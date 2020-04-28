Edicola

Ministry of Culture Launches the World's First e-learning Platform for Arabic Calligraphy and Islamic Decorative Arts

Ministry of Culture Launches the World's First e-learning Platform for Arabic Calligraphy and Islamic Decorative Arts

28.04.2020 - 19:15

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Steeped in rich cultural heritage, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has for centuries been home to some of history's finest Arabic calligraphers and Islamic artists. The Saudi Ministry of Culture is celebrating this heritage and leading the digital transformation of this specialized art form by launching the world's first e-learning platform for Arabic calligraphy and Islamic decorative arts.

The platform, Al Khattat ('The Calligrapher'), is an initiative of the Year of Arabic Calligraphy and the Quality of Life Program, part of the Kingdom's Vision 2030. The platform will be overseen by preeminent calligraphers from both the Kingdom and across the Arab world, promoting cultural exchange and enabling distinguished calligraphers to share their knowledge through training courses, projects and workshops.

Al Khattat is the latest example of the Ministry's dedication to cultural and digital transformation, allowing both budding calligraphers and well-established artists to explore this ancient art form whilst remaining safely at home as the world collectively battles the coronavirus pandemic.

The platform will give those interested in learning the art of Arabic calligraphy an opportunity to attend classes conducted by the industry's leading professionals, providing a platform for cultural creators to engage with their international peers. Participants will be able to choose the style of calligraphy as well as the specific calligrapher they wish to learn from as they choose from a variety of training courses, including Arabic calligraphy, gilding and panel making. Participants are also invited to study font design, where they will learn how to create Arabic computer fonts.

A symbol of national identity, Arabic calligraphy is deeply woven into the Kingdom's history; its aesthetic beauty reflecting the prosperity of Saudi culture. The Ministry of Culture's support for this platform highlights its appreciation and celebration of the art form and its history, as it seeks to develop and nurture a rich cultural ecosystem while sharing Saudi heritage with the world.

Al Khattatplatform can be accessed at https://www.alkhattat.net

