more information, visit epsilontel.com.

Contact:

Sherman PehSenior ManagerContent and Public Relations+65-6813-4905sherman.peh@epsilontel.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1164024/Craig_Forrester.jpg  

