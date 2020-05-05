Edicola

Safeguard Medical Completes Acquisition to Expand First Responder Offering

Safeguard Medical Completes Acquisition to Expand First Responder Offering

05.05.2020 - 14:15

Company Adds Water-Jel Technologies to Life-Saving Products and Services

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeguard Medical, a global provider of life-saving products and services to first responders, announced today that it has acquired Water-Jel Technologies.  Headquartered in Carlstadt, New Jersey, Water-Jel is the world leader in emergency burn care products.  The acquisition expands Safeguard Medical's powerful offering of life-saving products, kitting capabilities and training programs.

Safeguard Medical was formed earlier this year when it partnered with Water Street Healthcare Partners, a strategic investor focused exclusively on the healthcare industry, to merge Combat Medical Systems, Prometheus Medical and Trauma FX Ltd.  The combined company offers a comprehensive portfolio of innovative, high-quality products and services specializing in the emergency medical field.  Water-Jel is the next step in Safeguard Medical's expansion, adding emergency burn care solutions to its product portfolio and extending its capabilities with the addition of an FDA-registered, ISO-certified manufacturing facility.

"Safeguard Medical brings together critical products and highly specialized knowledge of emergency medical skills dedicated to preserving life.  Water-Jel's clinical expertise and leading position in emergency burn care solutions strengthen our ability to support every type of first responder, including civilians who are increasingly being called to action," said Adam Johnson, chief executive officer, Safeguard Medical. "We will continue to build our portfolio of products and capabilities to achieve our goal of ensuring responders at every skill level and in any environment are equipped with the best tools and training to save lives."

Mark Lait, managing director, Water-Jel, added, "We are thrilled to join forces with Safeguard Medical.  Water-Jel was founded with a deep commitment to developing the world's premier solutions for emergency burn care.  As we bring together our products and capabilities with Safeguard Medical, we broaden our commitment to an even greater purpose by offering our customers a greatly expanded suite of products and services dedicated to preserving life."

Mr. Lait will join Safeguard Medical's leadership team as president of International Product Sales, reporting to Mr. Johnson.  Water-Jel will continue to operate and serve customers under its existing name and brand at this time.  Financial terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

About Safeguard MedicalSafeguard Medical is a leading global provider of products and services to the growing first responder market.  It is comprised of four highly regarded businesses specializing in emergency medicine: Combat Medical Systems, Prometheus Medical, Trauma FX Ltd. and Water-Jel Technologies.  As one company, Safeguard Medical offers a powerful portfolio of innovative, high-quality products, kitting capabilities and training programs dedicated to supporting first responders with saving lives.  Safeguard Medical is a company of Water Street Healthcare Partners, a strategic investor focused exclusively on the health care industry.  For more information, please visit safeguardmedical.com.

