ASEAN Agrees Seven Tourism Cooperation Efforts Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

04.05.2020 - 08:15

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASEAN member countries agreed seven cooperation efforts on tourism sector as a mitigation measure towards the tourism sector which is considered as the hardest sector hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Vice Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Angela Tanoesoedibjo represented Indonesia on the tourism ministerial meeting of ASEAN countries entitled "Special Meeting of the ASEAN Tourism Ministers (M-ATM) on Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)" on Wednesday night (29/4/2020).

The meeting resulted joint statement which containing seven points of agreement from all tourism ministers of the ASEAN countries to strengthen the tourism cooperation, one of the hardest hits of economic sectors in the pandemic.

Angela stated that Indonesia is committed with all ASEAN member countries to encourage a shared vision of mitigating and restoring the tourism sector, both during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Several studies state that it needs, at least, five years for the tourism sector to return to the normal condition after the COVID-19. But I believe that ASEAN is better than that, the tourism in our region will recover faster under one condition, we have to strengthen the cooperation and collaboration," Angela said.

The ASEAN member countries reported the tourism performance which decrease around 36 percent on the first quarter of 2020, compared to the same period in 2018 and 2019.

The number of international tourists' visit is recorded to decrease around 34 percent, and the current room availability is at the lowest point. Also, there are many cancellations from the tour and travel industry.

The ASEAN member countries have revised or are correcting their target of international tourists visit and revenue from the tourism sector.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1162778/Ministry_of_Tourism_ANGELA_Tanoesoedibjo.jpg

