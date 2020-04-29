Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Food Tech Start-up Deliverect Raises €16.25 Million to Expand Internationally

comunicati

Food Tech Start-up Deliverect Raises €16.25 Million to Expand Internationally

29.04.2020 - 18:15

0

Service simplifies online ordering management and fulfillment for restaurants

GHENT, Belgium, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deliverect (www.deliverect.com), the Belgian start-up streamlining the restaurant industry with its online food delivery management software, today announced that it has raised €16.25 million in its Series B funding round, led by OMERS Ventures, with existing investors Newion, Smartfin, and the company's founders also participating.

Deliverect is a subscription-based service that integrates third-party online ordering platforms like Uber Eats, Deliveroo, Glovo, and Doordash into restaurants' point-of-sale systems, automating the inbound online order flow through a single point. It eliminates the requirement for restaurant staff to monitor multiple devices and manually re-enter orders into their existing system, dramatically reducing both staff workload and the probability of errors.

Deliverect is also used by 'virtual' kitchens. These are essentially delivery-only restaurants where, assuming good food is standard, efficiency is paramount and technology plays a critical role in helping to build up brand loyalty with customers. With the number of virtual kitchens on the rise and an increasing number of FMCG businesses and food retailers entering the delivery marketplace, Deliverect aims to become the global gateway for online food ordering and delivery.

With the provision of online restaurant delivery at its core, in order to address the impact of COVID-19, over the past few weeks Deliverect has been on a mission to help hospitality businesses rapidly pivot to online ordering, following the closure of restaurant dine-in services enforced by local governments across Europe. The company has waived all set-up fees for its solution and launched new monthly – instead of annual – subscription plans which can be cancelled at any time. Deliverect has also waived set-up fees for its Click & Collect online ordering module, and is not charging anything for the first six weeks of use.

Deliverect, founded in 2018, has processed more than 3.5 million orders since its inception, with UK customers including Absurd Bird, You Me Sushi, Taqueria, and Crêpeaffaire. In addition, the company works with Unilever, which through Deliverect is able to integrate with Deliveroo and Uber Eats and deliver Ben & Jerry's and Magnum ice creams directly to customers.

Read the full story about this funding, including quotes from Deliverect CEO Zhong Xu and OMERS Ventures Managing Partner Jambu Palaniappan, here.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1161167/Deliverect_dashboard.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1161168/Deliverect_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Fase 2, ecco quando e come usare il modello di autocertificazione per gli spostamenti

Fase 2, ecco quando e come usare il modello di autocertificazione per gli spostamenti

Coronavirus, allarme in Gb: nuova sindrome si diffonde tra i bambini. Primi morti sotti i cinque anni

Coronavirus, allarme in Gb: nuova sindrome si diffonde tra i bambini. Primi morti sotti i cinque anni

Coronavirus Toscana, dal primo maggio si può tornare a correre, passeggiare e andare in bici: ecco le regole

In Toscana dal 1° maggio si può tornare a correre, passeggiare e andare in bici: ecco le regole

Mediagallery

Ecco i segnali di distanziamento su metro e bus per la fase due a Roma

Ecco i segnali di distanziamento su metro e bus per la fase due a Roma

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 29 aprile 2020 Ecco i segnali di distanziamento su metro e bus per la fase due a Roma L’Atac si prepara per la ripartenza della città di Roma. Sono stati installati su autobus e metro i segnali che invitano a rimanere a distanza e che indicano i posti dove è possibile sedersi. Courtesy Comune di Roma Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Coronavirus, la Lega occupa Camera e Senato. Il messaggio di Salvini e il video della protesta
Camera e Senato

Coronavirus, la Lega occupa Camera e Senato. Il messaggio di Salvini e il video della protesta

La Lega ha occupato l'Aula della Camera e del Senato. Al momento della chiusura della seduta, i deputati della Lega sono rimasti nell'Emiciclo. Per approfondire leggi anche: Salvini: "In parlamento a oltranza" "Tanti di voi ci hanno chiesto di rimanere in Parlamento fino a che dal governo non arriveranno risposte concrete agli italiani" sulle misure economiche per il Coronavirus. Così il leader ...

 
La protesta della Lega in Senato, applausi ad oltranza

La protesta della Lega in Senato, applausi ad oltranza

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 29 aprile 2020 La protesta della Lega in Senato, applausi ad oltranza Le immagini della protesta dei senatori della Lega che applaudono ad oltranza in aula. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Approvato scostamento di bilancio, il voto della Camera

Approvato scostamento di bilancio, il voto della Camera

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 29 aprile 2020 Approvato scostamento di bilancio, il voto della Camera La Camera dei Deputati ha approvato lo scostamento di bilancio (Def). Le immagini del voto in aula Camera WebTv Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

"E.T. l'extra-terrestre", un film iconico: record, premi, incassi, curiosità e lo spot sequel

CINEMA

"E.T. l'extra-terrestre", un film iconico: record, premi, incassi, curiosità e lo spot sequel

"E.T. L'extra-terrestre" è un film di fantascienza del 1982 diretto da Steven Spielberg. Ha collezionato primati, record e successi. Innumerevoli le curiosità su una ...

29.04.2020

Elettra Lamborghini e la sorella Ginevra: foto e video musicale mozzafiato

SOCIAL

Elettra Lamborghini e la sorella Ginevra: foto e video musicale mozzafiato

Da una parte Elettra, autentica star del web e dei social, esuberante, sensuale e goliardica (guarda qui). Dall'altra Ginevra, apparentemente più riservata, ma altrettanto ...

29.04.2020

Stasera in tv 29 aprile: "Il ribelle Starred up" su Rai4, thriller da una storia vera: la trama del film

Televisione

Stasera in tv 29 aprile: "Il ribelle Starred up" su Rai4, thriller da una storia vera. La trama del film

E' mercoledì e su Rai4 (canale 21 del digitale terrestre) torna l'appuntamento con il ciclo cinematografico Thriller in Europe, dedicato alle più interessanti novità del ...

29.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33