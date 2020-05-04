Edicola

KSrelief Financially Supports UNRWA to Counter COVID-19 in Palestine

KSrelief Financially Supports UNRWA to Counter COVID-19 in Palestine

04.05.2020 - 08:15

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KSrelief signed today a financial contribution memorandum to procurement of medical supplies and equipment for supporting UNRWA to counter the emerging coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Gaza Strip region, Palestine. The project will support two million people by providing medical equipment, medicines and preventative pharmaceuticals to combat COVID-19 in Palestine.

Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) stated, "The agreement represents a long-lasting historical relationship between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by KSrelief, and the UNRWA to support Palestinian refugees. This partnership has resulted in many great projects. The commitment of UNRWA is something we count on in this critical time and we hope this agreement will support UNRWA to be able to help poor people in Gaza in facing this prename. Thank you very much and we hope to see more cooperation and projects in the near future."   

Mr. Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said, "Thank you for your strong support to UNRWA. This contribution is very timely. This is definitely an indication of how important and committed you are in supporting the efforts of UNRWA to provide critical services to the Palestinian refugees. I would like to acknowledge the resource support by Saudi Arabia, through KSrelief, to UNRWA, especially last year's support that played a critical role in securing funding for our projects which as you know is very fundamental to ensure the continuation of all these critical services. Without it we certainly wouldn't have been able to be at forefront of the response for the COVID-19. Thank you very much again for this support it is highly needed in Gaza Strip, where we have one the weakest and poorest health systems in the region."               

The signing ceremony was via a video call between Dr. Al Rabeeah, Supervisor General of KSrelief and Mr. Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General UNRWA. It is the second agreement, where a similar agreement was recently signed in Riyadh to also support the health sector in Gaza. Saudi Arabia provided a total of USD 6,473,586,361 in support to Palestine, USD 250 million was allocated for UNRWA.

The agreement will support the health sector in the Gaza Strip with important items including medical equipment and supplies of ventilation, patient monitoring system, syringe pumps, oxygen meters, transport stretcher trolleys, blankets, personal protective equipment (N95 masks, surgery masks, isolation gowns, disposable head and foot covers), medicines of antivirals and antibiotics, sterilizers, medicines for chronic diseases, clinical detection supplies, and oxygen cylinders. The support, which are highly needed in this critical time, will contribute to reducing the spread of a serious pandemic in the Gaza Strip and meeting the urgent needs of the medical teams working there.

