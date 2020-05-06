Edicola

European DataWarehouse Hosts Green Prime RMBS From Portugal

06.05.2020 - 08:45

FRANKFURT, Germany, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- European DataWarehouse is pleased to announce the first Green Prime RMBS backed by Portuguese assets on the platform. This transaction is a €385 million deal issued by Unión de Créditos Inmobiliarios Establecimiento Financiero de Credito (UCI) branch in Portugal, which closed on 30 April 2020.

The deal is certified Green by Sustainalytics and is STS verified by Prime Collateralised Securities (PCS). According to UCI, proceeds from the deal will be used to fund earmarked green building initiatives and sustainable finance projects on the Iberian Peninsula.

UCI is one of the pilot financial institutions participating in the Energy Efficient Mortgages Initiative (EEMI) led by EMF/ECBC. In the context of EEMI, European DataWarehouse is a key partner of the Energy Efficiency Data Protocol and Portal (EeDaPP), which aims to create a standardized energy efficient data protocol and portal for European mortgages.

Dr. Christian Thun, CEO of European DataWarehouse noted "European DataWarehouse is pleased to host such a pioneering deal. We are heavily involved in the development of sustainable finance in the ABS market".

Philippe Laporte, Chief Operating Officer at UCI, commented "We are extremely proud to have concluded this new RMBS transaction in a never-before-seen challenging environment. This first Green Portuguese STS transaction gave this deal even more merit and satisfaction to add to our Spanish Prado saga".

About European DataWarehouse GmbH

European DataWarehouse (ED) is the first and the only centralised data repository in Europe for collecting, validating and distributing detailed, standardised and asset class specific loan-level data for Asset-Backed Securities (ABS) and private whole loan portfolios. ED stores loan-level data and corresponding documentation for investors and other market participants. Operating as a market infrastructure and designated by the Eurosystem, ED aims to increase transparency and restore confidence in the ABS market. Through ED's data, users are able to analyse underlying portfolios in a more efficient way and compare portfolios on a systematic basis.

For the latest updates from European DataWarehouse, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube or visit our website at www.eurodw.eu.  

About Unión de Créditos Inmobiliarios (UCI)

UCI S.A. was created in 1989 as a Joint Venture between Banco Santander S.A. (Santander) (50%) and BNPP Group (50%).

The entity is a top-ranking specialised mortgage lender in Spain and Portugal with 30 years of experience in originating mortgage loans  and with more than 20 RMBS deals issued.

