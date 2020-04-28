Edicola

Kickstart Automated Supply Chain With Locus QuickStart for SMEs and Startups

Kickstart Automated Supply Chain With Locus QuickStart for SMEs and Startups

28.04.2020 - 18:45

WILMINGTON, Delaware, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Startups and SMEs are in a precarious situation now more than ever. Companies are struggling to manage volatile demand, fleet and resource efficiency, and rising costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Locus, a global B2B SaaS company that automates human decisions in supply chain, has launched a free tool 'QuickStart,' a self-serve lite version of the product suite for startups and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to address these very problems.

With Locus' state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) platform, companies can automate decision making while taking into account the on-ground reality. This free trial is for a period of two months from the start of the subscription.

"Supply chain management has only become more dynamic and complex with time. While changing on-ground scenarios and pandemics like COVID-19, may impact your operations, Locus QuickStart can provide you with tools to improve and analyze the situation. This offering will continue even after the situation on the ground eases up," Nishith Rastogi, CEO and Co-founder of Locus. 

The free trial gives access to limited features of Locus Dispatcher and Locus MotionTrack, the route optimization solution, and fleet tracking, insights and analytics solution, respectively. One can also access the Locus On The Road (LOTR) mobile application, with real-time tracking. Locus QuickStart comes with a dedicated two-hour customer support service.

Some of the default features of Locus QuickStart are: 

Locus works with enterprises across varied industries, including E-commerce, 3PL, Home Services, Retail, CPG and FMCG. The company operates across North America, Southeast Asia, India, Europe, and the Middle East and North Africa. 

Visit https://locuslogistics.com/ and sign-up for the QuickStart program to transform your supply chains instantaneously.

About Locus:

Locus is a deep-tech platform that automates human decisions in the supply chain to provide efficiency, transparency, and consistency in logistics operations.

Locus uses deep machine learning and proprietary algorithms to offer smart logistics solutions like route optimization, real-time tracking, insights and analytics, beat optimization, efficient warehouse management, vehicle allocation and utilization. Locus powers more than two million deliveries daily across the globe. It has raised $29 million till date from Tiger Global, Falcon Edge Capital, Blume Ventures, among others.

Media Contact: contact@locus.sh 

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1160849/Locus_QuickStart_PR_Creative.jpg

