Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Alpian Secures CHF 12.2m Series A Funding to Tap Into CHF 660bn Private Banking Opportunity

comunicati

Alpian Secures CHF 12.2m Series A Funding to Tap Into CHF 660bn Private Banking Opportunity

06.05.2020 - 08:15

0

GENEVA, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New digital financial services company, Alpian SA ("Alpian"), incubated by the Swiss banking group REYL & Cie Ltd ("REYL"), today announces a successful Series A funding round worth CHF 12.2 million. The funds will enable Alpian to accelerate growth plans and pursue ambitions to receive a full banking license from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA), launching as a fully licensed digital affluent bank in 2021.

Alpian aims to create an innovative banking offering, tailored to the mass affluent population (with investible assets between CHF 100k – 1 million) in Switzerland, worth an estimated CHF 660 billion. Independent market research demonstrates how existing retail and private banking providers do not fully address the fundamental needs of this segment. Amongst this demographic, 40% are looking for a new bank and 70% would be open to using a bank with no branches at all.

Alpian's offering will include tailored investment boutique products, digital face-to-face access to experienced financial advisors, and everyday banking services. Through a modernistic digital interface, Alpian will leverage proprietary and disruptive technology to develop scalable, personalised private banking.

Benefiting from REYL's 40+ years of banking and wealth management experience, the company aims to compete on an equal footing with other established banks.

Schuyler Weiss, Alpian CEO, said:

"The genesis of Alpian comes from the clear vision of our experienced and well diversified team. This brings with it an ability to execute our vision, unimpeded, with technology and innovation underpinning everything we do. Securing the Series A funding is a testament to our business and our ability to execute. It is a big step towards reaching full technological and operational readiness over the coming months."

REYL partner, Pasha Bakhtiar said:

"Alpian started as an incubation project at REYL but we soon realised the full potential of this unique, ground-breaking value proposition. The fact that Alpian has secured this impressive Series A round demonstrates the confidence investors also have in the blue ocean space we have identified. My Partners and I are immensely trusting in the quality of the Alpian team and we are excited to accompany them on the next stages of the journey."

About Alpian

www.alpian.com 

Based in Carouge, Switzerland, Alpian is a new digital financial services brand, incorporated in October 2019.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1164041/Alpian_Logo.jpg   

Press enquiries: media@alpian.com, +447742954886

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Diletta Leotta, il video in costume nella story di Instagram. In acqua e sulla spiaggia, voglia di vacanza

Diletta Leotta, il video in costume nella story di Instagram. In acqua e sulla spiaggia, voglia di vacanza

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, in una strada di Bari filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina in una strada di Bari

Fase 2 in Toscana: corsa, caccia, orti, trekking, funghi e pesca. Ecco cosa si può fare e cosa no

Fase 2 in Toscana: corsa, caccia, orti, trekking, funghi e pesca. Ecco cosa si può fare e cosa no

Mediagallery

Fase 2, al via il take away per pub e bar così riparte la movida milanese sui navigli

Fase 2, al via il take away per pub e bar così riparte la movida milanese sui navigli

(Agenzia Vista) Milano, 05 maggio 2020 Fase 2, al via il take away per pub e bar così riparte la movida milanese sui navigli. Con l'inizio della Fase 2 i locali di Milano, che finora avevano solo la possibilità della consegna a domicilio, possono tornare a vendere ai clienti che si presenteranno nel loro locale per il take away. Questa la situazione sui navigli. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander ...

 
Francesco Vezzoli: oggi non mi sento un artista, solo un uomo

Francesco Vezzoli: oggi non mi sento un artista, solo un uomo

Milano, 5 mag. (askanews) - "Io penso che quello che sta succedendo tolga a ognuno di noi le nostre definizioni professionali; è una cosa talmente forte, talmente violenta che, so che è banale e prevedibile e forse anche superficiale fare il paragone con la guerra, ma in qualche modo veramente porta con sé una grande quantità di similitudini con le guerre vissute dalla storia europea". LO ha ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Fiorello farà Sanremo 2021 con Amadeus. L'annuncio: "Poi forse chiudo la carriera". Vasco fra gli ospiti

Scenari

Fiorello farà Sanremo 2021 con Amadeus "Poi forse chiudo la carriera"

L'annuncio arriva direttamente da lui, Fiorello: "Faccio Sanremo, come va va, e chiudo la carriera". Lo dice dopo una diretta su Instagram con Amadeus. "Mica devo andare ...

06.05.2020

Rai1, giovedì 7maggio il brano 'Ma il cielo è sempre Blu' a sostegno della Cri. Gli artisti della cover

Solidarietà

Rai1, giovedì 7 maggio il brano 'Ma il cielo è sempre Blu' a sostegno della Cri

Le principali associazioni industriali del settore musicale italiano, AFI, FIMI e PMI, hanno annunciato l’uscita della cover del celebre brano di Rino Gaetano interpretato da ...

06.05.2020

Stasera in tv 6 maggio nuova puntata di "Chi l'ha visto?". Focus sul caso Emanuela Orlandi

Federica Sciarelli

TELEVISIONE

Nuova puntata di "Chi l'ha visto?": focus sul caso Emanuela Orlandi

Appuntamento stasera in tv, mercoledì 6 maggio 2020, con "Chi l'ha visto?" in onda alle 21,25 su Rai 3. Conduce Federica Sciarelli. Nella storica trasmissione, va in onda dal ...

06.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33