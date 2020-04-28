Edicola

Sappi Casting and Release Announces New Line of Textured Casting Papers for Solvent-Free Systems: Ultracast Viva™

28.04.2020 - 15:15

Company continues to set proactive sustainability standards with latest launch

BOSTON, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sappi, a leading producer and supplier of diversified paper, packaging products and dissolving pulp, today launched Ultracast Viva, a textured release paper line made specifically for high-fidelity PVC, PU, semi-PU and solvent-free casting systems. This product embodies Sappi's forward-looking sustainability practices to align with global goals for environmentally-friendly manufacturing. 

Regulations are going into effect that limit or eliminate solvent-based casting systems in China and the European Union to reduce chemical waste and pollution. As a result, many of the world's leading textile and fashion brands have formed the Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals (ZDHC) Program to implement changes to their value chains that align with the ZDHC's Manufacturing Restricted Substance List (MRSL). As these changes continue to be adopted, Sappi has proactively created the industry's first premium high-fidelity casting paper compatible with solvent-free systems. Ultracast Viva also offers performance improvements, particularly with regards to reduced curl, increased reusability and easier handling with expanded temperature limits for PVC, semi-PU and 100% PU including aqueous PU chemistry. One early adopter indicated, "[Ultracast Viva provides] easy release, consistent quality and high efficiency for our PU production," said by production director of Anli Co.,Ltd.

"Sappi is wholeheartedly committed to sustainability, so the launch of Ultracast Viva is a natural next step as we pursue ways to improve environmentally sustainable manufacturing through innovation," said Mark Hittie, Director of Release Strategy, Sappi Casting and Release. "We continue to evolve our business to meet global demands and this product line is the perfect example. We're proud that Sappi sets the standard for high-fidelity textures with a reduced environmental impact."

Sappi's forward-looking products and textures continue to leverage state-of-the-art technology from its Westbrook Mill in Maine. Sappi has been at the forefront of technological innovation and evolution for the release paper industry with nearly 80 years of experience creating textures. Most recently, the company brought to market the first microtextures in 2016 and now introduces Ultracast Viva to its permanent line of products. Customers can choose from over 150 textures, which are available for all coated fabric manufacturers and brand owners to browse on the Sappi Release Textures App. To request a launch kit and sample of Ultracast Viva paper, please contact your Sappi sales representative.  Launch kits will be available within the next few weeks.

To learn more about Sappi's casting and release papers, including additional textures for the decorative laminate market, please visit: https://www.sappi.com/sappi-casting-release-papers.

About Sappi North America, Inc.

Sappi North America, Inc., headquartered in Boston, is a market leader in converting wood fiber into superior products that customers demand worldwide. The success of our four diversified businesses – high-quality Coated Printing Papers, Dissolving Pulp, Packaging and Specialty Papers and Casting and Release Papers – is driven by strong customer relationships, best-in-class people and advantaged assets, products and services. Our high-quality Graphic Papers, including McCoy, Opus, Somerset, and Flo, are the key platform for premium magazines, catalogs, books, direct mail and high-end print advertising. We are a leading manufacturer of Dissolving Pulp with our Verve brand, a sustainable fiber, which is used in a wide range of products, including textile fibers and household goods. We deliver sustainable Packaging and Specialty Papers for luxury packaging and folding carton applications with our single-ply packaging brands, Spectro and Proto, and for the food and label industries with our specialty papers, LusterPrint and LusterCote. We are also one of the world's leading suppliers of Casting and Release Papers with our Ultracast, PolyEx and Classics lines for the automotive, fashion and engineered films industries. Customers rely on Sappi for high technical, operational and market expertise; products and services delivered with consistently high quality and reliability; and, state-of-the-art and cost-competitive assets and innovative spirit.

Sappi North America is a subsidiary of Sappi Limited (JSE), a global company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, with more than 12,000 employees and manufacturing operations on three continents in seven countries and customers in over 150 countries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159359/Sappi_Ultracast_Viva_Launch.jpg

