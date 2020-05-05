Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Oberland Capital Raises $1.05 Billion Healthcare Royalty Fund to Invest in Companies Advancing Products in Late-Stage Clinical Development

comunicati

Oberland Capital Raises $1.05 Billion Healthcare Royalty Fund to Invest in Companies Advancing Products in Late-Stage Clinical Development

05.05.2020 - 12:15

0

NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oberland Capital Management LLC ("Oberland Capital") announced the closing of the Oberland Capital Healthcare Solutions Fund and affiliated funds (together, the "Fund" or "Solutions Fund"), with $1.05 billion of capital commitments at the Fund's hard cap.  The Solutions Fund will provide capital to biopharmaceutical, diagnostic and medical device companies advancing products in late-stage clinical development or under review by regulatory authorities in exchange for royalties on the products once approved and commercialized.  

"We are very grateful for the support we received from both existing and new investors for this differentiated strategy," said Andrew Rubinstein, Managing Partner of Oberland Capital.  "Their confidence in our investment team and approach, including our exclusive focus on products that treat serious diseases, is both humbling and motivating."  

Oberland Capital secured commitments from a diversified and global set of institutional investors, including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and family offices.  The Solutions Fund, which is Oberland Capital's third fund, was oversubscribed. 

"We look forward to providing healthcare companies with an attractive, non-dilutive solution to their capital needs and to helping them bring their important new therapeutics, diagnostics and medical devices to market as soon as possible," said Jean-Pierre Naegeli, Managing Partner of Oberland Capital.

Ropes & Gray LLP acted as legal counsel for the Fund.

About Oberland Capital

Oberland Capital, a private investment firm with over $2.25 billion in capital commitments since inception, is focused exclusively on investing in the global healthcare industry and specializes in flexible investment structures customized to meet the specific capital requirements and strategic objectives of its transaction partners. Oberland Capital's broad suite of financing solutions includes monetization of royalty streams, acquisition of future product revenues, creation of project-based financing structures, and investments in traditional debt and equity. With a combination of deep industry knowledge and extensive structured finance experience, the Oberland Capital team has a history of creating value for its transaction partners. The firm was founded in 2013 by Jean-Pierre Naegeli and Andrew Rubinstein.

For more information, please visit www.oberlandcapital.com. 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Diletta Leotta, il video in costume nella story di Instagram. In acqua e sulla spiaggia, voglia di vacanza

Diletta Leotta, il video in costume nella story di Instagram. In acqua e sulla spiaggia, voglia di vacanza

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, in una strada di Bari filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina in una strada di Bari

Coronavirus, gli esperti: così sta mutando. I nuovi sintomi per chi è malato di Covid-19: brividi e orticaria

Coronavirus, gli esperti: così sta mutando. I nuovi sintomi per chi è malato di Covid-19: brividi e orticaria

Mediagallery

"Misteriosi" decessi di massa in Nigeria: sono i morti di Covid?

"Misteriosi" decessi di massa in Nigeria: sono i morti di Covid?

Kano (Nigeria), 5 mag. (askanews) - Un becchino al cimitero di Tarani parla del notevole aumento del numero di cadaveri che seppellisce quotidianamente nello Stato di Kano, secondo Stato più popoloso della Nigeria. Decessi di massa, che sarebbero causati soprattutto dal nuovo coronavirus, secondo le autorità. Muhammad Abubakar dice: "Riceviamo 27, 28, 30 cadaveri al giorno. La maggior parte dei ...

 
Carceri, Salvini: "Bonafede-Di Matteo? Ci sono ombre, non è equivoco"

Carceri, Salvini: "Bonafede-Di Matteo? Ci sono ombre, non è equivoco"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 05 maggio 2020 Carceri, Salvini: "Bonafede-Di Matteo? Ci sono ombre, non è equivoco" Il leader della Lega Matteo Salvini in diretta Facebook: "La giustizia è uguale per tutti, non ci possono essere ombre di sospetti. Pensate se fosse successo ai danni di un ministro della Lega o di Berlusconi... Saremmo finiti sui giornali e su tutte le televisioni. Adesso invece niente. Il ...

 
Fase 2, Zaia: "Spostamenti ieri in linea con quelli del 9 marzo"

Fase 2, Zaia: "Spostamenti ieri in linea con quelli del 9 marzo"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 05 maggio 2020 Fase 2, Zaia spostamenti ieri in linea con quelli del 9 marzo La conferenza stampa del Presidente della Regione Veneto Luca Zaia per fare il punto sull'emergenza Coronavirus. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Stasera in tv 5 maggio, il film La mazurka del barone, della santa e del fico fiorone con Tognazzi e Villaggio

Televisione

Stasera in tv 5 maggio, il film La mazurka del barone, della santa e del fico fiorone con Tognazzi e Villaggio

La mazurka del barone, della santa e del fico fiorone. E' il titolo del film in programmazione questa sera su Cine 34 a partire dalle ore 21.11. Si tratta di una commedia del ...

05.05.2020

Pooh Amici per sempre stasera 5 maggio su Rai 1, scaletta e ospiti. Il ritorno speciale di Riccardo Fogli

Televisione

Pooh Amici per sempre stasera 5 maggio su Rai 1, scaletta e ospiti. Il ritorno speciale di Riccardo Fogli

Un appuntamento per i fan, anzi per tutti. Così sulla rete ammiraglia della Rai stasera martedì 5 maggio 2020 in prima serata, ecco la replica Pooh Amici Per Sempre, lo ...

05.05.2020

Stasera in tv (5 maggio). Su Rai Movie c'è Suburbicon. Regia di George Clooney

Televisione

Stasera in tv (5 maggio) film su Rai Movie: c'è Suburbicon. Regia di George Clooney

Il intitola Suburbicon il film in programmazione stasera in tv (5 maggio) su Rai Movie. Si tratta di un thriller del 2017. La regia è di George Clooney. Nel cast Matt Damon, ...

05.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33